May 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX is gearing up for a Falcon 9 launch of 56 Starlink satellites early Thursday morning from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

SpaceX has scheduled a 3:31 a.m. EDT launch time, with a backup launch scheduled for just under two hours later at 5:12 a.m. EDT. More backup launch opportunities will be available Friday, if needed.

Advertisement

The 56 Starlink Internet satellites will launch from Space Launch Complex 40 and be carried to low-Earth orbit.

If all goes according to plan, the first stage will separate and land 8.5 minutes after liftoff on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

The mission, known as Starlink 5-6, will mark the 81st flight for the Starlink Internet constellation. Thursday's launch will also be the 27th orbital mission of the year for a Falcon 9.

SpaceX's highest-profile launch of 2023 was last month's test flight of Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, which exploded after the Super Heavy booster carrying it failed to separate from the second stage.

The Starship, which will eventually be one of the largest vehicles sent to space with crew and cargo, is currently grounded pending a complete investigation.