SpaceX will launch a Falcon 9 rocket carrying satellites for telecom company SES Friday with a launch window that starts at 5:12 p.m. Eastern from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

April 28 (UPI) -- SpaceX will launch two satellites for telecom company SES into medium space Friday evening from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. A re-try of a launch for ViaSAT that was delayed by weather Thursday is also planned for Friday. According to SpaceX, the first stage booster on the SES 03b mPOWER mission for telecom company SES will land "on the Just Read the Instructions drone ship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean." Advertisement

The Falcon 9 upper stage will carry the 03b mPOWER 3 and 4 telecom communication satellites into orbit.

The 88-minute launch window for that mission opens at 5:12 p.m. Eastern at Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The weather could still scrub the mission.

If the mission goes as planned the two satellites will be deployed 7 minutes apart roughly 2 hours from launch.

Severe Florida weather postponed a launch of the Falcon Heavy rocket that had been set for Thursday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Advertisement

That ViaSat-3 Americas mission is now supposed to lift off during a 57-minute launch window that starts at 7:29 p.m. eastern Friday. But bad weather could postpone it again.

On board that mission will also be Astranis's first MicroGEO satellite and Gravity Space's GS-1 satellite.

Both launches are sending satellites into space.

Webcasts of both missions will start about 15 minutes before lift-off at SpaceX.com.

A SpaceX launch on April 20 ended in an explosion when the second stage failed to separate the booster from the rocket.

