Heavy thunderstorms force SpaceX to delay launch of Falcon Heavy rocket

April 27 (UPI) -- Severe weather in Florida forced SpaceX to postpone the launch of its powerful Falcon Heavy rocket on Thursday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

The 57-minute launch window was scheduled to begin at 7:29 p.m. However, the area around Kennedy Space Center received severe thunderstorms prior to the launch window's opening and during it. The launch is now planned for Friday evening.

The rocket will carry two satellites toward distant geostationary orbits. The first satellite is a ViaSat-3 Americas broadband satellite, that is operated by California-based Viasat.

The other satellite is called Arcturus, which is operated by San Francisco-based Astranis Space Technologies.

According to Space.com, this is only the sixth time that the Falcon Heavy rocket, which debuted in 2018, will be used.