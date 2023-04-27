Trending
Advertisement
Science News
April 27, 2023 / 8:02 PM

Heavy thunderstorms force SpaceX to delay launch of Falcon Heavy rocket

By Matt Bernardini

April 27 (UPI) -- Severe weather in Florida forced SpaceX to postpone the launch of its powerful Falcon Heavy rocket on Thursday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

The 57-minute launch window was scheduled to begin at 7:29 p.m. However, the area around Kennedy Space Center received severe thunderstorms prior to the launch window's opening and during it. The launch is now planned for Friday evening.

Advertisement

The rocket will carry two satellites toward distant geostationary orbits. The first satellite is a ViaSat-3 Americas broadband satellite, that is operated by California-based Viasat.

The other satellite is called Arcturus, which is operated by San Francisco-based Astranis Space Technologies.

According to Space.com, this is only the sixth time that the Falcon Heavy rocket, which debuted in 2018, will be used.

Read More

Fish and Wildlife: SpaceX Starship debris covered 350 acres, no wildlife killed Kennedy Space Center in Florida prepares for greater sea-rise problems SpaceX aborts Starlink launch at last second, delays Falcon Heavy mission

Latest Headlines

Study: Human-caused climate change worsened Horn of Africa drought
Science News // 8 hours ago
Study: Human-caused climate change worsened Horn of Africa drought
April 27 (UPI) -- A multi-national collaborative effort by scientists has found that human-induced climate change worsened drought severity in the Horn of Africa. That drought has left 4.35 million people in need of humanitarian aid.
Fish and Wildlife: SpaceX Starship debris covered 350 acres, no wildlife killed
Science News // 10 hours ago
Fish and Wildlife: SpaceX Starship debris covered 350 acres, no wildlife killed
April 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service documented the fallout from the SpaceX rocket that exploded in the Gulf of Mexico last week, scattering debris into the surrounding area.
Kennedy Space Center in Florida prepares for greater sea-rise problems
Science News // 14 hours ago
Kennedy Space Center in Florida prepares for greater sea-rise problems
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 27 (UPI) -- As sea levels rise, NASA managers and engineers at Kennedy Space Center in Florida are keeping a wary eye on potential damage to critical launch structures and other buildings not far from the Atlantic Ocean.
Astronomers coming closer to understanding mysterious fast radio bursts
Science News // 23 hours ago
Astronomers coming closer to understanding mysterious fast radio bursts
April 26 (UPI) -- Astronomers in a Canadian research program made a significant discovery that could lead to a better understanding of the mysterious phenomenon known as fast radio bursts.
SpaceX aborts Starlink launch at last second, delays Falcon Heavy mission
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX aborts Starlink launch at last second, delays Falcon Heavy mission
April 26 (UPI) -- SpaceX delayed a pair of launches on Wednesday, including a Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites and its latest Falcon Heavy mission.
'High probability' Japanese Hakuto-R lunar lander crashed
Science News // 1 day ago
'High probability' Japanese Hakuto-R lunar lander crashed
April 26 (UPI) -- The Hakuto-R spacecraft that was supposed to land on the moon likely crashed, according to Ispace, the Japanese company responsible for the project.
Ground controllers lose contact with Japanese lunar lander
Science News // 2 days ago
Ground controllers lose contact with Japanese lunar lander
April 25 (UPI) -- Ground controllers say they lost contact with the Hakuto-R commercial lunar lander Tuesday, shortly after it was scheduled to land on the moon.
Russian cosmonauts delay ISS spacewalk
Science News // 2 days ago
Russian cosmonauts delay ISS spacewalk
April 25 (UPI) -- Russian cosmonauts have delayed a planned spacewalk to move one of the airlock systems aboard the International Space Station from one module to another.
SpaceX delays launch of 46 Starlink satellites
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX delays launch of 46 Starlink satellites
April 25 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Tuesday delayed its latest effort to populate the low Earth orbit with Internet communication satellites.
Mars reveals liquid core as scientists measure first seismic waves
Science News // 2 days ago
Mars reveals liquid core as scientists measure first seismic waves
April 25 (UPI) -- Scientists have confirmed that Mars' core is liquid as seismic wave measurements give valuable first-time clues about how the Red Planet was formed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kennedy Space Center in Florida prepares for greater sea-rise problems
Kennedy Space Center in Florida prepares for greater sea-rise problems
Astronomers coming closer to understanding mysterious fast radio bursts
Astronomers coming closer to understanding mysterious fast radio bursts
Fish and Wildlife: SpaceX Starship debris covered 350 acres, no wildlife killed
Fish and Wildlife: SpaceX Starship debris covered 350 acres, no wildlife killed
SpaceX aborts Starlink launch at last second, delays Falcon Heavy mission
SpaceX aborts Starlink launch at last second, delays Falcon Heavy mission
SpaceX rocket explosion rained brown debris on nearby parks, town
SpaceX rocket explosion rained brown debris on nearby parks, town
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement