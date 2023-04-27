Trending
Advertisement
Science News
April 27, 2023 / 11:18 AM

Study: Human-caused climate change worsened Horn of Africa drought

By Doug Cunningham
A multi-national team of scientists has concluded that human-caused climate change has worsened the current Horn of Africa drought, creating a life-threatening situation for millions of people. Photo depicts water distribution by Oxfam in the Horn of Africa in 2011. Photo via Wikimedia Creative Commons license
A multi-national team of scientists has concluded that human-caused climate change has worsened the current Horn of Africa drought, creating a life-threatening situation for millions of people. Photo depicts water distribution by Oxfam in the Horn of Africa in 2011. Photo via Wikimedia Creative Commons license

April 27 (UPI) -- A multi-national collaborative effort by scientists has found that human-induced climate change worsened drought severity in the Horn of Africa. That drought has left 4.35 million people in need of humanitarian aid.

The scientists said the effects of the extraordinary drought are severe, causing widespread crop failure and hunger. They said more than 8.4 million Somalis are expected to face crisis levels of acute food insecurity by June.

Advertisement

"Climate change has made events like the current drought much stronger and more likely; a conservative estimate is that such droughts have become about 100 times more likely," the scientists wrote in their report. "While more and better designed social protection systems and humanitarian funding may help decrease poverty and increase resilience to shocks when they occur, certain crops, animals, and by extension livelihoods may become increasingly difficult to sustain in the changing climate."

If human-caused global warming had not happened, the scientists found, the conditions in the Horn of Africa would not have caused a drought.

RELATED Climate, pollution impact on children 'unimaginably dire,' UNICEF report says

"We found that, as a result of human-induced climate change, the combination of low rainfall and high evapotranspiration as unusual as the recent conditions would not have led to drought at all in a 1.2 degrees Celcius cooler world," they wrote."In today's climate, the same event is now classified as an exceptional drought with major crop and pasture losses and widespread water shortages. This change in drought severity is primarily due to the strong increase in evaporative demand caused by higher temperatures."

Advertisement

Scientists from the United States, Kenya, Mozambique, South Africa and the Netherlands assessed "to what extent human-induced climate change altered the likelihood and intensity of the low rainfall that led to drought, as well as the increase in evaporation due to climate change, exacerbating drought severity. "

The team of scientists concluded that the impacts of the drought are "far-reaching" impacting the health, food security, livelihoods, displacement, electricity infrastructure, security, and governance of the affected countries.

RELATED U.N.: 113 million people faced 'acute hunger' in 2018

The impacts differ by country based on vulnerability and exposure factors that determine severity, with Somalia's fragility particularly limiting people's ability to meet basic needs, driving displacement and increased mortality," they wrote.

The current Horn of Africa persistent drought is the worst in 40 years according to the World Meteorological Organization.

UNICEF, the United Nations Children's Fund warned in August 2022 that people could die in devastating numbers in the Horn of Africa region from catastrophic water shortages.

RELATED Africa faces water crisis despite discovery of huge aquifers

Latest Headlines

Fish and Wildlife: SpaceX Starship debris covered 350 acres, no wildlife killed
Science News // 3 hours ago
Fish and Wildlife: SpaceX Starship debris covered 350 acres, no wildlife killed
April 27 (UPI) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service documented the fallout from the SpaceX rocket that exploded in the Gulf of Mexico last week, scattering debris into the surrounding area.
Kennedy Space Center in Florida prepares for greater sea-rise problems
Science News // 6 hours ago
Kennedy Space Center in Florida prepares for greater sea-rise problems
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 27 (UPI) -- As sea levels rise, NASA managers and engineers at Kennedy Space Center in Florida are keeping a wary eye on potential damage to critical launch structures and other buildings not far from the Atlantic Ocean.
Astronomers coming closer to understanding mysterious fast radio bursts
Science News // 15 hours ago
Astronomers coming closer to understanding mysterious fast radio bursts
April 26 (UPI) -- Astronomers in a Canadian research program made a significant discovery that could lead to a better understanding of the mysterious phenomenon known as fast radio bursts.
SpaceX aborts Starlink launch at last second, delays Falcon Heavy mission
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX aborts Starlink launch at last second, delays Falcon Heavy mission
April 26 (UPI) -- SpaceX delayed a pair of launches on Wednesday, including a Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites and its latest Falcon Heavy mission.
'High probability' Japanese Hakuto-R lunar lander crashed
Science News // 1 day ago
'High probability' Japanese Hakuto-R lunar lander crashed
April 26 (UPI) -- The Hakuto-R spacecraft that was supposed to land on the moon likely crashed, according to Ispace, the Japanese company responsible for the project.
Ground controllers lose contact with Japanese lunar lander
Science News // 1 day ago
Ground controllers lose contact with Japanese lunar lander
April 25 (UPI) -- Ground controllers say they lost contact with the Hakuto-R commercial lunar lander Tuesday, shortly after it was scheduled to land on the moon.
Russian cosmonauts delay ISS spacewalk
Science News // 2 days ago
Russian cosmonauts delay ISS spacewalk
April 25 (UPI) -- Russian cosmonauts have delayed a planned spacewalk to move one of the airlock systems aboard the International Space Station from one module to another.
SpaceX delays launch of 46 Starlink satellites
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX delays launch of 46 Starlink satellites
April 25 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Tuesday delayed its latest effort to populate the low Earth orbit with Internet communication satellites.
Mars reveals liquid core as scientists measure first seismic waves
Science News // 2 days ago
Mars reveals liquid core as scientists measure first seismic waves
April 25 (UPI) -- Scientists have confirmed that Mars' core is liquid as seismic wave measurements give valuable first-time clues about how the Red Planet was formed.
Animal study sheds light on how plastic particles enter the brain
Science News // 2 days ago
Animal study sheds light on how plastic particles enter the brain
Researchers studying how tiny plastic particles can breach the protective blood-brain barrier report they have found that answer, thanks to mice and computer modeling.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Kennedy Space Center in Florida prepares for greater sea-rise problems
Kennedy Space Center in Florida prepares for greater sea-rise problems
Astronomers coming closer to understanding mysterious fast radio bursts
Astronomers coming closer to understanding mysterious fast radio bursts
SpaceX aborts Starlink launch at last second, delays Falcon Heavy mission
SpaceX aborts Starlink launch at last second, delays Falcon Heavy mission
Researchers may have found a way to prevent blood clots without increased bleeding
Researchers may have found a way to prevent blood clots without increased bleeding
Fish and Wildlife: SpaceX Starship debris covered 350 acres, no wildlife killed
Fish and Wildlife: SpaceX Starship debris covered 350 acres, no wildlife killed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement