April 26 (UPI) -- The SpaceX Starlink mission to send 46 Internet communications satellites into low Earth orbit was delayed again on Wednesday and will try again on Thursday. The first attempt was scrubbed Tuesday morning just before the latest attempt on Wednesday from the Vandenberg Space Station in California on a reusable Falcon 9 rocket. Advertisement

"Standing down from today's Falcon 9 launch of Starlink; vehicle remains healthy," the company announced.

Mission commanders called for a hold and aborted the launch seconds after delivering the final go for launch Wednesday morning.

SpaceX will attempt the next liftoff at 9:40 a.m. on Thursday.

The first stage will be attempting to make a 13th straight safe landing on a drone ship, which would be two short of the company record.

Last week, SpaceX successfully launched 21 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit.

That batch of satellites was originally supposed to be carried into orbit by SpaceX's Starship rocket but the spacecraft, which is ultimately meant to carry people and cargo to the moon and beyond, was not yet ready.

Starship exploded 24 miles above the Gulf of Mexico during a test launch the day after the most recent Starlink launch. The explosion shook home in South Texas' Rio Grande Valley area and spread debris for miles around Port Isabel, Texas, locals complained.

SpaceX also delayed the launch of a Falcon Heavy rocket originally scheduled for Wednesday night.

The rocket will now aim to take off from Florida's Kennedy Space Center in a 57-minute launch window beginning at 7:29 p.m. EDT.

It will carry a 14,000-pound ViaSat-3 Americas broadband satellite and an Arcturus communications satellite.

