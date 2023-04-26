Trending
Advertisement
Science News
April 26, 2023 / 12:27 PM

Researchers may have found a way to prevent blood clots without increased bleeding

By Matt Bernardini
1/2
The MPI 8 compound prevents blood clots by targeting polyphosphate, a molecule that accelerates coagulation, according to a new study. Photo courtesy of the Kizhakkedathu Research Group
The MPI 8 compound prevents blood clots by targeting polyphosphate, a molecule that accelerates coagulation, according to a new study. Photo courtesy of the Kizhakkedathu Research Group

April 26 (UPI) -- Researchers at the University of British Columbia and the University of Michigan may have found a way to produce more effective blood thinners without the bleeding risk of blood thinners.

According to a new study, the researchers designed a new compound called MPI 8 that can prevent blood clots without causing internal bleeding, a common side effect of blood thinners on the market.

Advertisement

"The development of MPI 8 represents a major breakthrough in the field of blood clot prevention and treatment," Jay Kizhakkedathu, a professor and Canada Research Chair at the University of British Columbia's Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and the UBC Center for Blood Research, said in a statement.

"By targeting a specific molecule involved in clot formation without disrupting the natural clotting process, we've created a blood thinner that has proven safer and more effective in animal models, with enormous potential to improve human lives, as well."

RELATED Many gummy supplements contain excessive amounts of melatonin

The latest findings are lab results and not clinical trials. Therefore, further research will be needed to confirm the effectiveness, the researchers said.

Blood thinners must be carefully administered and monitored because of the significant risk of bleeding that comes with them. But researchers in Michigan and British Columbia took a new approach by targeting a molecule involved in blood clotting that accelerates the process.

Advertisement

"Our thought was that polyphosphate might be a safer target to go after with an antithrombotic drug because it would just slow these clotting reactions down -- even if we take out 100% of the action of the polyphosphate," said Jim Morrissey, a professor of biological chemistry and internal medicine at the University of Michigan.

RELATED Ear, nose, throat problems may be linked to autism

MPI 8 showed it was very effective in preventing blood clots in mice and did not come with any increased bleeding risk.

"Not only does the drug show promise as a safer and more effective option for patients, but the design platform we used to create MPI 8 is flexible, potentially allowing for the development of additional compounds with similar properties and efficacy," said Chanel La, a chemistry doctoral student in the Kizhakkedathu lab at the University of British Columbia.

RELATED More older Americans cutting back on prescription drugs

Latest Headlines

SpaceX aborts Starlink launch at last second, delays Falcon Heavy mission
Science News // 1 hour ago
SpaceX aborts Starlink launch at last second, delays Falcon Heavy mission
April 26 (UPI) -- SpaceX delayed a pair of launches on Wednesday, including a Falcon 9 rocket carrying Starlink satellites and its latest Falcon Heavy mission.
'High probability' Japanese Hakuto-R lunar lander crashed
Science News // 3 hours ago
'High probability' Japanese Hakuto-R lunar lander crashed
April 26 (UPI) -- The Hakuto-R spacecraft that was supposed to land on the moon likely crashed, according to Ispace, the Japanese company responsible for the project.
Ground controllers lose contact with Japanese lunar lander
Science News // 22 hours ago
Ground controllers lose contact with Japanese lunar lander
April 25 (UPI) -- Ground controllers say they lost contact with the Hakuto-R commercial lunar lander Tuesday, shortly after it was scheduled to land on the moon.
Russian cosmonauts delay ISS spacewalk
Science News // 1 day ago
Russian cosmonauts delay ISS spacewalk
April 25 (UPI) -- Russian cosmonauts have delayed a planned spacewalk to move one of the airlock systems aboard the International Space Station from one module to another.
SpaceX delays launch of 46 Starlink satellites
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX delays launch of 46 Starlink satellites
April 25 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Tuesday delayed its latest effort to populate the low Earth orbit with Internet communication satellites.
Mars reveals liquid core as scientists measure first seismic waves
Science News // 1 day ago
Mars reveals liquid core as scientists measure first seismic waves
April 25 (UPI) -- Scientists have confirmed that Mars' core is liquid as seismic wave measurements give valuable first-time clues about how the Red Planet was formed.
Animal study sheds light on how plastic particles enter the brain
Science News // 2 days ago
Animal study sheds light on how plastic particles enter the brain
Researchers studying how tiny plastic particles can breach the protective blood-brain barrier report they have found that answer, thanks to mice and computer modeling.
MIT-developed printer brings on-demand vaccine production a step closer
Science News // 2 days ago
MIT-developed printer brings on-demand vaccine production a step closer
April 24 (UPI) -- Researchers at MIT unveiled a revolutionary mobile vaccine printer Monday that could be used for rapid-response vaccination programs in remote areas that lack medical staff, equipment and critical infrastructure.
SpaceX rocket explosion rained brown debris on nearby parks, town
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX rocket explosion rained brown debris on nearby parks, town
April 21 (UPI) -- The spectacular SpaceX rocket launch explosion Thursday rained debris over a wide area in Texas, shaking homes and covering Port Isabel with brown grime for miles.
World Meteorological Organization warns of climate catastrophes, food insecurity
Science News // 5 days ago
World Meteorological Organization warns of climate catastrophes, food insecurity
April 21 (UPI) -- Climate change trends continued through 2022, according to the World Meteorological Organization's State of the Global Climate 2022 report. The organization says climate change contributed to displacement in 2022.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

MIT-developed printer brings on-demand vaccine production a step closer
MIT-developed printer brings on-demand vaccine production a step closer
Ground controllers lose contact with Japanese lunar lander
Ground controllers lose contact with Japanese lunar lander
Mars reveals liquid core as scientists measure first seismic waves
Mars reveals liquid core as scientists measure first seismic waves
SpaceX delays launch of 46 Starlink satellites
SpaceX delays launch of 46 Starlink satellites
Russian cosmonauts delay ISS spacewalk
Russian cosmonauts delay ISS spacewalk
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement