Trending
Advertisement
Science News
April 25, 2023 / 1:29 AM

Mars reveals liquid core as scientists measure first seismic waves

By Sheri Walsh
1/2
An artist’s depiction of Mars' core and the paths taken by the seismic waves as they traveled through the planet’s core. Image courtesy of NASA/JPL and Nicholas Schmerr
An artist’s depiction of Mars' core and the paths taken by the seismic waves as they traveled through the planet’s core. Image courtesy of NASA/JPL and Nicholas Schmerr

April 25 (UPI) -- Scientists have confirmed that Mars' core is liquid as seismic wave measurements have given valuable first-time clues about how the Red Planet was formed.

The findings, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, show Mars' core is a completely liquid iron-alloy core with high percentages of sulfur and oxygen, unlike Earth's core, which is a combination of a liquid outer core and a solid inner core.

Advertisement

It took an international research team, which included University of Maryland seismologists, to measure Mars' core properties using seismic data from the NASA InSight lander mission, which ended in December.

"In 1906, scientists first discovered the Earth's core by observing how seismic waves from earthquakes were affected by traveling through it," UMD Associate Professor of Geology Vedran Lekic, and second author of the paper, said in a statement.

RELATED SpaceX searches for answers after Starship's fiery demise

"More than a hundred years later, we're applying our knowledge of seismic waves to Mars. With InSight, we're finally discovering what's at the center of Mars and what makes Mars so similar yet distinct from Earth," Lekic added.

Researchers tracked InSight's seismic data, which detected two distant events on Mars including a Marsquake and a meteor strike.

Advertisement

"Nobody's ever seen before a seismic wave going through Mars' core," said seismologist Jessica Irving from the University of Bristol in Britain. "We waited for more than 900 days for one quake on the far side," she said. Then "24 days later, there was a meteorite impact."

RELATED NASA updates Mars Curiosity rover's software

Scientists measured the time it took for those seismic waves to travel through Mars and compared them to waves that stayed in the mantle. With that information, they were able to estimate the density of the planet's core and determine its chemical makeup of sulfur and oxygen.

"You can think of it this way; the properties of a planet's core can serve as a summary about how the planet formed and how it evolved dynamically over time," said UMD Associate Professor of Geology Nicholas Schmerr, who was also a co-author of the paper.

While the core reveals Mars does not currently have a magnetic field, traces of magnetism in Mars' crust reveal it may have at one time, according to Schmerr.

"The uniqueness of Earth's core allows it to generate a magnetic field that protects us from solar winds, allowing us to keep water. Mars' core does not generate this protective shield, and so the planet's surface conditions are hostile to life."

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Animal study sheds light on how plastic particles enter the brain
Science News // 13 hours ago
Animal study sheds light on how plastic particles enter the brain
Researchers studying how tiny plastic particles can breach the protective blood-brain barrier report they have found that answer, thanks to mice and computer modeling.
MIT-developed printer brings on-demand vaccine production a step closer
Science News // 15 hours ago
MIT-developed printer brings on-demand vaccine production a step closer
April 24 (UPI) -- Researchers at MIT unveiled a revolutionary mobile vaccine printer Monday that could be used for rapid-response vaccination programs in remote areas that lack medical staff, equipment and critical infrastructure.
SpaceX rocket explosion rained brown debris on nearby parks, town
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX rocket explosion rained brown debris on nearby parks, town
April 21 (UPI) -- The spectacular SpaceX rocket launch explosion Thursday rained debris over a wide area in Texas, shaking homes and covering Port Isabel with brown grime for miles.
World Meteorological Organization warns of climate catastrophes, food insecurity
Science News // 3 days ago
World Meteorological Organization warns of climate catastrophes, food insecurity
April 21 (UPI) -- Climate change trends continued through 2022, according to the World Meteorological Organization's State of the Global Climate 2022 report. The organization says climate change contributed to displacement in 2022.
Hyundai begins work on moon rover for South Korea
Science News // 3 days ago
Hyundai begins work on moon rover for South Korea
SEOUL, April 21 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor said it has begun work on a test version of a rover for use in lunar explorations.
Northrop Grumman's SS Sally Ride departs International Space Station
Science News // 3 days ago
Northrop Grumman's SS Sally Ride departs International Space Station
April 21 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman's autonomous Cygnus spaceship left the International Space Station on Friday, carrying away more than 8,000 pounds of trash from the orbiting laboratory.
Microplastics found in 'heavily contaminated' Arctic ice algae, posing threat to food chains
Science News // 3 days ago
Microplastics found in 'heavily contaminated' Arctic ice algae, posing threat to food chains
April 21 (UPI) -- Algae that grow under sea ice in the Arctic have been found to be "heavily contaminated" with microplastics, posing a threat to humans through the food chain, according to a new study from researchers in Germany.
SpaceX searches for answers after Starship's fiery demise
Science News // 5 days ago
SpaceX searches for answers after Starship's fiery demise
April 20 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Starship spacecraft aboard a Super Heavy booster from SpaceX Starbase in Texas on Thursday. While the spacecraft launched, the second stage failed to separate and broke up.
NASA marks Hubble's 33rd anniversary with detailed star-formation image
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA marks Hubble's 33rd anniversary with detailed star-formation image
April 20 (UPI) -- NASA astronomers have marked 33 years since the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope by releasing a high-quality image of the NGC 1333 star-forming region.
Accelerating pace of ice sheet melt a significant contributor to sea level rise
Science News // 4 days ago
Accelerating pace of ice sheet melt a significant contributor to sea level rise
April 20 (UPI) -- The ice sheets of Greenland and Antarctica are melting at an accelerating pace causing signifcant sea level rise, according to a three-decade-long study published Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX rocket explosion rained brown debris on nearby parks, town
SpaceX rocket explosion rained brown debris on nearby parks, town
Animal study sheds light on how plastic particles enter the brain
Animal study sheds light on how plastic particles enter the brain
MIT-developed printer brings on-demand vaccine production a step closer
MIT-developed printer brings on-demand vaccine production a step closer
Microplastics found in 'heavily contaminated' Arctic ice algae, posing threat to food chains
Microplastics found in 'heavily contaminated' Arctic ice algae, posing threat to food chains
World Meteorological Organization warns of climate catastrophes, food insecurity
World Meteorological Organization warns of climate catastrophes, food insecurity
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement