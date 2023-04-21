Trending
Advertisement
Science News
April 21, 2023 / 11:15 AM

World Meteorological Organization warns of climate catastrophes, food insecurity

By Patrick Hilsman
The World Meteorological Organization warned of rising temperatures and melting glaciers in their State of the Global Climate 2022 report. Photo courtesy of World Meteorological Organization
The World Meteorological Organization warned of rising temperatures and melting glaciers in their State of the Global Climate 2022 report. Photo courtesy of World Meteorological Organization

April 21 (UPI) -- Climate change trends continued through 2022, driving food insecurity and mass migration, according to the World Meteorological Organization's State of the Global Climate 2022 report.

The WMO says climate change contributed to displacement in 2022, and exasperated conditions for the 95 million displaced people throughout the world.

Advertisement

"While greenhouse gas emissions continue to rise and the climate continues to change, populations worldwide continue to be gravely impacted by extreme weather and climate events," the WMO said in a summary of their report.

WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said, "in 2022, continuous drought in East Africa, record-breaking rainfall in Pakistan and record-breaking heatwaves in China and Europe affected tens of millions, drove food insecurity, boosted mass migration, and cost billions of dollars in loss and damage."

RELATED Joe Biden signs executive order on environmental justice for communities

While Taalas warned of climate-related humanitarian crises, he emphasized successful mitigation strategies.

"Collaboration amongst U.N. agencies has proven to be very effective in addressing humanitarian impacts induced by extreme weather and climate events, especially in reducing associated mortality and economic losses," said Taalas.

The WMO emphasized that climate change is impacting natural cycles such as the blossoming of plants and the migration of birds.

Advertisement

Greenhouse gas levels continued to rise in 2022, after experiencing the biggest jump in recorded history between 2020 and 2021. Antarctic ice levels dropped to their lowest level in recorded history in 2022, and European glaciers melted at alarming rates, exacerbated by low snowfall levels and dust being blown in from the Sahara mixing with snow causing it to melt faster.

The WMO notes that up to one-third of Swiss glacial ice melted away between 2001 and 2022 and that approximately 58% of Earth's ocean surface experienced at least one marine heatwave in 2022.

According to the report, the years between 2015 and 2022 were the eight hottest ever recorded even though the El Nino climate system caused cooling.

RELATED Climate change makes Europe ripe for dengue outbreaks

Throughout 2022, 2.3 billion people faced food insecurity and 924 million faced severe food insecurity.

Read More

NOAA considers new marine sanctuary in Pacific Remote Islands

Latest Headlines

Hyundai begins work on moon rover for South Korea
Science News // 1 hour ago
Hyundai begins work on moon rover for South Korea
SEOUL, April 21 (UPI) -- South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor said it has begun work on a test version of a rover for use in lunar explorations.
Northrop Grumman's SS Sally Ride departs International Space Station
Science News // 4 hours ago
Northrop Grumman's SS Sally Ride departs International Space Station
April 21 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman's autonomous Cygnus spaceship left the International Space Station on Friday, carrying away more than 8,000 pounds of trash from the orbiting laboratory.
Microplastics found in 'heavily contaminated' Arctic ice algae, posing threat to food chains
Science News // 5 hours ago
Microplastics found in 'heavily contaminated' Arctic ice algae, posing threat to food chains
April 21 (UPI) -- Algae that grow under sea ice in the Arctic have been found to be "heavily contaminated" with microplastics, posing a threat to humans through the food chain, according to a new study from researchers in Germany.
SpaceX searches for answers after Starship's fiery demise
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX searches for answers after Starship's fiery demise
April 20 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Starship spacecraft aboard a Super Heavy booster from SpaceX Starbase in Texas on Thursday. While the spacecraft launched, the second stage failed to separate and broke up.
NASA marks Hubble's 33rd anniversary with detailed star-formation image
Science News // 23 hours ago
NASA marks Hubble's 33rd anniversary with detailed star-formation image
April 20 (UPI) -- NASA astronomers have marked 33 years since the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope by releasing a high-quality image of the NGC 1333 star-forming region.
Accelerating pace of ice sheet melt a significant contributor to sea level rise
Science News // 1 day ago
Accelerating pace of ice sheet melt a significant contributor to sea level rise
April 20 (UPI) -- The ice sheets of Greenland and Antarctica are melting at an accelerating pace causing signifcant sea level rise, according to a three-decade-long study published Thursday.
Hair becomes gray with age as stem cells get stuck in hair follicles, study shows
Science News // 1 day ago
Hair becomes gray with age as stem cells get stuck in hair follicles, study shows
Folks develop gray hair as they age because color-producing stem cells become "stuck" and disabled in the hair follicle, new animal research contends.
SpaceX successfully launches 21 new Starlink satellites
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX successfully launches 21 new Starlink satellites
April 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched 21 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit on a blue sky day in Florida that went off with few problems Wednesday.
Bird flu requires urgent national coordinated response, researchers urge
Science News // 2 days ago
Bird flu requires urgent national coordinated response, researchers urge
April 19 (UPI) -- Researchers are sounding the alarm about dangerous changes in the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza from seasonal to year-round infections. They say an urgent coordinated national response is needed.
Decommissioned NASA satellite to re-enter Earth's atmosphere
Science News // 2 days ago
Decommissioned NASA satellite to re-enter Earth's atmosphere
April 19 (UPI) -- NASA expects the decommissioned Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager spacecraft to re-enter Earth's atmosphere on Wednesday after 21 years in orbit.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX searches for answers after Starship's fiery demise
SpaceX searches for answers after Starship's fiery demise
Bird flu requires urgent national coordinated response, researchers urge
Bird flu requires urgent national coordinated response, researchers urge
Northrop Grumman's SS Sally Ride departs International Space Station
Northrop Grumman's SS Sally Ride departs International Space Station
Hair becomes gray with age as stem cells get stuck in hair follicles, study shows
Hair becomes gray with age as stem cells get stuck in hair follicles, study shows
NASA marks Hubble's 33rd anniversary with detailed star-formation image
NASA marks Hubble's 33rd anniversary with detailed star-formation image
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement