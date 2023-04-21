Trending
Science News
April 21, 2023 / 7:12 AM

Watch Live: Northrop Grumman's S.S. Sally Ride departs International Space Station

By Clyde Hughes
Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo capsule, the S.S. Sally Ride, will depart from the International Space Station on Friday. File Photo courtesy of NASA
April 21 (UPI) -- Northrop Grumman's autonomous Cygnus spaceship will leave the International Space Station on Friday morning carrying away more than 8,000 pounds of trash from the orbiting laboratory,

The S.S. Sally Ride, named after the first U.S. female astronaut, is expected to leave the Unity module of the International Space Station at about 7:20 a.m. EDT.

It is not expected to land on Earth, however, but rather burn up in a planned re-entry into the atmosphere.

"Following a deorbit engine firing later in the evening, Cygnus will begin a planned destructive re-entry, in which the spacecraft -- filled with trash packed by the station crew -- will safely burn up in Earth's atmosphere," NASA said.

United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi will oversee the spacecraft's systems as flight controllers on the ground control the ISS's Canadarm2 robotic arm to remove the S.S. Sally Ride from the Earth-facing port of the Unity module.

In November, the spacecraft blasted off from the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia to bring experiments to the ISS in addition to carrying the first satellites from Uganda and Zimbabwe as part of the Joint Global Multi-Nation Birds Project-5. Those help distinguish bare ground from forest and farmland and indicate the quality of agricultural growth.

Cygnus, one of three spacecraft that sends cargo to the ISS, was designed to eventually burn up in the Earth's atmosphere along with Russia's Progress space vehicle. SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft is designed to splash down for reuse.

NASA marks Hubble's 33rd anniversary with detailed star-formation image

Latest Headlines

Microplastics found in 'heavily contaminated' Arctic ice algae, posing threat to food chains
Science News // 1 hour ago
Microplastics found in 'heavily contaminated' Arctic ice algae, posing threat to food chains
April 21 (UPI) -- Algae that grow under sea ice in the Arctic have been found to be "heavily contaminated" with microplastics, posing a threat to humans through the food chain, according to a new study from researchers in Germany.
SpaceX searches for answers after Starship's fiery demise
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX searches for answers after Starship's fiery demise
April 20 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched a Starship spacecraft aboard a Super Heavy booster from SpaceX Starbase in Texas on Thursday. While the spacecraft launched, the second stage failed to separate and broke up.
NASA marks Hubble's 33rd anniversary with detailed star-formation image
Science News // 19 hours ago
NASA marks Hubble's 33rd anniversary with detailed star-formation image
April 20 (UPI) -- NASA astronomers have marked 33 years since the launch of the Hubble Space Telescope by releasing a high-quality image of the NGC 1333 star-forming region.
Accelerating pace of ice sheet melt a significant contributor to sea level rise
Science News // 1 day ago
Accelerating pace of ice sheet melt a significant contributor to sea level rise
April 20 (UPI) -- The ice sheets of Greenland and Antarctica are melting at an accelerating pace causing signifcant sea level rise, according to a three-decade-long study published Thursday.
Hair becomes gray with age as stem cells get stuck in hair follicles, study shows
Science News // 1 day ago
Hair becomes gray with age as stem cells get stuck in hair follicles, study shows
Folks develop gray hair as they age because color-producing stem cells become "stuck" and disabled in the hair follicle, new animal research contends.
SpaceX successfully launches 21 new Starlink satellites
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX successfully launches 21 new Starlink satellites
April 19 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched 21 second-generation Starlink satellites into orbit on a blue sky day in Florida that went off with few problems Wednesday.
Bird flu requires urgent national coordinated response, researchers urge
Science News // 1 day ago
Bird flu requires urgent national coordinated response, researchers urge
April 19 (UPI) -- Researchers are sounding the alarm about dangerous changes in the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza from seasonal to year-round infections. They say an urgent coordinated national response is needed.
Decommissioned NASA satellite to re-enter Earth's atmosphere
Science News // 1 day ago
Decommissioned NASA satellite to re-enter Earth's atmosphere
April 19 (UPI) -- NASA expects the decommissioned Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager spacecraft to re-enter Earth's atmosphere on Wednesday after 21 years in orbit.
Russian cosmonauts take spacewalk outside of International Space Station
Science News // 2 days ago
Russian cosmonauts take spacewalk outside of International Space Station
April 18 (UPI) -- Two Russian cosmonauts are taking a spacewalk Tuesday night to move a radiator and an experiment module during a six-hour and 40-minute excursion outside of the International Space Station.
World's largest box of chocolates assembled in Missouri
Science News // 2 days ago
World's largest box of chocolates assembled in Missouri
April 18 (UPI) -- Chocolate company Russell Stover celebrated its 100th anniversary by assembling the world's largest box of chocolates in Missouri.
