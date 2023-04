NASA expects the Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager spacecraft to reenter the Earth's atmosphere Wednesday. Image courtesy NASA

April 19 (UPI) -- NASA expects the decommissioned Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager spacecraft to re-enter Earth's atmosphere on Wednesday after 21 years in orbit. NASA said Defense Department projections estimate the spacecraft, abbreviated as RHESSI, will re-enter the atmosphere at approximately 9:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday but expects there to be an uncertainty window of plus and minus 16 hours.

While most of the spacecraft will burn up due to the intense heat created by friction with the atmosphere, NASA expects some parts to survive re-entry but says the chance of the debris harming people on the ground is low, approximately one in 2,467.

RHESSI was launched in 2002 aboard an Orbital Sciences Corporation Pegasus XL rocket and was decommissioned in 2018.

The spacecraft used an imaging spectrometer to observe flares and corona emanating from the sun. The data helped NASA researchers understand how the sun emits massive bursts of energy.

"During its mission tenure, RHESSI recorded more than 100,000 X-ray events, allowing scientists to study the energetic particles in solar flares," NASA said.

The imaging spectrometer produced the first-ever X-ray and Gamma-ray images of solar flares.

"The imager helped researchers determine the particle's frequency, location, and movement, which helped them understand where the particles were being accelerated," NASA added.

