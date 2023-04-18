Trending
April 18, 2023

World's largest box of chocolates assembled in Missouri

By Ben Hooper

April 18 (UPI) -- Chocolate company Russell Stover celebrated its 100th anniversary by assembling the world's largest box of chocolates in Missouri.

The Kansas City-based company created an oversized version of its classic copper box at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and filled it with massive chocolates, each weighing between 11 and 38 pounds.

The box measures 30 feet, 4.5 inches wide and 15 feet, 5 inches tall.

The finished box of chocolates weighed 5,616 pounds, breaking the Guinness World Record of 3,725 pounds, which was set by British chocolate company Thorntons in 2008.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator visited the massive chocolate box to verify the record.

