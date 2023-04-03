Trending
Advertisement
Science News
April 3, 2023 / 5:07 PM / Updated at 12:05 PM

U.S. Navy pilot to become first person of color to go to the moon

By Simon Druker
1/4
NASA astronaut Victor Glover will become the first person of color to orbit the moon when the space agency’s Artemis II mission launches as early as next year, the space agency announced Monday. Photo courtesy of NASA
NASA astronaut Victor Glover will become the first person of color to orbit the moon when the space agency’s Artemis II mission launches as early as next year, the space agency announced Monday. Photo courtesy of NASA

April 3 (UPI) -- NASA astronaut Victor Glover will become the first person of color to orbit the moon, when the space agency's Artemis II mission launches as early as next year.

Glover, a captain and test pilot in the U.S. Navy was named Monday as part of the four-member crew, which will perform a lunar flyby test before returning to Earth.

Advertisement

Born in Pomona, Calif., Glover has been an astronaut since 2013. The aviator served as second-in-command for Crew-1 SpaceX Crew Dragon. The second-ever crewed flight for the spacecraft landed successfully in May 2021.

Glover will serve as one of two pilots on the Artemis II Mission, tentatively scheduled for launch in November, 2024.

It wasn't the father of four's first time leaving the atmosphere.

Advertisement

Glover also served as Flight Engineer during Expedition 64 aboard the International Space Station. At the time, he became the first Black astronaut to serve on the space station.

RELATED Boeing pushes Starliner test flight to July

During that mission, Glover shared pictures of the sunrise and sunset on his Twitter account, garnering international attention.

"I love sunrises and sunsets. Can you see the bands of color," Glover, who turns 47 later this month, Tweeted at the time

"They remind me of the scripture in Psalm 30, 'weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.' It seems darkest just before sunrise. I wish you all love and light. Goodnight from the ISS."

RELATED Biden to visit Minnesota plant to tout infrastructure, manufacturing growth

After graduating in 1994 from Ontario High School in Ontario, Calif., Glover went on to get his bachelor of science degree in general engineering from California Polytechnic State University. He earned his wings of gold after completing advanced flight training in 2001.

He served as president of Cal Poly's National Society of Black Engineers while he attended the university.

He now holds a master of science in flight test engineering, as well as a master of science in systems engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School, and a master's in military operational art and science.

Advertisement

He has regularly taken time to speak to schoolchildren about the wonders of space.

""Inspiration is, 'Wow, I didn't realize that I could do that. I want to go to school and study that thing,'" he said during a 2021 interview.

"It turns into decisions."

As a pilot, Glover accumulated more than 3,000 flight hours in more than 40 aircraft, including over 400 landings on U.S. Navy aircraft carriers, often considered one of the most difficult tasks a fighter pilot performs. Of those carrier arrested landings, 24 came during combat missions.

He has been deployed across the world both in war and peacetime.

The importance of becoming the first person of color to eventually circle the moon was not lost on Glover on Monday.

"This is a big day. We have a lot to celebrate and it's so much more than the four names that have been announced," the veteran aviator said after his name and those of his crewmates were called by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

"This is humanity's crew," Nelson told the audience at the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

In 2021, MSBNC named Glover to its list of 23 Black leaders who are shaping history today.

Advertisement

Later Monday, Glover shared a photo of the mission patches of the four crew members.

Should Glover and his fellow astronauts successfully execute the approximate 10-day lunar orbit mission, it would pave the way for NASA's planned mission to the surface of the moon.

That subsequent Artemis III Mission is slated to take place no earlier than 2025.

NASA is designing the Artemis missions in conjunction with the Gateway Program. Once built and launched, the orbiting space station will allow for ongoing exploration and research in deep space, including docking ports for multiple visiting spacecraft.

The platform will be used by astronauts to live, work, and prepare for lunar surface missions.

First astronaut of color to head to the moon: Victor J. Glover Jr.

NASA astronaut Victor J. Glover Jr. is seen during a NASA event at which it was announced that he, and NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins were assigned to the first mission to the International Space Station onboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston on August 3, 2018. NASA Photo by Bill Ingalls/UPI | License Photo

Read More

NASA unveils Artemis II crew including first woman, person of color to orbit moon

Latest Headlines

SpaceX scrubs Starship launch attempt over pressurization issue
Science News // 4 hours ago
SpaceX scrubs Starship launch attempt over pressurization issue
April 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX scrubbed its critical test flight of the hulking Super Heavy and Starship from Texas because of a pressurization issue in the first stage of the rocket that cropped up in the final minutes before launch.
SpaceX Cargo Dragon undocks from ISS, heads back to Earth
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX Cargo Dragon undocks from ISS, heads back to Earth
April 15 (UPI) -- The cargo-carrying SpaceX Dragon spacecraft successfully undocked from the International Space Station Saturday morning and is now traveling back to Earth.
NASA updates Mars Curiosity rover's software
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA updates Mars Curiosity rover's software
April 14 (UPI) -- NASA has upgraded the software package on the Mars Curiosity Rover to reduce wear on the wheels and to improve the efficiency of power consumption.
ESA's 'Jupiter Icy Moons' probe embarks on 8-year voyage
Science News // 3 days ago
ESA's 'Jupiter Icy Moons' probe embarks on 8-year voyage
April 14 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency's Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer successfully blasted off from French Guiana on Friday, 24 hours after its planned launch was aborted at the last minute due to the risk of lightning.
Weather scientists say conditions 'favorable' for return of El Niño
Science News // 3 days ago
Weather scientists say conditions 'favorable' for return of El Niño
April 13 (UPI) -- Scientists now expect the El Niño weather phenomenon to affect climate conditions and temperatures over the next six months, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday.
Researchers use AI to sharpen first image ever taken of black hole
Science News // 4 days ago
Researchers use AI to sharpen first image ever taken of black hole
April 13 (UPI) -- Researchers at the National Science Foundation's NOIRLab have applied AI technology to the first image ever captured of a black hole to present a more clear image of how gas spirals into supermassive black holes.
Weather forces European Space Agency to delay launch of Jupiter Icy Moons mission
Science News // 4 days ago
Weather forces European Space Agency to delay launch of Jupiter Icy Moons mission
April 13 (UPI) -- The launch of the European Space Agency's Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer from French Guiana was aborted Thursday minutes before liftoff due to the risk of lightning strikes.
NASA science experiments to return to Earth soon and public can watch
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA science experiments to return to Earth soon and public can watch
April 12 (UPI) -- NASA is preparing for a Cargo Dragon spacecraft currently docked at the International Space Station to return to Earth with a number of scientific experiments. NASA says they will broadcast the separation.
Shutting down nuclear plants could increase air pollution, cost lives
Science News // 6 days ago
Shutting down nuclear plants could increase air pollution, cost lives
New research claims that shutting down nuclear plants could increase air pollution and cause more deaths because many potential replacement sources for power aren't clean.
Rocket Lab moves CubeSat from Virginia to New Zealand
Science News // 6 days ago
Rocket Lab moves CubeSat from Virginia to New Zealand
April 11 (UPI) -- Aerospace manufacturer Rocket Lab announced that it is moving its planned launch of NASA storm-monitoring CubeSats from Virginia to New Zealand.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA updates Mars Curiosity rover's software
NASA updates Mars Curiosity rover's software
SpaceX Cargo Dragon undocks from ISS, heads back to Earth
SpaceX Cargo Dragon undocks from ISS, heads back to Earth
SpaceX scrubs Starship launch attempt over pressurization issue
SpaceX scrubs Starship launch attempt over pressurization issue
NASA science experiments to return to Earth soon and public can watch
NASA science experiments to return to Earth soon and public can watch
Weather scientists say conditions 'favorable' for return of El Niño
Weather scientists say conditions 'favorable' for return of El Niño
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement