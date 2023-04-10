Advertisement
Science News
April 10, 2023 / 6:26 AM

U.S. Southeast, Gulf coasts experiencing record-breaking sea-level rise

By Paul Godfrey
Orange County Fire Rescue Department personnel rescue flood victims in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Orange County, Florida, in September. Scientists warned Monday that a speeding up in the rate of sea level rise means the need to address the climate crisis is a matter of urgency. File photo by Orange County Fire Rescue Department/UPI
Orange County Fire Rescue Department personnel rescue flood victims in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Orange County, Florida, in September. Scientists warned Monday that a speeding up in the rate of sea level rise means the need to address the climate crisis is a matter of urgency. File photo by Orange County Fire Rescue Department/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- The coasts of the southeastern United States and the Gulf of Mexico are seeing record sea-level rise caused by man-made climate change and a peak in natural weather variability, according to a new study out Monday.

Researchers at New Orleans' Tulane University warn that the annual sea rise of half an inch detected over the past 12 years was further proof of the "urgency of the climate crisis for the Gulf region" and called for a major, sustainable effort to combat it.

Advertisement

The peer-reviewed study published in the journal Nature Communications says sea level rise has accelerated to unprecedented rates three times the global average during the 20th century.

"We systematically investigated the different causes, such as vertical land motion, ice-mass loss, and air pressure, but none of them could sufficiently explain the recent rate," said researcher Noah Hendricks, part of an eight-strong team led by Sonke Dangendorf, Assistant Professor of Tulane's Department of River-Coastal Science and Engineering.

RELATED Majority of coral reefs examined suffer from low oxygen levels, study says

"Instead, we found that the acceleration is a widespread signal that extends from the coasts of the Gulf of Mexico up to Cape Hatteras in North Carolina and into the North Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Seas, which is indicative for changes in the ocean's density and circulation."

Advertisement

The team was able to isolate the different elements contributing to the speeding up of the rate at which sea levels were rising by dissecting field and satellite measurements dating back to 1900.

They discovered that changing wind patterns and ongoing warming are responsible for the expansion of this circulating ocean system, known as the Subtropical Gyre, since 2010. As gyres expand they occupy more space which causes the sea level to rise.

RELATED Guterres calls on U.N. Security Council to take on climate change

The study concludes the surge since 2010 is a temporary phenomenon caused by the effects of man-made climate change and weather-related variability compounding each other and sea level rise will most likely return to levels predicted by modeling.

But Tulane Geology Professor Torbjorn Tornqvist cautioned this was no reason to relax.

"These high rates of sea-level rise have put even more stress on these vulnerable coastlines, particularly in Louisiana and Texas where the land is also sinking rapidly."

RELATED Study: Fast melting of Greenland Ice Sheet will affect sea-level rise

Monday's study follows a report published Wednesday in the journal Nature raising new fears about the speed at which the ice sheets are likely to retreat in the future, with implications for rising sea levels.

Researchers from three British universities and the Geological Survey of Norway said they had confirmation that an ice sheet covering Eurasia during the last ice age retreated at a rate many times what they believed was possible, based on satellite measurements of Artic and Antarctic glaciers taken over the past 50 years.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Image from NASA's James Webb Telescope shows supernova in greater detail
Science News // 2 days ago
Image from NASA's James Webb Telescope shows supernova in greater detail
April 7 (UPI) -- NASA's powerful James Webb Telescope has returned a new image of an exploding supernova star, giving scientists never-before-seen details, the space agency confirmed Friday.
NASA, SpaceX successfully launch air quality sensor over North America
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA, SpaceX successfully launch air quality sensor over North America
April 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX is scheduled to launch NASA's air pollution monitoring instrument TEMPO into orbit from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Friday.
Makenzie Lystrup named first female director of Goddard Space Flight Center
Science News // 3 days ago
Makenzie Lystrup named first female director of Goddard Space Flight Center
April 6 (UPI) -- Makenzie Lystrup has been named the first female director of the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, NASA announced Thursday.
Researchers create embryo-like structures using monkey stem cells
Science News // 3 days ago
Researchers create embryo-like structures using monkey stem cells
Scientists have created an embryo-like structure using monkey embryonic stem cells for the first time, part of an effort to better understand early human development and organ formation.
Axiom Space's upcoming ISS mission part of increasing commercialization of space
Science News // 3 days ago
Axiom Space's upcoming ISS mission part of increasing commercialization of space
April 6 (UPI) -- NASA and Axiom Space announced the first potential launch date of the commercial Ax-2 Mission to the International Space Station on Thursday.
Soyuz spacecraft that will bring ISS crew back to Earth moved to new port
Science News // 3 days ago
Soyuz spacecraft that will bring ISS crew back to Earth moved to new port
April 6 (UPI) -- The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft docked at the international space Station was successfully moved to the Prichal module on Thursday morning, freeing up another airlock for future spacewalks.
Ice age data raises new concerns about future ice melt, rising sea levels
Science News // 4 days ago
Ice age data raises new concerns about future ice melt, rising sea levels
April 5 (UPI) -- Ice age data has revealed a large ice sheet covering Eurasia retreated at the rate of 2,000 feet per day, raising new concerns about future ice sheet retreat and rising sea levels.
Facts largely ineffective in countering conspiracy theorists, research says
Science News // 4 days ago
Facts largely ineffective in countering conspiracy theorists, research says
April 5 (UPI) -- Conspiracy theories have become more prevalent than ever, and according to researchers, combatting conspiracies with factual evidence is largely ineffective in quashing conspiracy beliefs.
Double quasars revealed as space telescopes peer into history of the universe
Science News // 4 days ago
Double quasars revealed as space telescopes peer into history of the universe
April 5 (UPI) -- Astronomers have discovered a pair of quasars indicating the merging of a pair of galaxies. These high-energy quasars are providing a glimpse into the universe when it was "just" 3 billion years old.
Snailfish sets Guinness World Record for deepest observed and caught fish
Science News // 5 days ago
Snailfish sets Guinness World Record for deepest observed and caught fish
April 4 (UPI) -- Researchers in Japan set a new record for the deepest-caught and observed fish in the world, Guinness World Records confirmed Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Image from NASA's James Webb Telescope shows supernova in greater detail
Image from NASA's James Webb Telescope shows supernova in greater detail
Ice age data raises new concerns about future ice melt, rising sea levels
Ice age data raises new concerns about future ice melt, rising sea levels
Double quasars revealed as space telescopes peer into history of the universe
Double quasars revealed as space telescopes peer into history of the universe
Researchers create embryo-like structures using monkey stem cells
Researchers create embryo-like structures using monkey stem cells
Axiom Space's upcoming ISS mission part of increasing commercialization of space
Axiom Space's upcoming ISS mission part of increasing commercialization of space
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement