Makenzie Lystrup named first female director of Goddard Space Flight Center

Makenzie Lystrup has been named the first female director of the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, NASA announced Thursday. Photo courtesy of Keegan Barber/NASA

April 6 (UPI) -- Makenzie Lystrup has been named the first female director of the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, NASA announced Thursday. Lystrup will begin serving in the role immediately, succeeding Dave Mitchell, who has resumed his role as the chief program management officer at NASA's headquarters in Washington, D.C., NASA said in a news release.

"Goddard is an incredible center and true national asset with the best and brightest minds in science and engineering," Lystrup said in a statement.

"I'm humbled and honored to lead such an amazing and diverse world-renowned team."

Lystrup added that she is focused on "growing the next generation of innovators" at NASA along with ensuring her team has access to tools that can lead to new discoveries.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson hailed Lystrup as a "natural leader" who will direct a "world-renowned team of scientists, engineers, and technologists focused on Earth and space science."

"Under her leadership, the Goddard workforce will continue to inspire, innovate, and explore the unknown for the benefit of all," Nelson said.

"I'd also like to thank Dave Mitchell for serving as acting center director since January and ensuring a seamless transition. We look forward to Dave resuming his role at headquarters."

The announcement was praised by scientists on Twitter, including Keck Observatory Deputy Director John O'Meara.

"So happy to hear this. I was fortunate to work w/ Makenzie on a few things and know she's gonna rock this new role," O'Meara said in a tweet.

A.C. Charania, a chief technologist at NASA, said he is "looking forward to working together" with Lystrup.

Before joining NASA, Lystrup served as vice president and general manager of civil space at Ball Aerospace and led the company's contributions to NASA missions including the James Webb Space Telescope, Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), Landsat 9 and the Roman Space Telescope.