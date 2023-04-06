Trending
Advertisement
Science News
April 6, 2023 / 8:46 PM

Makenzie Lystrup named first female director of Goddard Space Flight Center

By Adam Schrader
Makenzie Lystrup has been named the first female director of the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, NASA announced Thursday. Photo courtesy of Keegan Barber/NASA
Makenzie Lystrup has been named the first female director of the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, NASA announced Thursday. Photo courtesy of Keegan Barber/NASA

April 6 (UPI) -- Makenzie Lystrup has been named the first female director of the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, NASA announced Thursday.

Lystrup will begin serving in the role immediately, succeeding Dave Mitchell, who has resumed his role as the chief program management officer at NASA's headquarters in Washington, D.C., NASA said in a news release.

Advertisement

"Goddard is an incredible center and true national asset with the best and brightest minds in science and engineering," Lystrup said in a statement.

"I'm humbled and honored to lead such an amazing and diverse world-renowned team."

RELATED Axiom Space's upcoming ISS mission part of increasing commercialization of space

Lystrup added that she is focused on "growing the next generation of innovators" at NASA along with ensuring her team has access to tools that can lead to new discoveries.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson hailed Lystrup as a "natural leader" who will direct a "world-renowned team of scientists, engineers, and technologists focused on Earth and space science."

"Under her leadership, the Goddard workforce will continue to inspire, innovate, and explore the unknown for the benefit of all," Nelson said.

RELATED Soyuz spacecraft that will bring ISS crew back to Earth moved to new port

"I'd also like to thank Dave Mitchell for serving as acting center director since January and ensuring a seamless transition. We look forward to Dave resuming his role at headquarters."

Advertisement

The announcement was praised by scientists on Twitter, including Keck Observatory Deputy Director John O'Meara.

"So happy to hear this. I was fortunate to work w/ Makenzie on a few things and know she's gonna rock this new role," O'Meara said in a tweet.

RELATED Double quasars revealed as space telescopes peer into history of the universe

A.C. Charania, a chief technologist at NASA, said he is "looking forward to working together" with Lystrup.

Before joining NASA, Lystrup served as vice president and general manager of civil space at Ball Aerospace and led the company's contributions to NASA missions including the James Webb Space Telescope, Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE), Landsat 9 and the Roman Space Telescope.

Latest Headlines

NASA, SpaceX to launch air quality sensor over North America
Science News // 4 hours ago
NASA, SpaceX to launch air quality sensor over North America
April 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX is scheduled to launch NASA's air pollution monitoring instrument TEMPO into orbit from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Friday.
Researchers create embryo-like structures using monkey stem cells
Science News // 4 hours ago
Researchers create embryo-like structures using monkey stem cells
Scientists have created an embryo-like structure using monkey embryonic stem cells for the first time, part of an effort to better understand early human development and organ formation.
Axiom Space's upcoming ISS mission part of increasing commercialization of space
Science News // 6 hours ago
Axiom Space's upcoming ISS mission part of increasing commercialization of space
April 6 (UPI) -- NASA and Axiom Space announced the first potential launch date of the commercial Ax-2 Mission to the International Space Station on Thursday.
Soyuz spacecraft that will bring ISS crew back to Earth moved to new port
Science News // 11 hours ago
Soyuz spacecraft that will bring ISS crew back to Earth moved to new port
April 6 (UPI) -- The Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft docked at the international space Station was successfully moved to the Prichal module on Thursday morning, freeing up another airlock for future spacewalks.
Ice age data raises new concerns about future ice melt, rising sea levels
Science News // 20 hours ago
Ice age data raises new concerns about future ice melt, rising sea levels
April 5 (UPI) -- Ice age data has revealed a large ice sheet covering Eurasia retreated at the rate of 2,000 feet per day, raising new concerns about future ice sheet retreat and rising sea levels.
Facts largely ineffective in countering conspiracy theorists, research says
Science News // 1 day ago
Facts largely ineffective in countering conspiracy theorists, research says
April 5 (UPI) -- Conspiracy theories have become more prevalent than ever, and according to researchers, combatting conspiracies with factual evidence is largely ineffective in quashing conspiracy beliefs.
Double quasars revealed as space telescopes peer into history of the universe
Science News // 1 day ago
Double quasars revealed as space telescopes peer into history of the universe
April 5 (UPI) -- Astronomers have discovered a pair of quasars indicating the merging of a pair of galaxies. These high-energy quasars are providing a glimpse into the universe when it was "just" 3 billion years old.
Snailfish sets Guinness World Record for deepest observed and caught fish
Science News // 2 days ago
Snailfish sets Guinness World Record for deepest observed and caught fish
April 4 (UPI) -- Researchers in Japan set a new record for the deepest-caught and observed fish in the world, Guinness World Records confirmed Tuesday.
Full 'pink' moon to rise Wednesday night
Science News // 2 days ago
Full 'pink' moon to rise Wednesday night
April is underway, and there is an assortment of upcoming astronomical events ranging from a planetary alignment to spring's inaugural meteor shower. The first big night sky event of the month is about to unfold,
NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch to become first woman to orbit the moon
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch to become first woman to orbit the moon
April 3 (UPI) -- NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch -- a flight engineer on the International Space Station -- will become the first woman to orbit the moon next year when the space agency launches its Artemis II mission.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ice age data raises new concerns about future ice melt, rising sea levels
Ice age data raises new concerns about future ice melt, rising sea levels
Facts largely ineffective in countering conspiracy theorists, research says
Facts largely ineffective in countering conspiracy theorists, research says
Soyuz spacecraft that will bring ISS crew back to Earth moved to new port
Soyuz spacecraft that will bring ISS crew back to Earth moved to new port
Plants make plenty of noise that no human can hear, Israeli study shows
Plants make plenty of noise that no human can hear, Israeli study shows
Snailfish sets Guinness World Record for deepest observed and caught fish
Snailfish sets Guinness World Record for deepest observed and caught fish
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement