Trending
Advertisement
Science News
April 4, 2023 / 11:26 AM

Snailfish sets Guinness World Record for deepest observed and caught fish

By Patrick Hilsman
Snailfish, like the ones shown here at a depth of over 24,000 feet, is the deepest observed and caught fish, according to Guinness World Records. Photo by University of Western Australia/Press Release
Snailfish, like the ones shown here at a depth of over 24,000 feet, is the deepest observed and caught fish, according to Guinness World Records. Photo by University of Western Australia/Press Release

April 4 (UPI) -- Researchers in Japan set a new record the deepest-caught and observed fish in the world, Guinness World Records confirmed Tuesday.

Researchers, from the University of Western Australia and Tokyo University of Marine Science and Technology, observed a Pseudoliparis, or snailfish, at a depth of 27,349 feet in the Izu-Ogasawara Trench off the coast of Japan.

Advertisement

In August, the snailfish was filmed approaching a camera that had been set up with bait to lure deep-sea fish.

The same researchers were able to physically catch two P belyaevi snailfish at a depth of 26,247 feet, the deepest any fish has ever been caught.

RELATED Researchers examine weather clues to likelihood of shark attacks

The lead researcher on the project, Alan Jamieson, of the University of Western Australia, is considered a leading voice on deep sea or "hadal" organisms and holds world records for observing the world's deepest octopus at 22,825 feet, and the world's deepest squid, at 20,381 feet.

"We have spent over 15 years researching these deep snailfish; there is so much more to them than simply the depth, but the maximum depth they can survive is truly astonishing," Jamieson said.

Jamieson told Guinness that he reasoned fish could survive at deeper depths in warmer waters and postulated that the sea trenches off Japan would likely host some of the world's deepest sea creatures.

Advertisement

"Two years ago, we published a paper on all ultra-deep-sea fish and concluded that the deepest is likely off Japan as the trenches there're both deep enough and slightly warmer than the previous record in the Mariana Trench, and hey presto, there it was," Jamieson told the Guinness Book of World Records.

RELATED Deep-sea fish in shallow waters of Japan not an earthquake predictor

Read More

Scientists capture video of a giant squid in Gulf of Mexico

Latest Headlines

Full 'pink' moon to rise Wednesday night
Science News // 2 hours ago
Full 'pink' moon to rise Wednesday night
April is underway, and there is an assortment of upcoming astronomical events ranging from a planetary alignment to spring's inaugural meteor shower. The first big night sky event of the month is about to unfold,
NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch to become first woman to orbit the moon
Science News // 13 hours ago
NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch to become first woman to orbit the moon
April 3 (UPI) -- NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch -- a flight engineer on the International Space Station -- will become the first woman to orbit the moon next year when the space agency launches its Artemis II mission.
U.S. Navy pilot to become first person of color to go to the moon
Science News // 18 hours ago
U.S. Navy pilot to become first person of color to go to the moon
April 3 (UPI) -- NASA astronaut Victor Glover will become the first person of color to orbit the moon, when the space agency's Artemis II mission launches as early as next year.
NASA unveils Artemis II crew including first woman, person of color to orbit moon
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA unveils Artemis II crew including first woman, person of color to orbit moon
April 3 (UPI) -- NASA officials Monday revealed the four names that will make up a team astronauts from the United States and Canada that will journey around the moon next year as part of the first crewed flight of the Artemis mission.
SpaceX launches Tranche 0 mission sending 10 satellites into orbit
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches Tranche 0 mission sending 10 satellites into orbit
April 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 10 Space Development Agency satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California Sunday in the Tranche 0 mission.
April astronomy: parade of planets, return of meteor showers
Science News // 3 days ago
April astronomy: parade of planets, return of meteor showers
The weather is becoming more conducive for comfortable stargazing across North America with temperatures gradually rising as spring progresses. The new month will have plenty of night sky events for folks to enjoy.
Space X sets Saturday launch date for Space Force satellites after second delay
Science News // 4 days ago
Space X sets Saturday launch date for Space Force satellites after second delay
March 31 (UPI) -- SpaceX delayed a Falcon 9 mission for a second time Friday. A previous launch attempt on Thursday was scrubbed three seconds before scheduled liftoff. The mission is now set to liftoff Saturday from California.
Plants make plenty of noise that no human can hear, Israeli study shows
Science News // 4 days ago
Plants make plenty of noise that no human can hear, Israeli study shows
March 30 (UPI) -- Plants are talking, but people didn't know because the frequency is too high for he human ear, according to researchers at Tel Aviv University, who managed to record and analyze the sounds for the first time.
Boeing pushes Starliner test flight to July
Science News // 4 days ago
Boeing pushes Starliner test flight to July
March 30 (UPI) -- Crew flight tests for the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft will start in July, NASA announced during a teleconference Wednesday. The spacecraft is designed to carry up to seven passengers into low-Earth orbit.
'Monstrous' gamma-ray burst brightest seen since 'human civilization began'
Science News // 5 days ago
'Monstrous' gamma-ray burst brightest seen since 'human civilization began'
March 29 (UPI) -- A gamma-ray burst, which lit up our galaxy last October, was the "brightest burst" ever seen and a once-in-10,000-year explosion, according to NASA.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA unveils Artemis II crew including first woman, person of color to orbit moon
NASA unveils Artemis II crew including first woman, person of color to orbit moon
U.S. Navy pilot to become first person of color to go to the moon
U.S. Navy pilot to become first person of color to go to the moon
NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch to become first woman to orbit the moon
NASA astronaut Christina Hammock Koch to become first woman to orbit the moon
Google Doodle honors midwife, author Justine Siegemund
Google Doodle honors midwife, author Justine Siegemund
Plants make plenty of noise that no human can hear, Israeli study shows
Plants make plenty of noise that no human can hear, Israeli study shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement