A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket like this one completed the company's 22nd launch of the year on Sunday, sending 10 Space Development Agency satellites into low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

April 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 10 Space Development Agency satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California Sunday in the Tranche 0 mission. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off on a cloudy day at about 10:29 p.m. EST, marking the 22nd launch by SpaceX this year and 221st all time. A previous launch attempt was scrubbed on Thursday after one of the booster's nine engines automatically triggered to abort. Advertisement

The 10 satellites are part of SDA's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture network for military communication. The constellation supports worldwide military communication and missile warning and tracking capabilities.

The first stage booster successfully separated about two minutes after launch. Frequently the booster will be recovered by drone ship at sea. On Sunday, the booster returned to land at Landing Zone 4, near the site of liftoff.

Sunday's launch was the second for the Falcon 9 booster and the 183rd successful recovery of an orbital class rocket, according to Jessie Anderson, SpaceX production and engineering manager for Falcon webcasts. The rocket was previously used on a Starlink mission.