Trending
Advertisement
Science News
March 30, 2023 / 1:00 PM

Plants make plenty of noise that no human can hear, Israeli study shows

By Clyde Hughes
Microphones are set up to listen to this cactus plant. Photo courtesy of Tel Aviv University
Microphones are set up to listen to this cactus plant. Photo courtesy of Tel Aviv University

March 30 (UPI) -- Plants are talking, but people didn't know because the frequency is too high for he human ear, according to researchers at Israel's Tel Aviv University, who managed to record and analyze the sounds for the first time.

The study about the sounds that plants make was published Thursday in the scientific journal Cell.

Advertisement

The research, led by Lilach Hadany from the School of Plant Sciences and Food Security at the Wise Faculty of Life Sciences, found that plants often give of ultrasonic sounds, often when they are stressed.

The authors were able to record sound, similar to popcorn popping, of mostly tomatoes and tobacco plants. They also identified sounds made by cacti, corn, henbit and wheat, as well.

Advertisement

Even though the sounds are emitted at roughly the same volume as human speech, they are at such high frequencies that they are never picked up by the human ear, the researchers said.

"We found that plants usually emit sounds when they are under stress and that each plant and each type of stress is associated with a specific identifiable sound," the researchers said.

"While imperceptible to the human ear, the sounds emitted by plants can probably be heard by various animals, such as bats, mice, and insects."

RELATED Tyson Foods to close two chicken plants, affecting hundreds in Virginia, Arkansas

In the study's first stage, researchers placed plants in an acoustic box in a quiet, isolated basement with no background noise. Ultrasonic microphones recording sounds at frequencies of 20 to 250 kilohertz were set up to listen. The maximum frequency detected by a human adult is about 16 kilohertz.

"From previous studies, we know that vibrometers attached to plants record vibrations, Hadany said. "But do these vibrations also become airborne soundwaves -- namely sounds that can be recorded from a distance? Our study addressed this question, which researchers have been debating for many years."

Hadany performed the study with Yossi Yovel, head of the Sagol School of Neuroscience and faculty member at the School of Zoology and the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History, and research students Itzhak Khait and Ohad Lewin-Epstein.

Advertisement

They were joined by researchers from the Raymond and Beverly Sackler School of Mathematical Sciences, the Institute for Cereal Crops Research and the Sagol School of Neuroscience at Tel Aviv University

The recordings were analyzed by specially developed machine learning algorithms that learned how to distinguish between different plants and different types of sounds. It was ultimately possible to identify the plant and determine the type and level of stress from the recordings.

"In this study, we resolved a very old scientific controversy: we proved that plants do emit sounds," Hadany said. "Our findings suggest that the world around us is full of plant sounds, and that these sounds contain information -- for example, about water scarcity or injury.

"We assume that in nature the sounds emitted by plants are detected by creatures nearby, such as bats, rodents, various insects, and possibly also other plants -- that can hear the high frequencies and derive relevant information," she said.

"We believe that humans can also utilize this information, given the right tools -- such as sensors that tell growers when plants need watering. Apparently, an idyllic field of flowers can be a rather noisy place. It's just that we can't hear the sounds."

Advertisement

Read More

Plant-based, low-carb diet may boost longevity for people with Type 2 diabetes EPA proposes stronger limits to reduce wastewater from coal-fired power plants

Latest Headlines

Boeing pushes Starliner test flight to July
Science News // 57 minutes ago
Boeing pushes Starliner test flight to July
March 30 (UPI) -- Crew flight tests for the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft will start in July, NASA announced during a teleconference Wednesday. The spacecraft is designed to carry up to seven passengers into low-Earth orbit.
'Monstrous' gamma-ray burst brightest seen since 'human civilization began'
Science News // 15 hours ago
'Monstrous' gamma-ray burst brightest seen since 'human civilization began'
March 29 (UPI) -- A gamma-ray burst, which lit up our galaxy last October, was the "brightest burst" ever seen and a once-in-10,000-year explosion, according to NASA.
SpaceX sends 56 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Science News // 19 hours ago
SpaceX sends 56 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
March 29 (UPI) -- SpaceX's 21st launch of the year sent 56 Starlink satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Wednesday afternoon.
Watchdog: Britain facing 'make-or-break moment' to build climate change resilience
Science News // 1 day ago
Watchdog: Britain facing 'make-or-break moment' to build climate change resilience
March 29 (UPI) -- Britain is at a "make-or-break moment" to step up adaptation to climate change after extreme weather in 2022 saw thousands of heat-related deaths, wildfires and significant infrastructure disruption.
Veteran NASA engineer to lead lunar space station project
Science News // 1 day ago
Veteran NASA engineer to lead lunar space station project
March 28 (UPI) -- NASA Tuesday named its replacement director for the space agency's lunar space station project called Gateway Program.
Researchers say glass beads on the moon hold water
Science News // 2 days ago
Researchers say glass beads on the moon hold water
March 28 (UPI) -- Scientists at the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences have released a study revealing that water is stored in tiny glass beads on the moon.
Leaky Russian space capsule lands safely in Kazakhstan
Science News // 2 days ago
Leaky Russian space capsule lands safely in Kazakhstan
March 28 (UPI) -- Russia's uncrewed Soyuz spacecraft landed in Kazakhstan Tuesday morning after suffering a major coolant leak in December.
Google Doodle honors midwife, author Justine Siegemund
Science News // 2 days ago
Google Doodle honors midwife, author Justine Siegemund
March 28 (UPI) -- Tuesday's Google Doodle recognized 17th century midwife Justine Siegemund who penned "The Court Midwife," the first obstetrics book written from a woman's perspective in Germany.
Despite light detection, James Webb telescope finds no atmosphere on planet
Science News // 2 days ago
Despite light detection, James Webb telescope finds no atmosphere on planet
March 27 (UPI) -- Scientists observing the universe through NASA's James Webb telescope said they made a breakthrough in the detection of light from a so-called exoplanet, but found the Earth-like entity has no evidence of an atmosphere.
SpaceX launches 56 Starlink satellites from Florida
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX launches 56 Starlink satellites from Florida
March 24 (UPI) -- SapceX launched 56 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Friday aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Monstrous' gamma-ray burst brightest seen since 'human civilization began'
'Monstrous' gamma-ray burst brightest seen since 'human civilization began'
Google Doodle honors midwife, author Justine Siegemund
Google Doodle honors midwife, author Justine Siegemund
SpaceX sends 56 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
SpaceX sends 56 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit
Researchers say glass beads on the moon hold water
Researchers say glass beads on the moon hold water
Veteran NASA engineer to lead lunar space station project
Veteran NASA engineer to lead lunar space station project
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement