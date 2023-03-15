Trending
Advertisement
Science News
March 15, 2023 / 11:09 PM

NASA's Magellan images reveal volcanic activity on Venus

By Sheri Walsh
1/3
New analysis of images captured in the early 1990s by NASA's Magellan spacecraft reveals evidence of volcanic activity on Venus, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Science. This computer-generated 3D model of Venus’ surface shows the summit of Maat Mons. Image courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech
New analysis of images captured in the early 1990s by NASA's Magellan spacecraft reveals evidence of volcanic activity on Venus, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Science. This computer-generated 3D model of Venus’ surface shows the summit of Maat Mons. Image courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech

March 15 (UPI) -- A new look at some old images of the surface of Venus has revealed evidence of volcanic activity.

New analysis of images captured in the early 1990s by NASA's Magellan spacecraft reveal surface changes in a volcanic vent over an eight-month period, according to a study published Wednesday in the journal Science, and presented at the 54th Lunar and Planetary Science Conference in Texas.

Advertisement

"After about 200 hours of manually comparing the images of different Magellan orbits, I saw two images of the same region taken eight months apart exhibiting telltale geological changes caused by an eruption," lead study author Robert Herrick, a research professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, said in a statement.

Venus, which according to scientists is "geographically young" like Earth, is also nearly the same size and mass. The VERITAS orbiter, which stands for Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography, and Spectroscopy, will launch within a decade to study the planet to determine how "Earth's twin" ended up covered with volcanic terrain beneath a clouded, toxic atmosphere.

RELATED Axiom Space unveils next-generation spacesuits for NASA's Artemis III mission

Herrick, who also works on the VERITAS mission, said he studied the older images of Venus' largest volcanoes -- called Ozza and Maat Mons in the Atlo Regio area of the planet -- and discovered the north side of the domed volcano of Maat Mons appearing to nearly double in size between February and October of 1991. The image also showed volcanic flows downhill from the vent.

Advertisement

NASA's Magellan probe used radar beams to create a photo-quality map of Venus' cloud-shrouded surface in 1991. While the images were taken at a much lower resolution, Herrick worked with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, Calif., to create computer-generated 3D models to simulate and study the changes.

"Only a couple of the simulations matched the imagery, and the most likely scenario is that volcanic activity occurred on Venus' surface during Magellan's mission," said Scott Hensley, project scientist for VERITAS.

RELATED NASA James Webb Telescope returns rare Wolf-Rayet images

"We now know the frequency is every few months or so, similar to the family of Earth's big basaltic intraplate volcanoes like Hawaii, the Galapagos Islands, Canary Islands, etc.," Herrick added.

"While this is just one data point for an entire planet, it confirms there is modern geological activity."

RELATED SpaceX cargo resupply mission launches with 6,300 pounds of food, more

Latest Headlines

Axiom Space unveils next-generation spacesuits for NASA's Artemis III mission
Science News // 11 hours ago
Axiom Space unveils next-generation spacesuits for NASA's Artemis III mission
March 15 (UPI) -- Axiom Space unveiled the next-generation spacesuit that astronauts from NASA's Artemis III mission will be wearing when they return to the moon.
SpaceX cargo resupply mission launches with 6,300 pounds of food, more
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX cargo resupply mission launches with 6,300 pounds of food, more
March 14 (UPI) -- SpaceX mission CRS-27 launched to the International Space Station Tuesday, carrying food, equipment and materials for experiments in orbit.
NASA James Webb Telescope returns rare Wolf-Rayet images
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA James Webb Telescope returns rare Wolf-Rayet images
March 14 (UPI) -- NASA's James Webb Telescope captured a rare Wolf-Rayet star, one of the first times an image of that type of supernova has been seen.
Report: Only six countries met 'healthy' air quality standards in 2022
Science News // 1 day ago
Report: Only six countries met 'healthy' air quality standards in 2022
March 14 (UPI) -- Just six countries had "healthy" air quality levels last year, as air pollution surged across the globe.
Black widow populations drop as spider falls prey to brown widows
Science News // 1 day ago
Black widow populations drop as spider falls prey to brown widows
March 14 (UPI) -- Black widows could face extinction in parts of the southern United States, as the spider falls prey to the non-native brown widow, according to new research.
Skeletal remains of Roman aristocrat unearthed in ancient cemetery in Britain
Science News // 2 days ago
Skeletal remains of Roman aristocrat unearthed in ancient cemetery in Britain
March 13 (UPI) -- Archaeologists in northern Britain have unearthed the skeletal remains of a late-Roman aristocratic woman, found inside a lead coffin, as well as the remains of more than 60 adults and children from an ancient cemetery.
U.N. secretary-general warns world is at a global warming crossroads
Science News // 2 days ago
U.N. secretary-general warns world is at a global warming crossroads
March 13 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that the world is at a crossroads on actions about global warning despite years of warnings and studies.
Researchers piece together two paintings to reunite family portrait by Flemish master
Science News // 3 days ago
Researchers piece together two paintings to reunite family portrait by Flemish master
March 11 (UPI) -- A mother has been reunited with her son and husband nearly 200 years after they were separated from each other.
Launch of Relativity Space's 3D-printed rocket aborted
Science News // 4 days ago
Launch of Relativity Space's 3D-printed rocket aborted
March 11 (UPI) -- The launch of a rocket made almost entirely from 3D-printed parts was aborted within a half-second of liftoff Saturday, just days after a previous attempt was scrubbed.
Asteroid has slim chance of collision course with Earth in 2046
Science News // 5 days ago
Asteroid has slim chance of collision course with Earth in 2046
March 10 (UPI) -- An asteroid about the size of an Olympic swimming pool has a "very small chance" of smashing into Earth in 2046, but don't go boarding a space ship to avoid disaster just yet.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Black widow populations drop as spider falls prey to brown widows
Black widow populations drop as spider falls prey to brown widows
NASA James Webb Telescope returns rare Wolf-Rayet images
NASA James Webb Telescope returns rare Wolf-Rayet images
Axiom Space unveils next-generation spacesuits for NASA's Artemis III mission
Axiom Space unveils next-generation spacesuits for NASA's Artemis III mission
Report: Only six countries met 'healthy' air quality standards in 2022
Report: Only six countries met 'healthy' air quality standards in 2022
Skeletal remains of Roman aristocrat unearthed in ancient cemetery in Britain
Skeletal remains of Roman aristocrat unearthed in ancient cemetery in Britain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement