Trending
Advertisement
Science News
March 14, 2023 / 12:57 AM

Black widow populations drop as spider falls prey to brown widows

By Sheri Walsh
Black widow populations are declining in parts of the southern United States as the spider becomes prey for the non-native brown widow, according to new research. Photo courtesy of National History Museum of Utah
Black widow populations are declining in parts of the southern United States as the spider becomes prey for the non-native brown widow, according to new research. Photo courtesy of National History Museum of Utah

March 14 (UPI) -- Black widow spiders could face extinction in parts of the southern United States, as they become prey for the non-native brown widow, according to new research.

The research, published Monday in the Annals of the Entomological Society of America, found that black widows are slowly being displaced by invading brown widows in a pattern first discovered a decade ago.

Advertisement

While there are three native species of black widow spiders in the United States, brown widows are believed to be native to Africa, according to researchers who say brown widows are now seen on all continents except Antarctica.

Since its introduction into Florida, the non-native brown widow has displaced the state's southern black widow and has quickly expanded into urban areas as far north as Kansas and as far west as California.

RELATED Department of Agriculture to invest nearly $10 million in reforestation initiatives

While black widows are known for their poisonous bite, they are not aggressive if unprovoked. In comparison, brown widows grow faster and are twice as fertile, producing more egg sacs than southern black widows.

Brown widows are also six times more likely to kill and consume "shy" southern black widows, according to researchers, than other cobweb spiders.

Advertisement

As the study ruled out competition for scarce prey or disease as the reason behind the decline in black widow spider populations, the study is the first to blame aggressive predation by brown widows.

RELATED Customs agents find invasive, harmful insects in shipment of celery from Mexico

Researchers found that brown widow spiders killed and ate black widows in 80% of their confrontations. While some of the encounters ended with the two spiders cohabiting, none ended with the black widows showing aggression.

"Brown widows are not labeled invasive. They're still non-native," said study lead author Louis Coticchio, a spider biologist specializing in the widow and recluse families, in an interview with Gizmodo. "If it does come out that the introduction of brown widows is absolutely the main reason why we're seeing a huge decline in black widow populations, I would love to see the attitude towards them changed."

RELATED Woodpeckers stash 700 pounds of acorns in wall of California home

Latest Headlines

U.N. secretary-general warns world is at a global warming crossroads
Science News // 11 hours ago
U.N. secretary-general warns world is at a global warming crossroads
March 13 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that the world is at a crossroads on actions about global warning despite years of warnings and studies.
Researchers piece together two paintings to reunite family portrait by Flemish master
Science News // 1 day ago
Researchers piece together two paintings to reunite family portrait by Flemish master
March 11 (UPI) -- A mother has been reunited with her son and husband nearly 200 years after they were separated from each other.
Launch of Relativity Space's 3D-printed rocket aborted
Science News // 2 days ago
Launch of Relativity Space's 3D-printed rocket aborted
March 11 (UPI) -- The launch of a rocket made almost entirely from 3D-printed parts was aborted within a half-second of liftoff Saturday, just days after a previous attempt was scrubbed.
Asteroid has slim chance of collision course with Earth in 2046
Science News // 3 days ago
Asteroid has slim chance of collision course with Earth in 2046
March 10 (UPI) -- An asteroid about the size of an Olympic swimming pool has a "very small chance" of smashing into Earth in 2046, but don't go boarding a space ship to avoid disaster just yet.
SpaceX launches 40 more Internet satellites for competitor
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches 40 more Internet satellites for competitor
March 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 40 more high-speed Internet satellites Thursday afternoon for competitor OneWeb.
NASA releases detailed map of upcoming eclipses
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA releases detailed map of upcoming eclipses
March 9 (UPI) -- NASA has released a detailed map of where upcoming solar eclipses will be visible. The map charts the path of an annular eclipse coming in October 2023, and a total eclipse in April 2024.
Relativity Space postpones first 3D-printed rocket launch
Science News // 5 days ago
Relativity Space postpones first 3D-printed rocket launch
March 8 (UPI) -- The Relativity Space launcher Terran 1 postponed the launch of the first 3D-printed rocket to space on Wednesday.
Recent Artemis I moon mission success keeps upcoming Artemis II plans on track, NASA says
Science News // 6 days ago
Recent Artemis I moon mission success keeps upcoming Artemis II plans on track, NASA says
March 7 (UPI) -- NASA's Artemis I mission was a resounding success, and the program managers behind it say it reaffirms their plan to send a crew back to the moon in 2024.
Japan's new H3 rocket fails during maiden flight
Science News // 1 week ago
Japan's new H3 rocket fails during maiden flight
March 6 (UPI) -- Japan sent a self-destruct command to its next-generation H3 rocket following liftoff on Tuesday as its second-stage engine failed to ignite.
Non-meat diets have smallest carbon footprint, study shows
Science News // 1 week ago
Non-meat diets have smallest carbon footprint, study shows
Swapping that steak for a fish filet or a veggie burger is not only good for your health, but the planet's, too, a new study suggests.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Researchers piece together two paintings to reunite family portrait by Flemish master
Researchers piece together two paintings to reunite family portrait by Flemish master
U.N. secretary-general warns world is at a global warming crossroads
U.N. secretary-general warns world is at a global warming crossroads
NASA releases detailed map of upcoming eclipses
NASA releases detailed map of upcoming eclipses
Asteroid has slim chance of collision course with Earth in 2046
Asteroid has slim chance of collision course with Earth in 2046
Launch of Relativity Space's 3D-printed rocket aborted
Launch of Relativity Space's 3D-printed rocket aborted
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement