Science News
March 14, 2023 / 12:17 PM

Report: Only six countries met 'healthy' air quality standards in 2022

By Matt Bernardini
Motorists drive with headlights on during daylight as streets are filled with smog Indian capital of New Delhi, India on Nov. 19, 2021. A new report ranked India as one of the worst countries for air pollution. File Photo by Abhishek/UPI
March 14 (UPI) -- Just six countries had "healthy" air quality levels last year, as air pollution surged across the globe.

Only Australia, Estonia, Finland, Grenada, Iceland and New Zealand, met the World Health Organization's air quality guidelines, according to IQAir, a company that tracks air quality.

Seven territories in the Pacific and Caribbean also met the threshold, which calls for an average air pollution level of 5 micrograms per cubic meter or less.

The study looked at fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, which comes from fossil fuels, dust storms and wildfires. It has been linked to a number of respiratory illnesses.

Chad topped the list of countries with the worst air pollution, registering a level of 89.7 micrograms per cubic meter.

"If you look at what's called satellite or modeled data, Africa is supposed to be probably the most polluted continent on the planet, but we don't have enough data," Glory Dolphin Hammes, CEO of IQAir North American, told CNN. "What that means is there's a whole lot more data that's needed in order for us to truly determine what are the most polluted countries and cities in the world."

Thirty-nine of the 50 cities with the worst air pollution were in India, which also ranked as one of the worst countries in overall pollution.

Air pollution improved in the United States last year due to a mild wildfire season.

Columbus, Ohio; Atlanta and Chicago topped the list of major US cities with the worst air quality.

Hammes attributed the global rise in air pollution to the continued burning of fossil fuels.

"This is literally about how we as a planet are continuing this unhealthy relationship with fossil fuels," said Hammes. "We are still dependent on fossil fuels and fossil fuels are responsible for the majority of air pollution that we encounter on this planet."

Latest Headlines

Black widow populations drop as spider falls prey to brown widows
Science News // 12 hours ago
Black widow populations drop as spider falls prey to brown widows
March 14 (UPI) -- Black widows could face extinction in parts of the southern United States, as the spider falls prey to the non-native brown widow, according to new research.
Skeletal remains of Roman aristocrat unearthed in ancient cemetery in Britain
Science News // 13 hours ago
Skeletal remains of Roman aristocrat unearthed in ancient cemetery in Britain
March 13 (UPI) -- Archaeologists in northern Britain have unearthed the skeletal remains of a late-Roman aristocratic woman, found inside a lead coffin, as well as the remains of more than 60 adults and children from an ancient cemetery.
U.N. secretary-general warns world is at a global warming crossroads
Science News // 23 hours ago
U.N. secretary-general warns world is at a global warming crossroads
March 13 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that the world is at a crossroads on actions about global warning despite years of warnings and studies.
Researchers piece together two paintings to reunite family portrait by Flemish master
Science News // 2 days ago
Researchers piece together two paintings to reunite family portrait by Flemish master
March 11 (UPI) -- A mother has been reunited with her son and husband nearly 200 years after they were separated from each other.
Launch of Relativity Space's 3D-printed rocket aborted
Science News // 2 days ago
Launch of Relativity Space's 3D-printed rocket aborted
March 11 (UPI) -- The launch of a rocket made almost entirely from 3D-printed parts was aborted within a half-second of liftoff Saturday, just days after a previous attempt was scrubbed.
Asteroid has slim chance of collision course with Earth in 2046
Science News // 4 days ago
Asteroid has slim chance of collision course with Earth in 2046
March 10 (UPI) -- An asteroid about the size of an Olympic swimming pool has a "very small chance" of smashing into Earth in 2046, but don't go boarding a space ship to avoid disaster just yet.
SpaceX launches 40 more Internet satellites for competitor
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX launches 40 more Internet satellites for competitor
March 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 40 more high-speed Internet satellites Thursday afternoon for competitor OneWeb.
NASA releases detailed map of upcoming eclipses
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA releases detailed map of upcoming eclipses
March 9 (UPI) -- NASA has released a detailed map of where upcoming solar eclipses will be visible. The map charts the path of an annular eclipse coming in October 2023, and a total eclipse in April 2024.
Relativity Space postpones first 3D-printed rocket launch
Science News // 6 days ago
Relativity Space postpones first 3D-printed rocket launch
March 8 (UPI) -- The Relativity Space launcher Terran 1 postponed the launch of the first 3D-printed rocket to space on Wednesday.
Recent Artemis I moon mission success keeps upcoming Artemis II plans on track, NASA says
Science News // 6 days ago
Recent Artemis I moon mission success keeps upcoming Artemis II plans on track, NASA says
March 7 (UPI) -- NASA's Artemis I mission was a resounding success, and the program managers behind it say it reaffirms their plan to send a crew back to the moon in 2024.
