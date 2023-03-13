Trending
Advertisement
Science News
March 13, 2023 / 1:07 PM

U.N. secretary-general warns world is at a global warming crossroads

By Clyde Hughes
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during the 11th Emergency Session of the United Nations on February 22, 2023. He addressed the need for global warming action with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during the 11th Emergency Session of the United Nations on February 22, 2023. He addressed the need for global warming action with the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on Monday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday that the world is at a crossroads on actions about global warning despite years of warnings and studies by the organization's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

Guterres spoke in a video message at the opening of the IPCC's meeting to approve the final component of its sixth assessment report on the climate in Interlaken, Switzerland, which will run through Friday. Guterres said world leaders are simply not doing enough to address global warming issues.

Advertisement

"We are nearing the point of no return; of overshooting the internationally agreed limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming," Guterres said. "We are at the tip of a tipping point. But it is not too late -- as you have shown."

Guterres said the IPCC showed in its report last year, covering where the world pulled back on travel and use of fossil fuels because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that it is a realistic goal to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees with rapid and deep emissions reductions across all global sectors.

RELATED Microgrid solutions provider Capstone sees revival for Alaska's oil and gas

"Your recent reports have also underscored the need to act now," Guterres said. "In 2021, you concluded for the first time that some of the changes to Earth's oceans, ice and land surface were irreversible.

Advertisement

"These changes were 'unequivocally' caused by human activity, overwhelmingly due to burning fossil fuels and creating unprecedented levels of greenhouse gases. In 2022, you showed that nearly half the global population is living in the danger zone of climate impacts and that we must scale up investments in adaptation."

During the meeting, the IPCC will review its Summary for Policymakers line by line and adopt its Synthesis Report to the Sixth Assessment Report.

RELATED It's over: NOAA declares official end to La Niña

"Once approved, the Synthesis Report will become a fundamental policy document for shaping climate action in the remainder of this pivotal decade," IPCC Chair Hoesung Lee said in a statement.

"For policymakers of today and tomorrow, a much-needed textbook for addressing climate change. Make no mistake, inaction and delays are not listed as options."

RELATED Non-meat diets have smallest carbon footprint, study shows

Latest Headlines

Researchers piece together two paintings to reunite family portrait by Flemish master
Science News // 1 day ago
Researchers piece together two paintings to reunite family portrait by Flemish master
March 11 (UPI) -- A mother has been reunited with her son and husband nearly 200 years after they were separated from each other.
Launch of Relativity Space's 3D-printed rocket aborted
Science News // 1 day ago
Launch of Relativity Space's 3D-printed rocket aborted
March 11 (UPI) -- The launch of a rocket made almost entirely from 3D-printed parts was aborted within a half-second of liftoff Saturday, just days after a previous attempt was scrubbed.
Asteroid has slim chance of collision course with Earth in 2046
Science News // 3 days ago
Asteroid has slim chance of collision course with Earth in 2046
March 10 (UPI) -- An asteroid about the size of an Olympic swimming pool has a "very small chance" of smashing into Earth in 2046, but don't go boarding a space ship to avoid disaster just yet.
SpaceX launches 40 more Internet satellites for competitor
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches 40 more Internet satellites for competitor
March 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 40 more high-speed Internet satellites Thursday afternoon for competitor OneWeb.
NASA releases detailed map of upcoming eclipses
Science News // 4 days ago
NASA releases detailed map of upcoming eclipses
March 9 (UPI) -- NASA has released a detailed map of where upcoming solar eclipses will be visible. The map charts the path of an annular eclipse coming in October 2023, and a total eclipse in April 2024.
Relativity Space postpones first 3D-printed rocket launch
Science News // 5 days ago
Relativity Space postpones first 3D-printed rocket launch
March 8 (UPI) -- The Relativity Space launcher Terran 1 postponed the launch of the first 3D-printed rocket to space on Wednesday.
Recent Artemis I moon mission success keeps upcoming Artemis II plans on track, NASA says
Science News // 5 days ago
Recent Artemis I moon mission success keeps upcoming Artemis II plans on track, NASA says
March 7 (UPI) -- NASA's Artemis I mission was a resounding success, and the program managers behind it say it reaffirms their plan to send a crew back to the moon in 2024.
Japan's new H3 rocket fails during maiden flight
Science News // 6 days ago
Japan's new H3 rocket fails during maiden flight
March 6 (UPI) -- Japan sent a self-destruct command to its next-generation H3 rocket following liftoff on Tuesday as its second-stage engine failed to ignite.
Non-meat diets have smallest carbon footprint, study shows
Science News // 6 days ago
Non-meat diets have smallest carbon footprint, study shows
Swapping that steak for a fish filet or a veggie burger is not only good for your health, but the planet's, too, a new study suggests.
SpaceX launches 51 Starlink satellites from California
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches 51 Starlink satellites from California
March 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX will launch another group of Starlink internet satellites on Friday afternoon in California.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Researchers piece together two paintings to reunite family portrait by Flemish master
Researchers piece together two paintings to reunite family portrait by Flemish master
NASA releases detailed map of upcoming eclipses
NASA releases detailed map of upcoming eclipses
Launch of Relativity Space's 3D-printed rocket aborted
Launch of Relativity Space's 3D-printed rocket aborted
Asteroid has slim chance of collision course with Earth in 2046
Asteroid has slim chance of collision course with Earth in 2046
SpaceX launches 40 more Internet satellites for competitor
SpaceX launches 40 more Internet satellites for competitor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement