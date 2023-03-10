Trending
Advertisement
Science News
March 10, 2023 / 10:07 AM

Asteroid has slim chance of collision course with Earth in 2046

'Very small chance' of giant rock hitting the planet, NASA says

By A.L. Lee
Last September, NASA slammed a spacecraft into an asteroid as part of a breathtaking mission to determine whether manmade projectiles could be used to throw the fast-flying bodies off course. Image courtesy of NASA
Last September, NASA slammed a spacecraft into an asteroid as part of a breathtaking mission to determine whether manmade projectiles could be used to throw the fast-flying bodies off course. Image courtesy of NASA

March 10 (UPI) -- An asteroid about the size of an Olympic swimming pool has a "very small chance" of smashing into Earth when the giant space rock streaks through the solar system in 23 years.

Scientists expect the giant rock to hurtle into Earth's path on Feb. 14, 2046, in what will most likely be a close encounter rather than a direct impact.

Advertisement

The asteroid was discovered Feb. 26 by astronomers at an observatory in San Pedro de Atacama, Chile, who named the careening body 2023 DW. The rock has a foreboding diameter of 160 feet -- or around the width of a football field.

The body is being monitored as a collision risk by NASA and the European Space Agency, although at least one of the agencies has so far estimated the body was likely to miss Earth by more than 1.1 million miles.

RELATED Researchers find asteroid redirection a viable possibility for planetary defense

The exact trajectory of the asteroid will come more into focus in the months ahead.

"Often when new objects are first discovered, it takes several weeks of data to reduce the uncertainties and adequately predict their orbits years into the future," NASA's Planetary Defense Coordination Office said in a tweet.

Advertisement

The Torino Scale, which is used by NASA to evaluate risks from space, currently lists the asteroid as a level 1 threat, which indicates "a routine discovery in which a pass near the Earth is predicted that poses no unusual level of danger," according to NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies.

RELATED NASA confirms success of DART asteroid mission

"Current calculations show the chance of collision is extremely unlikely with no cause for public attention or public concern. New telescopic observations very likely will lead to re-assignment to Level 0."

By comparison, a level 10 threat would warn of the potential for a global calamity.

NASA said the asteroid at its current size would not cause massive destruction if it did hit the planet, and that damage would be limited to the immediate area of impact.

RELATED NASA releases images of DART collision with asteroid

The nation's space agency is currently developing sci-fi inspired technology to protect the Earth from a possible apocalyptic space collision. For the first time last September, NASA slammed a spacecraft into an asteroid as part of a breathtaking mission to determine whether manmade projectiles could be used to throw the fast-flying bodies off course.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX launches 40 more Internet satellites for competitor
Science News // 21 hours ago
SpaceX launches 40 more Internet satellites for competitor
March 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 40 more high-speed Internet satellites Thursday afternoon for competitor OneWeb.
NASA releases detailed map of upcoming eclipses
Science News // 23 hours ago
NASA releases detailed map of upcoming eclipses
March 9 (UPI) -- NASA has released a detailed map of where upcoming solar eclipses will be visible. The map charts the path of an annular eclipse coming in October 2023, and a total eclipse in April 2024.
Relativity Space postpones first 3D-printed rocket launch
Science News // 2 days ago
Relativity Space postpones first 3D-printed rocket launch
March 8 (UPI) -- The Relativity Space launcher Terran 1 postponed the launch of the first 3D-printed rocket to space on Wednesday.
Recent Artemis I moon mission success keeps upcoming Artemis II plans on track, NASA says
Science News // 2 days ago
Recent Artemis I moon mission success keeps upcoming Artemis II plans on track, NASA says
March 7 (UPI) -- NASA's Artemis I mission was a resounding success, and the program managers behind it say it reaffirms their plan to send a crew back to the moon in 2024.
Japan's new H3 rocket fails during maiden flight
Science News // 3 days ago
Japan's new H3 rocket fails during maiden flight
March 6 (UPI) -- Japan sent a self-destruct command to its next-generation H3 rocket following liftoff on Tuesday as its second-stage engine failed to ignite.
Non-meat diets have smallest carbon footprint, study shows
Science News // 3 days ago
Non-meat diets have smallest carbon footprint, study shows
Swapping that steak for a fish filet or a veggie burger is not only good for your health, but the planet's, too, a new study suggests.
SpaceX launches 51 Starlink satellites from California
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX launches 51 Starlink satellites from California
March 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX will launch another group of Starlink internet satellites on Friday afternoon in California.
SpaceX Crew-6 mission reaches International Space Station
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX Crew-6 mission reaches International Space Station
March 3 (UPI) -- Slowed by delays on Earth, the SpaceX Crew-6 mission faced one more before docking Friday morning at the International Space Station.
NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 Mission successfully launches for Int'l Space Station
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 Mission successfully launches for Int'l Space Station
March 1 (UPI) -- Following a three-day delay, the Crew-6 Mission successfully launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket early Thursday with a final destination of the International Space Station.
NASA's Crew-5 readies for return as Crew-6 prepares for launch
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA's Crew-5 readies for return as Crew-6 prepares for launch
March 1 (UPI) -- Members of NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 said they were anxious to return to Earth next week during a news conference from orbit Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA releases detailed map of upcoming eclipses
NASA releases detailed map of upcoming eclipses
SpaceX launches 40 more Internet satellites for competitor
SpaceX launches 40 more Internet satellites for competitor
Relativity Space postpones first 3D-printed rocket launch
Relativity Space postpones first 3D-printed rocket launch
Recent Artemis I moon mission success keeps upcoming Artemis II plans on track, NASA says
Recent Artemis I moon mission success keeps upcoming Artemis II plans on track, NASA says
Night sky: Moon to align with converging planets
Night sky: Moon to align with converging planets
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement