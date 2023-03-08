Relativity Space to attempt first 3D-printed rocket launch

Relativity Space will launch its first 3D printer-made rocket from the space station on Wednesday. Photo courtesy Relativity Space

March 8 (UPI) -- The Relativity Space launcher Terran 1 will try to become the first 3D-printed rocket to reach space when it blasts off Wednesday from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The test flight mission dubbed "Good Luck Have Fun" is scheduled to take off at about 1 p.m., EST. Advertisement

Some 85% of the mass of the 110-foot tall, two-stage rocket was made by a 3D printer and could play a key role in driving down the cost of space travel in the future. Relativity said if the test flight, which will not have a payload on board, goes as planned, up to 95% of future rockets could be made with a 3D printer.

"As for flight success, safely clearing the pad, getting out over the ocean and passing Max-Q would be a big inflection point for today's launch," Relativity Space told Space.com.

"Max-Q is the point where the structural loads on the vehicle are the highest, making it one of the most challenging phases of flight, so passing this milestone would effectively demonstrate that 3D-printed rockets are structurally viable, in addition to already successfully completing acceptance testing on the ground at our factory at these max stresses."

Advertisement

Relativity's owners said they want to eventually compete head-to-head with private space travel leaders SpaceX and United Launch Alliance by building a larger version of Terran 1.

SpaceX's launcher workhorse, the reusable Falcon 9 rocket, is scheduled to take off from Cape Canaveral Complex 40 on Thursday.