Science News
March 3, 2023 / 9:05 AM

SpaceX Crew-6 mission reaches International Space Station

By Clyde Hughes
SpaceX Crew-6 members including NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev joined Expedition 68 crew members on the International Space Station early Friday morning. Image courtesy NASA TV
March 3 (UPI) -- The four members of SpaceX's Crew-6 mission arrived at the International Space Station early Friday morning.

Crew members opened the hatch between the space station and a mating adapter at 3:45 a.m. EST before NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev entered the space station.

"We're happy to be here," Bowen, the mission commander, said.

Slowed by delays on Earth, the SpaceX Crew-6 mission faced one more before docking Friday morning at the International Space Station.

A faulty docking hook sensor required a software override from SpaceX before the docking was completed some 260 miles above the Indian Ocean. The Crew-6 mission was delayed for three days before it blasted off from Florida.

The wait for SpaceX to digitally send up the sensor fix left the Crew-6 hanging around in space for about an hour before receiving approval to dock.

"After a brief scenic detour, welcome to the International Space Station," SpaceX's David Hwang told the Crew-6 astronauts from mission control just after docking.

The Crew-6 members joined the Expedition 68 crew including NASA astronauts Frank Rubio, Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, as well as JAXA astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitri Petelin and Anna Kikina for a six-month stay in space.

For a brief time, the ISS will seem a little crowded with 11 members on board before the Crew-5 team returns to Earth.

The Crew-6 teams will take part in ISS maintenance, research activities and provide technology demonstrations during their stay, according to NASA.

SpaceX launches new Starlink 'V2 Mini' satellites into orbit

