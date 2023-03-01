Trending
March 1, 2023

NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 Mission successfully launches for Int'l Space Station

By Joe Fisher & Darryl Coote
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches NASA's Crew-6 at 12:34 a.m. from Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on Thursday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches NASA's Crew-6 at 12:34 a.m. from Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on Thursday. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Following a three-day delay, the Crew-6 Mission successfully launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket early Thursday with a final destination of the International Space Station.

NASA's mission launched as scheduled at 12:34 a.m. EST from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

As the four-man crew aboard the Dragon Endeavor spacecraft soared toward orbit, Falcon 9's first-stage booster separated and returned to Earth about 9 minutes following the launch, making a successful landing upon the autonomous drone ship Just Read the Instructions located a couple hundred miles off the Florida coast.

Minutes later, Crew-6 separated from Falcon 9's second-stage booster as they entered orbit on their journey toward the international space laboratory.

"As a rookie flyer that was one heck of a ride. Thank you," pilot Warren "Woody" Hoburg told mission control after Dragon Endeavor separated from the rocket.

On Wednesday afternoon, NASA said the Crew-6 launch was a "go" following a series of prelaunch tests of the Dragon capsule and the rocket, plus a favorable weather report.

Monday's planned launch was postponed at the last minute due to an issue with the Falcon 9 ignition system. NASA's launch window to the International Space Station relies partly on the station's orbit around the Earth. In a blog post, the agency said there was a 95% chance of favorable conditions.

Crew-6 will relieve Crew-5 of its duties in orbit when it arrives at the station. Crew-5 is to return to Earth in the coming week.

NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen, mission commander, and Hoburg are joined on the journey to the orbital space laboratory by United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

They are to arrive at the space station about 25 hours after launch with an estimated arrival of 1:17 a.m. Friday.

Once aboard the space station, the crew will perform maintenance, research activities and provide technology demonstrations, according to NASA.

Science News // 15 hours ago
March 1 (UPI) -- Members of NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 said they were anxious to return to Earth next week during a news conference from orbit Wednesday.
Science News // 11 hours ago
March 1 (UPI) -- Redirecting near-Earth objects like asteroids before they impact the planet is a viable possibility, according to new research published Wednesday.
Science News // 13 hours ago
March 1 (UPI) -- The amount of helium in underground geological formations could satisfy thousands of years of global demand, researchers said.
Science News // 17 hours ago
February was a busy month for stargazers with planetary alignments, a green comet flying past the Earth and even a fireball that scattered meteorites across Texas.
Science News // 1 day ago
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A group of scientists has uncovered new information from a star that exploded more than 450 years ago, propelling particles to near the speed of light.
Science News // 2 days ago
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 21 new "V2 Mini" Starlink Internet satellites from Florida's Cape Canaveral on Monday, to boost capacity for the global broadband network.
Science News // 2 days ago
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- NASA has found its new associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate in Heliophysics Director Nicola Fox.
Science News // 2 days ago
Venus and Jupiter stole the celestial spotlight last week when they aligned with the crescent moon on three nights. The duo will be the highlight of the night sky this week as they appear incredibly close.
Science News // 2 days ago
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Crew-6 Mission to the International Space Station was scrubbed early Monday due to an issue with the Falcon 9's ignition system.
Science News // 4 days ago
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A Russian spacecraft docked with the International Space Station on Saturday to replace one that leaked coolant after it was struck by a meteoroid last year, stranding two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut in space.
