March 1 (UPI) -- Following a three-day delay, the Crew-6 Mission successfully launched aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket early Thursday with a final destination of the International Space Station.
NASA's mission launched as scheduled at 12:34 a.m. EST from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
As the four-man crew aboard the Dragon Endeavor spacecraft soared toward orbit, Falcon 9's first-stage booster separated and returned to Earth about 9 minutes following the launch, making a successful landing upon the autonomous drone ship Just Read the Instructions located a couple hundred miles off the Florida coast.
Minutes later, Crew-6 separated from Falcon 9's second-stage booster as they entered orbit on their journey toward the international space laboratory.