NASA's Crew-5 to hold press conference before return from space station

Members of NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 greet the public at the Kennedy Space Center ahead of the mission's launch to the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Members of NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 will hold a news conference from orbit Wednesday to answer questions ahead of their return home this week after spending the past four months aboard the International Space Station. NASA's press briefing, planned for 12:30 p.m., will feature NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada -- the commander and pilot of the crew -- and Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, who served as a mission specialist alongside Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina. Advertisement

The event will be broadcast live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website. Officials at Johnson Space Center in Houston are expected to gather questions from the media to relay to the astronauts.

All four will return to Earth aboard the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft, which will undock from the space station in the coming days before splashing down off the coast of Florida and officially end the fifth leg of the mission.

The astronauts have been living and working in orbit around the Earth since docking with the station on Oct. 6.

Since then, the crew has conducted hundreds of scientific and technological experiments to measure the physiological impact of weightlessness on the human body as mankind begins to look beyond life on Earth.

The mission is on the cusp of its sixth rotation, with each new crew of astronauts picking up on experiments where the last team left off.

The Crew-6 launch to the space station was scrubbed at the last minute Monday due to an ignition issue with the mission's Falcon 9 rocket.

The nation's space agency has since rescheduled the launch for 12:34 a.m. Thursday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

At that time, Crew-5 will be relieved by the Crew-6, which comprises NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren "Woody" Hoburg along with United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

NASA's work aboard the station continues to set the stage for the highly anticipated Artemis mission, which will return astronauts to the moon for the first time in half a century and ultimately pave the way for mankind to reach Mars.

