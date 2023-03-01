Trending
Advertisement
Science News
March 1, 2023 / 10:28 AM

NASA's Crew-5 to hold press conference before return from space station

By A.L. Lee
Members of NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 greet the public at the Kennedy Space Center ahead of the mission's launch to the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
Members of NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 greet the public at the Kennedy Space Center ahead of the mission's launch to the International Space Station aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 1 (UPI) -- Members of NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 will hold a news conference from orbit Wednesday to answer questions ahead of their return home this week after spending the past four months aboard the International Space Station.

NASA's press briefing, planned for 12:30 p.m., will feature NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada -- the commander and pilot of the crew -- and Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata, who served as a mission specialist alongside Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina.

Advertisement

The event will be broadcast live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website. Officials at Johnson Space Center in Houston are expected to gather questions from the media to relay to the astronauts.

All four will return to Earth aboard the SpaceX Dragon Endurance spacecraft, which will undock from the space station in the coming days before splashing down off the coast of Florida and officially end the fifth leg of the mission.

RELATED NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 launch to Int'l Space Station scrubbed

The astronauts have been living and working in orbit around the Earth since docking with the station on Oct. 6.

Since then, the crew has conducted hundreds of scientific and technological experiments to measure the physiological impact of weightlessness on the human body as mankind begins to look beyond life on Earth.

Advertisement

The mission is on the cusp of its sixth rotation, with each new crew of astronauts picking up on experiments where the last team left off.

RELATED Crew-4 astronauts splash down after 170 days in space

The Crew-6 launch to the space station was scrubbed at the last minute Monday due to an ignition issue with the mission's Falcon 9 rocket.

The nation's space agency has since rescheduled the launch for 12:34 a.m. Thursday from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

At that time, Crew-5 will be relieved by the Crew-6, which comprises NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren "Woody" Hoburg along with United Arab Emirates astronaut Sultan Alneyadi and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev.

RELATED NASA official: Artemis will make great strides, name first crew in 2023

NASA's work aboard the station continues to set the stage for the highly anticipated Artemis mission, which will return astronauts to the moon for the first time in half a century and ultimately pave the way for mankind to reach Mars.

NASA, SpaceX launch Crew 5 to International Space Station

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Launchpad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on October 5, 2022. NASA's Crew-5 mission is on its way to the International Space Station. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

March filled with assortment of astronomy events
Science News // 2 hours ago
March filled with assortment of astronomy events
February was a busy month for stargazers with planetary alignments, a green comet flying past the Earth and even a fireball that scattered meteorites across Texas.
NASA finds new information from star that exploded more than 450 years ago
Science News // 21 hours ago
NASA finds new information from star that exploded more than 450 years ago
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- A group of scientists has uncovered new information from a star that exploded more than 450 years ago, propelling particles to near the speed of light.
SpaceX launches new Starlink 'V2 Mini' satellites into orbit
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX launches new Starlink 'V2 Mini' satellites into orbit
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 21 new "V2 Mini" Starlink Internet satellites from Florida's Cape Canaveral on Monday, to boost capacity for the global broadband network.
NASA names Nicola Fox as new associate administrator of Science Mission Directorate
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA names Nicola Fox as new associate administrator of Science Mission Directorate
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- NASA has found its new associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate in Heliophysics Director Nicola Fox.
Venus and Jupiter to shine in night sky as season changes
Science News // 1 day ago
Venus and Jupiter to shine in night sky as season changes
Venus and Jupiter stole the celestial spotlight last week when they aligned with the crescent moon on three nights. The duo will be the highlight of the night sky this week as they appear incredibly close.
NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 launch to Int'l Space Station scrubbed
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 launch to Int'l Space Station scrubbed
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Crew-6 Mission to the International Space Station was scrubbed early Monday due to an issue with the Falcon 9's ignition system.
Russia's uncrewed Soyuz rescue spacecraft docks with ISS
Science News // 3 days ago
Russia's uncrewed Soyuz rescue spacecraft docks with ISS
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A Russian spacecraft docked with the International Space Station on Saturday to replace one that leaked coolant after it was struck by a meteoroid last year, stranding two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut in space.
New study offers insight into how Venus cools
Science News // 4 days ago
New study offers insight into how Venus cools
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Large geological patterns on Venus, called Coronae, may provide answers to how the planet releases heat, according to a research study from scientists at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Russia launches Soyuz rescue mission to ISS after leak dilemma
Science News // 5 days ago
Russia launches Soyuz rescue mission to ISS after leak dilemma
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Russia launched an unmanned Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station on Thursday to replace one that leaked coolant after it was struck by meteoroid last year, stranding two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut.
Pentagon invests $1.5M toward 3D-printed hypersonic rocket engine
Science News // 1 week ago
Pentagon invests $1.5M toward 3D-printed hypersonic rocket engine
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense awarded a $1.5 million contract to New Frontier Aerospace to continue its work on a 3D-printed rocket engine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA finds new information from star that exploded more than 450 years ago
NASA finds new information from star that exploded more than 450 years ago
Night sky: Moon to align with converging planets
Night sky: Moon to align with converging planets
Venus and Jupiter to shine in night sky as season changes
Venus and Jupiter to shine in night sky as season changes
SpaceX launches new Starlink 'V2 Mini' satellites into orbit
SpaceX launches new Starlink 'V2 Mini' satellites into orbit
Russia's uncrewed Soyuz rescue spacecraft docks with ISS
Russia's uncrewed Soyuz rescue spacecraft docks with ISS
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement