Feb. 27, 2023 / 8:21 PM

SpaceX launches new Starlink 'V2 Mini' satellites into orbit

By Sheri Walsh
SpaceX launches 21 upgraded "V2 Mini" Starlink Internet satellites from Florida’s Cape Canaveral on Monday to boost capacity for the global broadband network. Photo courtesy of SpaceX
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 21 upgraded "V2 Mini" Starlink Internet satellites from Florida's Cape Canaveral on Monday, to boost capacity for the global broadband network.

SpaceX announced "Liftoff!" in a tweet at 6:16 p.m. EST, showing the Falcon 9 rocket lift off from pad 40 against the sunset. The launch was delayed earlier Monday to allow radiation levels to drop following a solar storm.

Nine minutes later, SpaceX followed with a tweet announcing Falcon's first stage had landed on the drone ship, called A Shortfall of Gravitas, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

"Deployment of 21 Starlink V2 Mini satellites confirmed," Space X tweeted just one hour after liftoff.

Starlink's new satellite design, called "V2 Mini," holds "four times the communications capacity of early generations of Starlink satellites, known as Version 1.5," SpaceX said.

"This means Starlink can provide more bandwidth with increased reliability and connect millions of more people around the world with high-speed Internet," SpaceX added.

Monday's successful SpaceX satellite launch comes less than 24 hours after the launch of the manned Crew-6 Mission to the International Space Station was scrubbed.

NASA and SpaceX were scheduled to launch a Falcon 9 rocket, topped by the Dragon Endeavor spacecraft at 1:45 a.m. Monday from Cape Canaveral, but it was called off because of an issue with the Falcon 9's ignition system.

The launch of the Crew-6 Mission and its four astronauts has been rescheduled for Thursday.

"NASA and SpaceX teams are targeting Thursday, March 2, at 12:34 a.m. ET for the next launch attempt of the Crew-6 mission," SpaceX tweeted Monday.

NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 launch to Int'l Space Station scrubbed

NASA names Nicola Fox as new associate administrator of Science Mission Directorate
Science News // 3 hours ago
NASA names Nicola Fox as new associate administrator of Science Mission Directorate
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- NASA has found its new associate administrator of the Science Mission Directorate in Heliophysics Director Nicola Fox.
Venus and Jupiter to shine in night sky as season changes
Science News // 6 hours ago
Venus and Jupiter to shine in night sky as season changes
Venus and Jupiter stole the celestial spotlight last week when they aligned with the crescent moon on three nights. The duo will be the highlight of the night sky this week as they appear incredibly close.
NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 launch to Int'l Space Station scrubbed
Science News // 17 hours ago
NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 launch to Int'l Space Station scrubbed
Feb. 27 (UPI) -- The Crew-6 Mission to the International Space Station was scrubbed early Monday due to an issue with the Falcon 9's ignition system.
Russia's uncrewed Soyuz rescue spacecraft docks with ISS
Science News // 2 days ago
Russia's uncrewed Soyuz rescue spacecraft docks with ISS
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- A Russian spacecraft docked with the International Space Station on Saturday to replace one that leaked coolant after it was struck by a meteoroid last year, stranding two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut in space.
New study offers insight into how Venus cools
Science News // 3 days ago
New study offers insight into how Venus cools
Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Large geological patterns on Venus, called Coronae, may provide answers to how the planet releases heat, according to a research study from scientists at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
Russia launches Soyuz rescue mission to ISS after leak dilemma
Science News // 4 days ago
Russia launches Soyuz rescue mission to ISS after leak dilemma
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Russia launched an unmanned Soyuz spacecraft to the International Space Station on Thursday to replace one that leaked coolant after it was struck by meteoroid last year, stranding two cosmonauts and a NASA astronaut.
Pentagon invests $1.5M toward 3D-printed hypersonic rocket engine
Science News // 6 days ago
Pentagon invests $1.5M toward 3D-printed hypersonic rocket engine
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Department of Defense awarded a $1.5 million contract to New Frontier Aerospace to continue its work on a 3D-printed rocket engine.
Night sky: Moon to align with converging planets
Science News // 4 days ago
Night sky: Moon to align with converging planets
The crescent moon will appear to align with Venus and Jupiter shortly after sunset Thursday, an alignment that will be visible from the heart of cities to the dark sky parks in remote corners of the country.
New galaxy data raises questions about universe's early years
Science News // 5 days ago
New galaxy data raises questions about universe's early years
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Using images produced by NASA's James Webb Telescope, researchers confirmed Wednesday they discovered six known galaxies are actually much larger than first thought, raising questions about the formation of the universe.
NASA, SpaceX delay Sunday Crew-6 flight until Monday
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA, SpaceX delay Sunday Crew-6 flight until Monday
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- NASA and SpaceX announced that its manned Crew-6 flight scheduled to lift off from the Kennedy Space Center on Sunday has been delayed 24 hours so engineers can work their way through minor issues.
