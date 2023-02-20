Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 20, 2023 / 5:48 PM

Very Large Telescope captures direct images of bright exoplanet

By Sheri Walsh
Chile's Very Large Telescope captures direct images of a bright, Jupiter-like exoplanet after data from two European Space Agency satellites showed a gravitational pull on the planet's host star, AF Leporis. Photo courtesy of ESO/Mesa, De Rosa et al.
Chile's Very Large Telescope captures direct images of a bright, Jupiter-like exoplanet after data from two European Space Agency satellites showed a gravitational pull on the planet's host star, AF Leporis. Photo courtesy of ESO/Mesa, De Rosa et al.

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Chile's Very Large Telescope has captured direct images of a bright, Jupiter-like exoplanet after data from two European Space Agency satellites showed a gravitational pull on the planet's host star.

The European Southern Observatory released the photographs Monday, showing what the observatory called the lightest ever exoplanet. The planet orbits the young star AF Leporis, in the constellation Lepus, some 87.5 light-years from Earth.

Advertisement

Astronomers, examining data from the European Space Agency's Hipparcos and Gaia space telescopes, found a tug in the star's orbit, which suggested a very large planet.

"The two teams found that the star AF Leporis exhibited such a disturbed trajectory, a telltale sign that a planet could be hiding there," ESO, which operates the Very Large Telescope, wrote in a statement. "Planets exert a gravitational tug on their host stars, perturbing their trajectory on the sky."

RELATED James Webb Space Telescope confirms its first exoplanet

The teams used VLT's adaptive optics system called SPHERE "which corrects the blurring caused by atmospheric turbulence" and "also blocks the light from the star with a special mask, revealing the planet next to it," according to ESO.

A video, released by ESO on Monday, shows infrared observations of the large planet which can be seen as the bright source toward the center-left of the image.

Advertisement

"Molecules in the atmosphere of this planet absorb light at different colors or wavelengths, which makes the planet appear brighter or fainter as the video scans through different wavelengths," ESO said.

The two teams of astronomers revealed the exoplanet is about four to six times the size of Jupiter and is orbiting AF Leporis at about the same distance as Saturn orbits the sun.

Since exoplanets are dimmer than their host stars, photographing them is extremely difficult especially if they are smaller, ESO said.

As of April of 2020, direct imaging has captured 50 exoplanets, but only as the planets pass in front of and dim their parent star, according to The Planetary Society, which is studying more than 5,300 confirmed exoplanets.

RELATED Scientists say exoplanet 100 light years from Earth may be covered with deep ocean

While the photographed exoplanet appears to be much larger than Jupiter, AF Leporis is about the same size and temperature as the sun and has a disk of debris similar to the solar system's Kuiper Belt, ESO wrote in its statement.

"Since the AF Leporis system is only 24 million years old -- about 200 times younger than the sun -- further studies of this system can shed light on how our solar system was formed."

Advertisement

Read More

James Webb telescope finds first evidence of carbon dioxide on an exoplanet

Latest Headlines

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida, part of Inmarsat program
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida, part of Inmarsat program
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Friday completed its second launch of the day, sending a Falcon 9 rocket into orbit from Florida as part of its Inmarsat program.
SpaceX launches 51 Starlink satellites from California
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches 51 Starlink satellites from California
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched 51 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California Friday. The satellites lifted off aboard a Falcon 9 rocket on Friday at 11:12 a.m. PT, 2:12 p.m. EST.
NASA, Boeing target April for manned Starliner test flight
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA, Boeing target April for manned Starliner test flight
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- NASA and Boeing said Friday they aim to launch the first manned test flight mission of the CST-100 Starliner to the International Space Station in April.
James Webb Telescope gives scientists unprecedented view of nearby galaxies
Science News // 3 days ago
James Webb Telescope gives scientists unprecedented view of nearby galaxies
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- NASA said on Thursday that scientists are getting a high-resolution view of nearby galaxies and their structures, thanks to the James Webb Space Telescope.
Japan aborts launch of new flagship rocket
Science News // 4 days ago
Japan aborts launch of new flagship rocket
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Japan on Thursday aborted the launch of its next-generation H3 rocket.
U.S. has 'blind spots' in its preparations for zoonotic diseases, experts warn
Science News // 3 days ago
U.S. has 'blind spots' in its preparations for zoonotic diseases, experts warn
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The United States, where more zoonotic diseases have originated than any other country in the world, has "blind spots" in its strategies for preparing for such threats, according to an analysis published Thursday.
Dinosaur print found in England belonged to 'Megalosaurus-like Theropod'
Science News // 4 days ago
Dinosaur print found in England belonged to 'Megalosaurus-like Theropod'
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A large dinosaur print discovered by a local archeologist in Burniston Bay, England, in 2021, likely belonged to a "Megalosaurus-like Theropod," according to research findings published Thursday.
Study: Original COVID-19 vaccine could attack boosters given too soon
Science News // 4 days ago
Study: Original COVID-19 vaccine could attack boosters given too soon
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A new study from Northwestern Medicine suggests that the original COVID-19 vaccine worked so well that it actually hurt boosters given too soon by "mopping up" the new shots before they can become effective.
Study of brain changes in fighter pilots may improve space travel for astronauts
Science News // 4 days ago
Study of brain changes in fighter pilots may improve space travel for astronauts
A new study finds brain changes in F16 fighter pilots, which could shed light on what happens to astronauts during space travel.
James Webb Telescope returns images of galaxy megacluster
Science News // 4 days ago
James Webb Telescope returns images of galaxy megacluster
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The latest images sent back to Earth by NASA's James Webb Telescope show three clusters of galaxies converging to form a megacluster, astronomers confirmed Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New research links black holes to dark energy
New research links black holes to dark energy
Study: Original COVID-19 vaccine could attack boosters given too soon
Study: Original COVID-19 vaccine could attack boosters given too soon
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida, part of Inmarsat program
SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida, part of Inmarsat program
James Webb Telescope gives scientists unprecedented view of nearby galaxies
James Webb Telescope gives scientists unprecedented view of nearby galaxies
NASA, Boeing target April for manned Starliner test flight
NASA, Boeing target April for manned Starliner test flight
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement