Science News
Feb. 16, 2023 / 11:39 AM

James Webb Telescope returns images of galaxy megacluster

By Simon Druker
The latest images sent back to earth by NASA’s powerful James Webb Telescope show three clusters of galaxies converging to form a megacluster, astronomers confirmed Wednesday. Image courtesy of NASA
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The latest images sent back to Earth by NASA's James Webb Telescope show three clusters of galaxies converging to form a megacluster, astronomers confirmed Wednesday.

This marks the first time NASA scientists have been privy to such details from an area known as Pandora's Cluster, having previously only been able to study the central core using the agency's Hubble Space Telescope in 2014.

The megacluster lends itself to clearer observation because its formation creates a powerful gravitational lens, which acts as a natural magnification effect.

Astronomers say the three individual galaxies coming together are "already massive" in their own rights before combining.

Using the data returned by the telescope, astronomers combined four snapshots, making one panoramic image

The new images from the James Webb Telescope give NASA a new perspective on hundreds of now-magnified galaxies that were previously only faint shapes.

"In addition to magnification, gravitational lensing distorts the appearance of distant galaxies, so they look very different than those in the foreground. The galaxy cluster 'lens' is so massive that it warps the fabric of space itself, enough for light from distant galaxies that passes through that warped space to also take on a warped appearance," NASA explained in a statement.

The telescope was able to observe the Pandora region for approximately 30 hours, using its Near-Infrared Camera for between four and six hours to capture the cluster.

"When the images of Pandora's Cluster first came in from Webb, we were honestly a little star struck," University of Pittsburgh astronomer Rachel Bezanson said in a statement.

"There was so much detail in the foreground cluster and so many distant lensed galaxies, I found myself getting lost in the image. Webb exceeded our expectations."

Scientists will now go through the new data before selecting galaxies for follow-up observation using the James Webb Telescope.

A glimpse of deep space: Images from James Webb Space Telescope

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope captures a fiery hourglass of light. This cloud of dust and gas is illuminated by light from a protostar, a star in the earliest stages of formation. Photo courtesy of NASA

