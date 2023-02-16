Trending
Dinosaur print found in England belonged to 'Megalosaurus-like Theropod'

By Patrick Hilsman
A dinosaur print discovered on the English coast in 2021 belonged to a "Megalosaurus-like Theropod," according to a research paper from the Proceedings of the Yorkshire Geological Society published Thursday. Photo by Proceedings of the Yorkshire Geological Society/Report
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A large dinosaur print discovered by a local archeologist in Burniston Bay, England, in 2021, likely belonged to a "Megalosaurus-like Theropod," according to research findings published in a report in the Proceedings of the Yorkshire Geological Society, Thursday.

The print was discovered by local archeologist Marie Woods, a co-author of Thursday's report, while she explored the area. It was determined that the print was in danger from the elements so it was fossil collectors helped remove it for study.

The dinosaur print is the largest ever discovered in the Yorkshire area, which has a stretch of coastline sometimes referred to as the "dinosaur coast." Prints were first discovered in the area in 1934, and according to the study, only six have been discovered in such pristine condition.

"Although dinosaur tracks from the Middle Jurassic of the Cleveland Basin are relatively common, large, well-preserved theropod tracks are rare," researchers said in the report.

"There remains the discussion as to how the present specimen should be assigned. We have chosen Megalosauripus ichonosp, based on previous records of prints assigned to this ichnogenus," the report says.

Researchers believe the print was made approximately 166 million years ago during the Jurassic period.

The research team examined whether the dinosaur was walking or resting when the print was made, and decided that, though they could not definitively establish the answer, the dinosaur was probably walking.

"The authors provisionally prefer to propose a walking locomotion of the maker, though do not rule out resting/crouching activity," the report said.

The print has been donated to a local museum.

