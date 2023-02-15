Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 15, 2023 / 4:05 PM

New research links black holes to dark energy

By Doug Cunningham
In published papers, researchers from the University of Hawaii at Manoa say they've found the first proposed astrophysical source for dark energy. It's a phenomenon known as "cosmological coupling" in which black holes couple with the evolving universe. Pictured is the first image of a black hole released on April 10, 2019, captured using Event Horizon Telescope observations of the center of the galaxy M87. NASA/UPI
In published papers, researchers from the University of Hawaii at Manoa say they've found the first proposed astrophysical source for dark energy. It's a phenomenon known as "cosmological coupling" in which black holes couple with the evolving universe. Pictured is the first image of a black hole released on April 10, 2019, captured using Event Horizon Telescope observations of the center of the galaxy M87. NASA/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- For the first time, scientists have uncovered evidence of "cosmological coupling," linking black holes to dark energy.

Researchers at the University of Hawaii at Manoa sifted through 9 billion years of data to make the finding. In two published studies, astrophysicists Duncan Farrah and Kevin Croker combined their expertise with observations of researchers worldwide to reveal what might exist inside black holes.

Advertisement

They say they've found the first evidence of "cosmological coupling," a newly predicted phenomenon in Einstein's theory of gravity that's possible only when black holes exist inside an evolving universe.

Cosmological coupling, according to the researchers, is when black holes couple, or connect, to the expanding universe.

RELATED NASA's Chandra Observatory finds once hidden supermassive black holes

"We're really saying two things at once," lead author Farrah said. "That there's evidence the typical black hole solutions don't work for you on a long, long timescale, and we have the first proposed astrophysical source for dark energy."

In the paper published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters the researchers wrote, "We find evidence for cosmologically coupled mass growth among these black holes, with zero cosmological coupling excluded at 99.98% confidence ... we, thus, propose that stellar remnant black holes are the astrophysical origin of dark energy ...."

Advertisement

The researchers found that growth in the mass of black holes seem to correlate with predictions for black holes that cosmologically couple but also contain vacuum energy.

RELATED Event Horizon Telescope unveils image of black hole at center of Milky Way

Farrah and Croker said the research also showed black holes gaining mass across billions of years that can't be explained by currently known black hole processes.

Since black holes come from dead stars, the research team found that if you can determine how many large stars are being made, you can also estimate the number of black holes and how much they grow through cosmological coupling.

RELATED What to know about NASA's $10B James Webb Space Telescope

Latest Headlines

Climate change could cause plankton migration, researchers say
Science News // 4 hours ago
Climate change could cause plankton migration, researchers say
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Climate change could cause an exodus of plankton from the tropics, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Austin.
NASA releases composite image of photos from Mars Perseverance lander
Science News // 5 hours ago
NASA releases composite image of photos from Mars Perseverance lander
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- NASA has released a composite of hundreds of images showing the locations of samples collected by the Perseverance Mars rover.
Cornell AI tool designed to prevent online conversations from escalating into 'incendiary language'
Science News // 1 day ago
Cornell AI tool designed to prevent online conversations from escalating into 'incendiary language'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Researchers at Cornell University have developed and are testing an artificial intelligence tool that can track online conversations in real time, alerting a person before things get too heated.
Researchers develop 'green' method to extract hydrogen from seawater
Science News // 1 day ago
Researchers develop 'green' method to extract hydrogen from seawater
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Researchers at RMIT University have developed a new method to extract hydrogen from seawater without desalination. The advance could help simplify the process of obtaining hydrogen for renewable energy.
No test pilot needed as AI flies tactical aircraft for the first time, Lockheed Martin says
Science News // 2 days ago
No test pilot needed as AI flies tactical aircraft for the first time, Lockheed Martin says
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Artificial intelligence operated a tactical training aircraft for more than 17 hours recently, aerospace company Lockheed Martin revealed Monday.
NASA announces crew for Axiom Mission 2
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA announces crew for Axiom Mission 2
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The crew for NASA's next privately-funded mission to space has been selected as the agency moves closer toward commercializing space travel.
NASA awards Mars mission launch to Blue Origin
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA awards Mars mission launch to Blue Origin
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- NASA has commissioned private space launch company Blue Origin, to launch the Escape and Plasma Acceleration and Dynamics Explorers mission which will study Mars' magnetosphere.
Chinese astronauts complete first walk outside Tiangong space station
Science News // 5 days ago
Chinese astronauts complete first walk outside Tiangong space station
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A crew of Chinese astronauts on a six-month mission aboard the country's newly completed space station ventured outside the orbiter for the first time Friday for what became a successful spacewalk.
SpaceX attempts ignition of 33 engines for Starship booster
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX attempts ignition of 33 engines for Starship booster
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX attempted to fire all 33 engines for Booster 7, a prototype for Starship's Super Heavy rocket, successfully igniting 31 of the Raptor engines during the test Thursday.
People can tell whether they like a song within seconds, study finds
Science News // 6 days ago
People can tell whether they like a song within seconds, study finds
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- New research from New York University has concluded that people can determine whether they like a song after listening to it for only a few seconds.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

No test pilot needed as AI flies tactical aircraft for the first time, Lockheed Martin says
No test pilot needed as AI flies tactical aircraft for the first time, Lockheed Martin says
NASA releases composite image of photos from Mars Perseverance lander
NASA releases composite image of photos from Mars Perseverance lander
NASA announces crew for Axiom Mission 2
NASA announces crew for Axiom Mission 2
Researchers develop 'green' method to extract hydrogen from seawater
Researchers develop 'green' method to extract hydrogen from seawater
Cornell AI tool designed to prevent online conversations from escalating into 'incendiary language'
Cornell AI tool designed to prevent online conversations from escalating into 'incendiary language'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement