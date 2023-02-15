Climate change could cause plankton migration, researchers say

A study by researchers at the University of Austin, published in the Journal Nature, suggests that climate change may cause plankton to migrate away from the tropics, potentially disrupting the ecosystem in Earth's oceans. Photo courtesy of the University of Austin

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Climate change could cause an exodus of crucially needed plankton from the tropics, according to a new study from researchers at the University of Austin published Wednesday in the journal Nature. Researchers examined microfossils of zooplankton known as Foraminifera, to establish that 8 million years ago, the last time the Earth was so warm, plankton lived in areas that are more than 2,000 miles from where they are typically found today.

"Understanding the development of marine biodiversity patterns over geological time and the factors that influence them are key to contextualizing these current trends," the study says.

"To conduct the study, researchers analyzed a database of 500,000 microfossils -- the largest of its kind -- gathered during 55 years of scientific ocean drilling," according to a press release from the University of Austin.

"Each fossilized shell tells where and when the plankton lived, how deep its habitat was, and the conditions of the ocean around it," the release said.

The study suggests that current plankton populations could move far from the tropical waters, where they currently make up a crucial part of the ecosystem.

"By suddenly switching to an Earth of 8 million years ago, we're not just killing off a few species, we're changing the entire chemistry of the atmosphere and oceans, and nothing is ready for that," said lead author Adam Woodhouse, a postdoctoral fellow at the university's Institute for Geophysics,



Researchers said they are afraid that potential plankton migration could disrupt the food chain in tropical waters.

"The important thing now is to determine how the effect of climate change on those species will cascade across food webs," said Anshuman Swain, a Harvard University network scientist and one of the co-authors of the study.

"The fact that we've already begun seeing an appreciable difference in the diversity of many marine groups like fish and the plankton means we might be closer to certain temperature tipping points than we thought," said Tracy Axe, an associate professor of marine micropaleontology at the University of Leeds, who helped create the database of plankton samples for the study, but was not one of its authors.