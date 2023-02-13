Trending
No test pilot needed as AI flies tactical aircraft for the first time, Lockheed Martin says

By Joe Fisher
Artificial intelligence operated a tactical training aircraft for more than 17 hours recently, aerospace company Lockheed Martin revealed Monday. Photo courtesy of Kyle Brasier/U.S. Air Force
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Artificial intelligence operated a tactical training aircraft for more than 17 hours recently, aerospace company Lockheed Martin revealed Monday.

This was the first time AI has been used to fly a tactical aircraft, according to the company. It operated the Variable In-flight Simulation Test Aircraft, which can "mimic the performance characteristics of other aircraft," a press release from the company said.

"VISTA will allow us to parallelize the development and test of cutting-edge artificial intelligence techniques with new uncrewed vehicle designs," said Dr. M. Christopher Cotting, U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School director of research.

"This approach, combined with focused testing on new vehicle systems as they are produced, will rapidly mature autonomy for uncrewed platforms and allow us to deliver tactically relevant capability to our warfighter."

The AI agent flew the craft as part of a larger training exercise held in December at the U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School at Edwards Air Force Base in Kern County, Calif.

The Skunk Works division of Lockheed Martin developed VISTA in a collaboration with the U.S. Air Force and Calspan Corporation. It is used to augment the need for other equipment for the purposes of training operators and maintenance crew members. It reduces operating costs and optimizes the training process, according to Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin said it will continue developing AI for the U.S. Air Force.

"Lockheed Martin's implementations keep people in control while enabling them to be safer, more effective and better able to focus on higher-level tasks by empowering them to make more-informed decisions quickly," the company said.

