Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 10, 2023 / 8:45 AM

Chinese astronauts complete first walk outside Tiangong space station

By A.L. Lee

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A crew of Chinese astronauts on a six-month mission aboard the country's newly completed space station ventured outside the orbiter for the first time Friday for what became a successful spacewalk.

Chinese astronauts Fei Junlong and Zhang Lu donned the puffy white space suits and exited the station to conduct the 7-hour walk, while the third astronaut, Deng Qingming, stayed behind to monitor their activities.

Advertisement

Three Shenzhou 15 astronauts have been circling the globe aboard the Chinese Tiangong space station since November, getting the orbiter fully operational and conducting dozens of science and technological experiments that aim to put Chinese astronauts on the moon in a few years.

In images provided by the China Manned Space Agency, the astronauts can be seen working amid the craft's mechanical arms and solar panels as Earth's giant sky swirled beneath them.

After installing extension pumps and completing several other experiments, both men safely returned to the Wentian lab module around 12:16 a.m. Beijing time.

The project to build the new station began in April 2021 with the launch of the Tianhe core module, with construction by several crews wrapping up in just under two years. Friday marked the first spacewalk since the astronauts arrived at the station in November, and several more will take place before the end of the 180-day mission.

Advertisement

Read More

China launches 3 astronauts to Tiangong space station Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 'basic construction' of country's space station

Latest Headlines

SpaceX attempts ignition of 33 engines for Starship booster
Science News // 14 hours ago
SpaceX attempts ignition of 33 engines for Starship booster
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- SpaceX attempted to fire all 33 engines for Booster 7, a prototype for Starship's Super Heavy rocket, successfully igniting 31 of the Raptor engines during the test Thursday.
People can tell whether they like a song within seconds, study finds
Science News // 18 hours ago
People can tell whether they like a song within seconds, study finds
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- New research from New York University has concluded that people can determine whether they like a song after listening to it for only a few seconds.
Arctic squirrels may hold key to helping astronauts survive on long missions
Science News // 1 day ago
Arctic squirrels may hold key to helping astronauts survive on long missions
NEW YORK, Feb. 9 (UPI) -- A University of Alaska researcher is studying the effects of an experimental drug in hibernating Arctic ground squirrels, with the goal of one day helping astronauts survive in space.
Russia launches resupply ship to International Space Station
Science News // 1 day ago
Russia launches resupply ship to International Space Station
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Russia successfully launched a Soyuz rocket from Kazakhstan on Thursday with a final destination of the International Space Station where it will deliver some 3 tons of supplies on the weekend.
SpaceX to test-fire all 33 Starship booster engines Thursday
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX to test-fire all 33 Starship booster engines Thursday
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- SpaceX will embark on a monumental step toward launching Starship on Thursday when it test fires all 33 of its first stage booster's Raptor engines.
Ring discovered around dwarf planet surprises astronomers
Science News // 1 day ago
Ring discovered around dwarf planet surprises astronomers
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Astronomers have discovered a ring around a dwarf planet called Quaoar in the outer reaches of the solar system.
Green glow of Comet E3 will be visible next to Mars
Science News // 1 day ago
Green glow of Comet E3 will be visible next to Mars
Comet E3 has been the hottest topic in the world of astronomy since the start of 2023, and skywatchers will have one more golden opportunity to spot the green comet as it appears extremely close to Mars this weekend.
Number of unprovoked shark bites worldwide drops to 57 in 2022
Science News // 2 days ago
Number of unprovoked shark bites worldwide drops to 57 in 2022
It's a little safer to get into the water: Unprovoked shark attacks dropped to a 10-year low worldwide in 2022, shark watchers say.
Secret weapon in preventing next pandemic: fruit bats
Science News // 3 days ago
Secret weapon in preventing next pandemic: fruit bats
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- More than four dozen Jamaican fruit bats destined for a lab in Bozeman, Mont., are set to become part of an experiment with an ambitious goal: predicting the next global pandemic.
SpaceX launches Hispasat Amazonas Nexus mission
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX launches Hispasat Amazonas Nexus mission
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched its Hispasat Amazonas Nexus mission Monday evening after it was scrubbed Sunday because of inclement weather.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX to test-fire all 33 Starship booster engines Thursday
SpaceX to test-fire all 33 Starship booster engines Thursday
SpaceX attempts ignition of 33 engines for Starship booster
SpaceX attempts ignition of 33 engines for Starship booster
Secret weapon in preventing next pandemic: fruit bats
Secret weapon in preventing next pandemic: fruit bats
Arctic squirrels may hold key to helping astronauts survive on long missions
Arctic squirrels may hold key to helping astronauts survive on long missions
Russia launches resupply ship to International Space Station
Russia launches resupply ship to International Space Station
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement