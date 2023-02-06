Trending
Science News
Feb. 6, 2023 / 6:03 PM

Google to unveil new AI to compete with ChatGPT

By Joe Fisher
Google will expand its footprint in the world of artificial intelligence with the new conversational AI technology Bard. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Google will expand its footprint in the world of artificial intelligence with the new conversational AI technology Bard.

A lightweight version of the new chatbot will be tested by a select group of users before becoming widely available. The announcement comes more than two months after the launch of the popular AI program ChatGPT, by OpenAI.

"Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence and creativity of our large language models," Google said. "It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses."

The service will be powered by Google's Language Model for Dialogue Applications, a language model launched in 2021.

In its short lifespan, ChatGPT has caused a stir across several industries, raising ethical questions and striking some level of fear over job security.

Educators in particular are on alert for students using the chatbot to complete classwork, with universities considering how to ensure the integrity of their institutions.

Recently ChatGPT was among two AI programs to pass the U.S. Medical Licensing Examination, according to a study published by medRxiv.

Google described Bard as a tool that takes the capabilities of its popular search engine, helping users find answers and explanations in a question and response format. It will digest complex information to make it easier for anyone to understand.

The company said Bard will be able to explain discoveries made by NASA's James Webb Space Telescope to a 9-year-old, for example.

When Bard is rolled out, it will be implemented into Google's search bar. The blog post from Google depicted Bard responding to a question on the top of the search results.

ChatGPT became one of the most popular services on the Internet quickly after launching Nov. 30. The Wall Street Journal reports OpenAI's value soared above $20 billion, thanks to its sudden success.

Google's measured approach is predicated on its already high reputation. It reiterated that it will move forward with AI "responsibly" to assure responses from Bard are accurate and reliable.

