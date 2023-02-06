SpaceX to try again to launch Hispasat Amazonas Nexus mission

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX is planning another launch attempt of the Hispasat Amazonas Nexus mission Monday evening after it was scrubbed on Sunday because of inclement weather.

The launch is set for 5:32 p.m. EST on Monday at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

The satellite features Ka-band capacity to optimize communications between the gateways and the satellite, allowing an increase in the total on-board capacity available for commercial use.

It will provide coverage for North America, the north and south Atlantic corridors, and Greenland, according to Hispasat, a communications company based in Spain.

"The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched SES-22, ispace's HAKUTO-R Mission 1, and three Starlink missions," SpaceX said in a statement. "Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean."

Hispasat said it has reached multiple business agreements to lease the long-term capacity with operators and service providers in the governmental and connectivity fields for the aviation sector and in remote areas.