Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Feb. 6, 2023 / 1:58 PM

SpaceX to try again to launch Hispasat Amazonas Nexus mission

By Clyde Hughes
Late-night image of the SpaceX rocket preparing to launch its Hispasat Amazonas Nexus mission, which was expected to lift off on Monday. Photo courtesy of SpaceX
Late-night image of the SpaceX rocket preparing to launch its Hispasat Amazonas Nexus mission, which was expected to lift off on Monday. Photo courtesy of SpaceX

Feb. 6 (UPI) -- SpaceX is planning another launch attempt of the Hispasat Amazonas Nexus mission Monday evening after it was scrubbed on Sunday because of inclement weather.

The launch is set for 5:32 p.m. EST on Monday at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

Advertisement

The satellite features Ka-band capacity to optimize communications between the gateways and the satellite, allowing an increase in the total on-board capacity available for commercial use.

It will provide coverage for North America, the north and south Atlantic corridors, and Greenland, according to Hispasat, a communications company based in Spain.

"The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched SES-22, ispace's HAKUTO-R Mission 1, and three Starlink missions," SpaceX said in a statement. "Following stage separation, the first stage will land on the Just Read the Instructions droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean."

Hispasat said it has reached multiple business agreements to lease the long-term capacity with operators and service providers in the governmental and connectivity fields for the aviation sector and in remote areas.

Advertisement

Read More

On This Day: SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy for first time Astronauts awarded Congressional Space Medals of Honor

Latest Headlines

SpaceX delays Hispasat Amazonas Nexus launch
Science News // 19 hours ago
SpaceX delays Hispasat Amazonas Nexus launch
Feb. 5 (UPI) -- SpaceX will delay the launch of the Hispasat Amazonas Nexus mission until Monday at 5:32 p.m. EST, after unfavorable weather conditions held up Sunday's planned launch.
Rise in air pollution correlates to creation of impressionist painting, study says
Science News // 1 day ago
Rise in air pollution correlates to creation of impressionist painting, study says
Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Smoggy air during the Industrial Revolution contributed to the creation of impressionism, inspiring painters such as J.M.W. Turner and Claude Monet to develop new painting styles, according to a new study.
Early COVID-19 variants remain in deer populations
Science News // 3 days ago
Early COVID-19 variants remain in deer populations
While COVID-19 variants Alpha, Gamma and Delta are no longer circulating among humans, they continue to spread in white-tailed deer.
NASA names first person of Hispanic heritage as chief astronaut
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA names first person of Hispanic heritage as chief astronaut
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Veteran astronaut Joe Acaba made history on Thursday when he was named chief of the Astronaut Office at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.
Astronauts use spacewalk to continue upgrade of ISS solar arrays
Science News // 4 days ago
Astronauts use spacewalk to continue upgrade of ISS solar arrays
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- Astronauts from NASA and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency stepped out from the International Station to begin a spacewalk early Thursday to complete work started by another work team almost two weeks ago.
SpaceX successfully launches 53 Starlink satellites
Science News // 4 days ago
SpaceX successfully launches 53 Starlink satellites
Feb. 2 (UPI) -- SpaceX successfully launched 53 Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit early Thursday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.
Study suggests dolphins in Brazil are training humans to fish
Science News // 6 days ago
Study suggests dolphins in Brazil are training humans to fish
Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Bottlenose dolphins that have herded mullet for fishermen in southeastern Brazil for more than a century are now helping scientists unlock the deeper mystery behind the collaboration between animals and humans.
Comet, full moons, Mars: February brings must-see astronomy
Science News // 6 days ago
Comet, full moons, Mars: February brings must-see astronomy
February's fickle weather can pose a challenge to stargazers. But when the night sky is devoid of clouds, it will offer the opportunity to witness several eye-grabbing astronomical events.
Parasites, pesticides, climate change linked to loss of honey bee colonies
Science News // 6 days ago
Parasites, pesticides, climate change linked to loss of honey bee colonies
Jan. 30 (UPI) -- About 43% of honey bee colonies were lost in the span of one year, according to a new study that considered multiple factors that put a crucial part of the ecosystem at risk.
NASA discovers gamma-ray eclipses in special 'spider' star systems
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA discovers gamma-ray eclipses in special 'spider' star systems
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- NASA made a first-of-its-kind discovery with its Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, spotting the first gamma-ray eclipses from a special type of star system.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX delays Hispasat Amazonas Nexus launch
SpaceX delays Hispasat Amazonas Nexus launch
Early COVID-19 variants remain in deer populations
Early COVID-19 variants remain in deer populations
Rise in air pollution correlates to creation of impressionist painting, study says
Rise in air pollution correlates to creation of impressionist painting, study says
Study suggests dolphins in Brazil are training humans to fish
Study suggests dolphins in Brazil are training humans to fish
NASA names first person of Hispanic heritage as chief astronaut
NASA names first person of Hispanic heritage as chief astronaut
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement