SpaceX launches 56 more Starlink satellites in heaviest payload yet

By Clyde Hughes
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 4:32 a.m. carrying 56 satellites for its Starlink Internet satellite constellation. Image courtesy of SpaceX
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Thursday morning launched 56 new Starlink Internet satellites into low Earth orbit as it expanded the satellite network in its sixth launch of 2023.

The launch of SpaceX Falcon 9 lifted off from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 4:32 a.m. following a 10-minute delay. The 56 satellites weighed a combined total of 19.4 tons, marking the space company's heaviest payload to date.

The first stage Falcon 9 booster had been used eight other times, the most recently in April 2022. It also carried the Crew-3 and Crew-4 missions which brought astronauts to the International Space Station.

That first stage separated from the second stage less than three minutes after liftoff and safely returned back to Earth before a perfect landing on a drone ship off the Florida coast eight minutes into the mission.

SpaceX confirmed the successful deployment of the satellites just before 5:30 a.m., EST.

The Starlink constellation, which is helping people in remote areas around the world use the Internet, now consists of more than 3,300 small satellites around the globe.

While the Federal Communications Commission approved the 7,500 total in December, NASA has raised concerns about possible collisions and the overall scope of the operation because SpaceX was already approved in 2018 to launch 12,000 of its first-generation satellites.

Latest Headlines

Rocket Lab satellite mission blasts off successfully in first launch from U.S. soil
Science News // 21 hours ago
Rocket Lab satellite mission blasts off successfully in first launch from U.S. soil
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Rocket Lab's launch vehicle successfully delivered three radio commercial satellites into orbit around the earth, 24 hours after its original scheduled launch was aborted due to bad weather.
NASA, DARPA partner for nuclear space rocket test
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA, DARPA partner for nuclear space rocket test
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- NASA is partnering with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to demonstrate the use of a nuclear thermal rocket engine in space, the two agencies announced in a statement Tuesday.
SpaceX's Starship clears latest hurdle in quest to return to moon
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX's Starship clears latest hurdle in quest to return to moon
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The maiden mission of SpaceX's Starship into orbit could come as soon as March following a successful dry launch run, bringing Elon Musk's dream of viable interplanetary travel a step closer.
NASA delays Rocket Lab launch in Virginia until Tuesday
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA delays Rocket Lab launch in Virginia until Tuesday
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- NASA on Monday scrubbed the Rocket Lab's launch of its Electron rocket from Virginia because of poor weather conditions, moving the possible liftoff to Tuesday.
Astronauts conduct first ISS spacewalk of 2023
Science News // 6 days ago
Astronauts conduct first ISS spacewalk of 2023
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The International Space Station's power generation system moved closer to getting an upgrade when two astronauts perform the first spacewalk of 2023 on Friday.
Study: Fast melting of Greenland Ice Sheet will affect sea-level rise
Science News // 6 days ago
Study: Fast melting of Greenland Ice Sheet will affect sea-level rise
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- New research published in the scientific journal Nature on Wednesday said that upper levels of the Greenland Ice Sheet from 2001 to 2011 faced the warmest temperatures in 1,000 years, threatening to tip sea levels.
Boeing's fuel-efficient aircraft design wins $425 million award from NASA
Science News // 1 week ago
Boeing's fuel-efficient aircraft design wins $425 million award from NASA
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Boeing's sustainable flight demonstrator project won a $425 million award Wednesday from NASA, as the company aims to roll out green single-aisle airliners by the end of the decade.
SpaceX rocket launches U.S. military satellite into orbit
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX rocket launches U.S. military satellite into orbit
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX launched one of its Falcon 9 rockets on Wednesday morning with a GPS satellite on board, part of a U.S. Space Force program.
Norway reveals stone tablet providing clues to origins of Western writing
Science News // 1 week ago
Norway reveals stone tablet providing clues to origins of Western writing
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Norway is about to display an ancient rune stone found in the east of the country dating back as much as 2,000 years that is providing the missing pieces to the puzzle of the origins of writing in northern Europe
Tougher oil, gas restrictions sought to protect rare whale in Gulf of Mexico
Science News // 1 week ago
Tougher oil, gas restrictions sought to protect rare whale in Gulf of Mexico
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Environmental scientists say Rice's whale, discovered in 2021, faces extinction unless the federal government sets tougher restrictions on oil and gas activities in the Gulf of Mexico.
