Jan. 26, 2023 / 10:44 AM

New asteroid expected to make very close pass to Earth this evening

By Paul Godfrey
NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory predicts that an asteroid is expected to make a close flyby of the earth Thursday evening. Image courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Earth is set for a very close shave with a small asteroid Thursday just five days after it was discovered by an amateur astronomer in Crimea, according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

JPL said it expected the asteroid, designated as 2023 BU to streak past 2,200 miles above the southern tip of South America just before 7:30 p.m. EST.

The encounter will be one of the closest approaches by a near-Earth object ever recorded, said the lab.

While there was no possibility of the asteroid, which is believed to be about the size of a box truck measuring between 11.5 and 28 feet across, striking the Earth it will travel well within the orbit of geosynchronous satellites.

If, however, the scientists have miscalculated and the asteroid does enter Earth's atmosphere, it would turn into a fireball and break up harmlessly, with some of the larger chunks potentially falling as small meteorites, the lab said.

Gennadiy Borisov, who discovered the asteroid from his MARGO observatory in Nauchnyi, Crimea, on Saturday, reported to the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center which subsequently made it official, following numerous confirmatory sightings by observatories around the world.

The near miss was predicted by a NASA impact assessment system, known as "Scout," maintained by the Center for Near Earth Object Studies, or CNEOS, at JPL's lab in Southern California, which tracks the paths of all known objects in the solar system that may pose a hazard.

JPL said that Scout analyzed the data and quickly predicted the near miss.

"Scout quickly ruled out 2023 BU as an impactor, but despite the very few observations, it was nonetheless able to predict that the asteroid would make an extraordinarily close approach with Earth," said Davide Farnocchia, a navigation engineer at JPL who developed Scout.

"In fact, this is one of the closest approaches by a known near-Earth object ever recorded."

The asteroid is not Borisov's only find. He is credited with discovering a rare interstellar comet, 21/Borisov, in 2019.

While Thursday's visit to Earth is unlikely to be witnessed by many due to the remoteness of the area the asteroid will pass over, it kicks off a bonanza of celestial treats for stargazers to look forward to in coming months.

On Feb. 1, Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will pass at its closest to Earth after an absence of up to 50,000 years, although astronomers recommend first-time comet gazers to look for it on Feb. 10 when it will at its brightest as it nears Mars.

The so-called Green Comet, which scientists believe last appeared in the night sky during the ice age, was discovered in March by astronomers from the Zwicky Transient Facility in southern California.

Then in March, Venus and Jupiter, the two brightest planets, will converge on the first evening of the month, according to AccuWeather. The planets will appear close together in the western sky just after sunset. Venus will be the brighter of the two planets and will shine to the right of Jupiter.

This will be followed by a spectacular Lyrid meteor shower April 22 to April 23 when the so-called Lyrids peak, with up to 20 shooting stars per hour visible.

Astronomers expect near-perfect viewing conditions, cloud cover permitting, as the Lyrids peak two nights after the new moon on April 20, which means that bright moonlight will not overshadow the shooting stars.

New artificial intelligence program may speed development of gene therapy
Science News // 2 minutes ago
New artificial intelligence program may speed development of gene therapy
A new artificial intelligence program is poised to enable the simple production of zinc fingers, customizable proteins that can guide DNA repair by directing enzymes to cut faulty segments out of a person's DNA code.
SpaceX launches 56 more Starlink satellites in heaviest payload yet
Science News // 3 hours ago
SpaceX launches 56 more Starlink satellites in heaviest payload yet
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- SpaceX on Thursday morning launched 56 new Starlink Internet satellites into low Earth orbit on a reused Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
Rocket Lab satellite mission blasts off successfully in first launch from U.S. soil
Science News // 1 day ago
Rocket Lab satellite mission blasts off successfully in first launch from U.S. soil
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Rocket Lab's launch vehicle successfully delivered three radio commercial satellites into orbit around the earth, 24 hours after its original scheduled launch was aborted due to bad weather.
NASA, DARPA partner for nuclear space rocket test
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA, DARPA partner for nuclear space rocket test
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- NASA is partnering with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to demonstrate the use of a nuclear thermal rocket engine in space, the two agencies announced in a statement Tuesday.
SpaceX's Starship clears latest hurdle in quest to return to moon
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX's Starship clears latest hurdle in quest to return to moon
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The maiden mission of SpaceX's Starship into orbit could come as soon as March following a successful dry launch run, bringing Elon Musk's dream of viable interplanetary travel a step closer.
NASA delays Rocket Lab launch in Virginia until Tuesday
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA delays Rocket Lab launch in Virginia until Tuesday
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- NASA on Monday scrubbed the Rocket Lab's launch of its Electron rocket from Virginia because of poor weather conditions, moving the possible liftoff to Tuesday.
Astronauts conduct first ISS spacewalk of 2023
Science News // 6 days ago
Astronauts conduct first ISS spacewalk of 2023
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The International Space Station's power generation system moved closer to getting an upgrade when two astronauts perform the first spacewalk of 2023 on Friday.
Study: Fast melting of Greenland Ice Sheet will affect sea-level rise
Science News // 1 week ago
Study: Fast melting of Greenland Ice Sheet will affect sea-level rise
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- New research published in the scientific journal Nature on Wednesday said that upper levels of the Greenland Ice Sheet from 2001 to 2011 faced the warmest temperatures in 1,000 years, threatening to tip sea levels.
Boeing's fuel-efficient aircraft design wins $425 million award from NASA
Science News // 1 week ago
Boeing's fuel-efficient aircraft design wins $425 million award from NASA
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Boeing's sustainable flight demonstrator project won a $425 million award Wednesday from NASA, as the company aims to roll out green single-aisle airliners by the end of the decade.
SpaceX rocket launches U.S. military satellite into orbit
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX rocket launches U.S. military satellite into orbit
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX launched one of its Falcon 9 rockets on Wednesday morning with a GPS satellite on board, part of a U.S. Space Force program.
