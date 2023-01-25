Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Jan. 25, 2023 / 11:37 AM

Rocket Lab satellite mission blasts off successfully in first launch from U.S. soil

By Paul Godfrey
1/3
Rocket Lab and NASA partnered for the first launch from U.S. soil Tuesday of the California-based company's Electron satellite launch system. File photo courtesy of NASA/Rocket Lab
Rocket Lab and NASA partnered for the first launch from U.S. soil Tuesday of the California-based company's Electron satellite launch system. File photo courtesy of NASA/Rocket Lab

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Rocket Lab's launch vehicle successfully delivered three commercial radio satellites into orbit around the Earth, 24 hours after its original scheduled launch was aborted due to bad weather.

The company's Electron booster blasted off from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 6 p.m. EST Tuesday, the California-based company's maiden launch from American soil.

Advertisement

In a news release posted on its website Rocket Lab said the launch, on behalf of Virginia-based satellite company HawkEye 360, brought the total number of satellites it had placed into orbit to 155.

"Electron is already the leading small orbital rocket globally, and today's perfect mission from a new pad is testament to our team's unrelenting commitment to mission success," said Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck.

RELATED NASA delays Rocket Lab launch in Virginia until Tuesday

"After our busiest launch year yet in 2022 with nine successful missions, what better way to kick off the new year than by launching Virginia-built spacecraft from a Virginia launch site, enabled by our rapidly growing Virginia-based team.''

Tuesday's launch was Rocket Lab's fifth for HawkEye as part of a contract to deliver 15 of the company's satellites into orbit.

Tuesday's flight racked up another first in using NASA's Autonomous Flight Termination Unit, a critical piece of flight safety technology required for the mission. Rocket Lab launches had previously used the company's own flight termination system.

Advertisement

NASA hopes its new unit will provide a common system for flight termination for a wide array of launch vehicles at any launch range.

Autonomous flight termination at Wallop's getting small satellites into space quicker and cheaper through larger launch windows, smaller launch safety corridors, and reduced reliance on ground-based systems,'' the agency said in a news release.

''Ensuring public safety is the primary mandate of any launch range. Launches flying without automated flight safety systems rely on range safety officers to monitor all stages of rocket flight using ground-based tracking and telemetry assets.

RELATED SpaceX's Starship clears latest hurdle in quest to return to moon

''If the rocket flies off course, the range safety officers send commands to terminate flight. Launch safety plans need to compensate for human reaction time'', NASA said.

NASA and Rocket Lab hope their collaboration will pave the way for monthly flights from the Virginia launch facility. The partnership is also injecting renewed impetus into the state's fledgling space sector with Tuesday's launch being dubbed "Virginia is for Launch Lovers".

Ted Mercer, CEO and Executive Director of Virginia Space said: "In addition to being Rocket Lab's first and only U.S. launch location, we will also be building rockets and processing their payload right here in Accomack County -- something that has never been done in Virginia.

Advertisement

''Our partnership with Rocket Lab is a unique opportunity for the Commonwealth of Virginia to create long-term economic development opportunities in the form of high-paying jobs, launch viewing tourism, and construction of new facilities on the Eastern Shore."

Read More

Rocket Lab successfully catches Electron booster with helicopter

Latest Headlines

NASA, DARPA partner for nuclear space rocket test
Science News // 22 hours ago
NASA, DARPA partner for nuclear space rocket test
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- NASA is partnering with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to demonstrate the use of a nuclear thermal rocket engine in space, the two agencies announced in a statement Tuesday.
SpaceX's Starship clears latest hurdle in quest to return to moon
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX's Starship clears latest hurdle in quest to return to moon
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The maiden mission of SpaceX's Starship into orbit could come as soon as March following a successful dry launch run, bringing Elon Musk's dream of viable interplanetary travel a step closer.
NASA delays Rocket Lab launch in Virginia until Tuesday
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA delays Rocket Lab launch in Virginia until Tuesday
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- NASA on Monday scrubbed the Rocket Lab's launch of its Electron rocket from Virginia because of poor weather conditions, moving the possible liftoff to Tuesday.
Astronauts conduct first ISS spacewalk of 2023
Science News // 5 days ago
Astronauts conduct first ISS spacewalk of 2023
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The International Space Station's power generation system moved closer to getting an upgrade when two astronauts perform the first spacewalk of 2023 on Friday.
Study: Fast melting of Greenland Ice Sheet will affect sea-level rise
Science News // 6 days ago
Study: Fast melting of Greenland Ice Sheet will affect sea-level rise
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- New research published in the scientific journal Nature on Wednesday said that upper levels of the Greenland Ice Sheet from 2001 to 2011 faced the warmest temperatures in 1,000 years, threatening to tip sea levels.
Boeing's fuel-efficient aircraft design wins $425 million award from NASA
Science News // 6 days ago
Boeing's fuel-efficient aircraft design wins $425 million award from NASA
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Boeing's sustainable flight demonstrator project won a $425 million award Wednesday from NASA, as the company aims to roll out green single-aisle airliners by the end of the decade.
SpaceX rocket launches U.S. military satellite into orbit
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX rocket launches U.S. military satellite into orbit
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX launched one of its Falcon 9 rockets on Wednesday morning with a GPS satellite on board, part of a U.S. Space Force program.
Norway reveals stone tablet providing clues to origins of Western writing
Science News // 1 week ago
Norway reveals stone tablet providing clues to origins of Western writing
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Norway is about to display an ancient rune stone found in the east of the country dating back as much as 2,000 years that is providing the missing pieces to the puzzle of the origins of writing in northern Europe
Tougher oil, gas restrictions sought to protect rare whale in Gulf of Mexico
Science News // 1 week ago
Tougher oil, gas restrictions sought to protect rare whale in Gulf of Mexico
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Environmental scientists say Rice's whale, discovered in 2021, faces extinction unless the federal government sets tougher restrictions on oil and gas activities in the Gulf of Mexico.
SpaceX launches fifth Falcon Heavy mission, carrying military satellites
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches fifth Falcon Heavy mission, carrying military satellites
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its fifth Falcon Heavy rocket mission, USSF-67, on Sunday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA, DARPA partner for nuclear space rocket test
NASA, DARPA partner for nuclear space rocket test
SpaceX's Starship clears latest hurdle in quest to return to moon
SpaceX's Starship clears latest hurdle in quest to return to moon
Boeing's fuel-efficient aircraft design wins $425 million award from NASA
Boeing's fuel-efficient aircraft design wins $425 million award from NASA
NASA delays Rocket Lab launch in Virginia until Tuesday
NASA delays Rocket Lab launch in Virginia until Tuesday
NASA official: Artemis will make great strides, name first crew in 2023
NASA official: Artemis will make great strides, name first crew in 2023
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement