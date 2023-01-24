Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Jan. 24, 2023 / 2:27 PM

NASA, DARPA partner for nuclear space rocket test

By Simon Druker
Artist concept of Demonstration for Rocket to Agile Cislunar Operations spacecraft, which will demonstrate a nuclear thermal rocket engine, with the project being jointly run by NASA and DARPA, the two agencies confirmed Tuesday. Image courtesy of Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency
Artist concept of Demonstration for Rocket to Agile Cislunar Operations spacecraft, which will demonstrate a nuclear thermal rocket engine, with the project being jointly run by NASA and DARPA, the two agencies confirmed Tuesday. Image courtesy of Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- NASA is partnering with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to demonstrate the use of a nuclear thermal rocket engine in space, the two agencies announced in a statement Tuesday.

The two hope the mutually-beneficial arrangement will eventually lead to faster, safer space missions, powered by nuclear technology.

Advertisement

The test could occur as early as 2027.

DARPA falls under command of the U.S. Department of Defense, and is responsible for developing new and emerging technologies.

RELATED SpaceX's Starship clears latest hurdle in quest to return to moon

The Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations, or DRACO, is meant to speed up development and define roles as both agencies look to a future that includes nuclear-powered rockets.

The United States last conducted a nuclear thermal rocket engine test more than 50 years ago. Those were conducted as part of NASA's then Nuclear Engine for Rocket Vehicle Application and Rover projects.

NASA said Tuesday it hopes the new test will eventually allow it to more quickly achieve objectives for its return to the moon's surface, as well as future missions to Mars.

RELATED Howard University to join U.S. Air Force in science research partnership

"DARPA and NASA have a long history of fruitful collaboration in advancing technologies for our respective goals, from the Saturn V rocket that took humans to the moon for the first time to robotic servicing and refueling of satellites," DARPA director Dr. Stefanie Tompkins said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The space domain is critical to modern commerce, scientific discovery, and national security. The ability to accomplish leap-ahead advances in space technology through the DRACO nuclear thermal rocket program will be essential for more efficiently and quickly transporting material to the moon and eventually, people to Mars."

The overall program is being led by DARPA. However, NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate will take the lead when it comes to developing the nuclear thermal engine. That engine will eventually be fitted aboard an experimental spacecraft, produced by DARPA.

RELATED NASA delays Rocket Lab launch in Virginia until Tuesday

"Recent aerospace materials and engineering advancements are enabling a new era for space nuclear technology, and this flight demonstration will be a major achievement toward establishing a space transportation capability for an Earth-moon economy," NASA STMD director Jim Reuter said in a statement.

In 2021, DARPA awarded three contracts as part of a separate nuclear thermal propulsion system. That system is expected to operate in low Earth orbit in 2025.

Latest Headlines

SpaceX's Starship clears latest hurdle in quest to return to moon
Science News // 3 hours ago
SpaceX's Starship clears latest hurdle in quest to return to moon
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The maiden mission of SpaceX's Starship into orbit could come as soon as March following a successful dry launch run, bringing Elon Musk's dream of viable interplanetary travel a step closer.
NASA delays Rocket Lab launch in Virginia until Tuesday
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA delays Rocket Lab launch in Virginia until Tuesday
Jan. 23 (UPI) -- NASA on Monday scrubbed the Rocket Lab's launch of its Electron rocket from Virginia because of poor weather conditions, moving the possible liftoff to Tuesday.
Astronauts conduct first ISS spacewalk of 2023
Science News // 4 days ago
Astronauts conduct first ISS spacewalk of 2023
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- The International Space Station's power generation system moved closer to getting an upgrade when two astronauts perform the first spacewalk of 2023 on Friday.
Study: Fast melting of Greenland Ice Sheet will affect sea-level rise
Science News // 5 days ago
Study: Fast melting of Greenland Ice Sheet will affect sea-level rise
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- New research published in the scientific journal Nature on Wednesday said that upper levels of the Greenland Ice Sheet from 2001 to 2011 faced the warmest temperatures in 1,000 years, threatening to tip sea levels.
Boeing's fuel-efficient aircraft design wins $425 million award from NASA
Science News // 5 days ago
Boeing's fuel-efficient aircraft design wins $425 million award from NASA
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Boeing's sustainable flight demonstrator project won a $425 million award Wednesday from NASA, as the company aims to roll out green single-aisle airliners by the end of the decade.
SpaceX rocket launches U.S. military satellite into orbit
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX rocket launches U.S. military satellite into orbit
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Elon Musk's SpaceX launched one of its Falcon 9 rockets on Wednesday morning with a GPS satellite on board, part of a U.S. Space Force program.
Norway reveals stone tablet providing clues to origins of Western writing
Science News // 1 week ago
Norway reveals stone tablet providing clues to origins of Western writing
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Norway is about to display an ancient rune stone found in the east of the country dating back as much as 2,000 years that is providing the missing pieces to the puzzle of the origins of writing in northern Europe
Tougher oil, gas restrictions sought to protect rare whale in Gulf of Mexico
Science News // 1 week ago
Tougher oil, gas restrictions sought to protect rare whale in Gulf of Mexico
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Environmental scientists say Rice's whale, discovered in 2021, faces extinction unless the federal government sets tougher restrictions on oil and gas activities in the Gulf of Mexico.
SpaceX launches fifth Falcon Heavy mission, carrying military satellites
Science News // 1 week ago
SpaceX launches fifth Falcon Heavy mission, carrying military satellites
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its fifth Falcon Heavy rocket mission, USSF-67, on Sunday from Florida's Kennedy Space Center.
Sweden claims largest discovery of 'crucial' rare-earth elements in Europe
Science News // 1 week ago
Sweden claims largest discovery of 'crucial' rare-earth elements in Europe
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Swedish mining company LKAB says China now dominates the rare-earth element market and the discovery will help ease the dependency on single suppliers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA delays Rocket Lab launch in Virginia until Tuesday
NASA delays Rocket Lab launch in Virginia until Tuesday
SpaceX's Starship clears latest hurdle in quest to return to moon
SpaceX's Starship clears latest hurdle in quest to return to moon
Boeing's fuel-efficient aircraft design wins $425 million award from NASA
Boeing's fuel-efficient aircraft design wins $425 million award from NASA
Study: Fast melting of Greenland Ice Sheet will affect sea-level rise
Study: Fast melting of Greenland Ice Sheet will affect sea-level rise
Astronauts conduct first ISS spacewalk of 2023
Astronauts conduct first ISS spacewalk of 2023
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement