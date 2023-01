Spacewalkers Shane Kimbrough of NASA (left) and Thomas Pesquet of the European Space Agency installed new roll-out solar arrays on the International Space Station's P-6 truss structure on June 20, 2021. The first spacewalk of 2023 will be performed on Friday. File Photo by NASA/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Two astronauts will perform the first spacewalk of 2023 on Friday as they work toward upgrading the International Space Station's power generation system. NASA astronaut Nicole Mann will team up with Koichi Wakata, of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, for the morning spacewalk, expected to last about 6 1/2 hours. They will install a modification kit at the far end of the ISS, allowing for the future installation of the roll-out solar array. Advertisement

The spacewalk is scheduled to start at 8:15 a.m., EST, but NASA officials said the operation was ahead of schedule as of 7 a.m.

"Wakata and Mann were joined on Thursday by NASA Flight Engineer Frank Rubio for final spacewalk preparations," NASA said in a statement. "The two spacewalkers along with Rubio staged tools and hardware inside the Quest airlock during the morning. The trio then spent the afternoon reviewing spacewalk steps and procedures before readying the two spacesuits for operations."

Rubio and astronaut Josh Cassada on Dec. 22 took part in a 7 1/2 hour spacewalk to install and deploy a roll-out solar array on the station's Port-4 truss segment. The pair also installed another roll-out solar array on the Starboard-4 truss segment on Dec. 3.

Advertisement

NASA had earlier postponed the Dec. 22 spacewalk from the International Space Station because of the potential of space junk in the area. The space station was moved to avoid the fragment of the upper stage of an old Russian Fregat-SB, allowing the spacewalk to continue.