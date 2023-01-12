Trending
Jan. 12, 2023 / 4:38 PM

2022 was fifth-warmest year on record, NASA says

By Joe Fisher
Declining water levels due to climate change and 20 years of ongoing drought have reshaped Lake Mead's shorelines. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Declining water levels due to climate change and 20 years of ongoing drought have reshaped Lake Mead's shorelines. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Global warming remained prevalent in 2022 with the Earth's average surface temperature reaching the fifth-warmest mark on record, NASA reported Thursday.

The average global temperature was 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit above average, tying with 2015 as the fifth-warmest year, according to the report.

"This warming trend is alarming," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

"Our warming climate is already making a mark: Forest fires are intensifying; hurricanes are getting stronger; droughts are wreaking havoc and sea levels are rising."

NASA said the last nine years represent the warmest years recorded since modern record keeping began in 1880. The greatest level of warming is being experienced in the Arctic circle, where average temperatures have quadrupled.

NASA's baseline temperature is derived from data from 1951 to 1980. The global temperature report comes from researchers at the Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York.

Evidence of global warming is strongly tied to greenhouse gas emissions generated by human activity. Though these emissions dropped sharply in 2020, as much of the world sheltered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NASA said emissions have rebounded to the status quo since.

A study published in the journal Science on Thursday indicates that energy company ExxonMobil actively downplayed the effects of climate change driven by human activity despite its own research accurately projecting warming trends decades ago.

The report said ExxonMobil and other major fossil fuel companies downplayed the effects of global warming and its connection to the industry, claiming causation could not be proven.

The study led by Geoffrey Supran, a researcher at Harvard University, analyzed 32 internal documents from ExxonMobil produced by its own scientists from 1977 to 2002, along with 72 peer-reviewed publications co-authored by ExxonMobil.

"ExxonMobil had their own internal models that projected warming trajectories consistent with those forecast by the independent academic and government models," the report said.

"What they understood about climate models thus contradicted what they led the public to believe."

Supran and his fellow researchers said Exxon executives have ignored warnings from its scientists about "potentially catastrophic" consequences to its activities since 1977.

"The reason for the warming trend is that human activities continue to pump enormous amounts of greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere, and the long-term planetary impacts will also continue," said Gavin Schmidt, director of GISS.

Sweden claims largest discovery of 'crucial' rare-earth elements in Europe
Science News // 5 hours ago
Sweden claims largest discovery of 'crucial' rare-earth elements in Europe
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Swedish mining company LKAB says China now dominates the rare-earth element market and the discovery will help ease the dependency on single suppliers.
NASA's Chandra Observatory finds once hidden supermassive black holes
Science News // 8 hours ago
NASA's Chandra Observatory finds once hidden supermassive black holes
Jan. 12 (UPI) -- NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory has revealed hundreds of supermassive astronomical black holes that are millions or even billions of times the mass of the Sun, according to a new study.
James Webb Space Telescope confirms its first exoplanet
Science News // 23 hours ago
James Webb Space Telescope confirms its first exoplanet
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The James Webb Space Telescope has discovered its first exoplanet, which scientists say is roughly the same size as Earth.
Private U.S. space company ABL fails to launch from Alaska
Science News // 1 day ago
Private U.S. space company ABL fails to launch from Alaska
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- An effort to put a satellite launcher into low-Earth orbit from Alaska's Kodiak Island failed after the rocket crashed back to the launchpad, destroying the facility, ABL Space Systems said.
SpaceX capsule lands safely on return from International Space Station
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX capsule lands safely on return from International Space Station
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- SpaceX confirmed Wednesday its Dragon cargo spacecraft successfully splashed down off the coast of Florida after returning from the International Space Station.
Roscosmos: New Soyuz will launch in February to replace leaking ISS spacecraft
Science News // 1 day ago
Roscosmos: New Soyuz will launch in February to replace leaking ISS spacecraft
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Russian Space Agency Roscosmos said Wednesday it will launch an unmanned spacecraft to the International Space Station in February to replace a damaged Soyuz spacecraft docked there.
Study suggests smallpox originated 2,000 years earlier than thought
Science News // 1 day ago
Study suggests smallpox originated 2,000 years earlier than thought
While the origins of smallpox has remained a mystery for centuries, researchers now believe that it dates back 2,000 years earlier than previously thought.
SpaceX postpones launch of 51 Starlink satellites
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX postpones launch of 51 Starlink satellites
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- SpaceX postponed its California launch of 51 Starlink Internet satellites Tuesday night saying it was "standing down to take a closer look at data." The launch has been rescheduled for Wednesday.
NOAA: U.S. weathered 18 billion-dollar disasters in 2022
Science News // 2 days ago
NOAA: U.S. weathered 18 billion-dollar disasters in 2022
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The United States experienced 18 billion-dollar weather-related disasters in 2022, as climate change continues to cause severe weather events, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Tuesday.
SpaceX Dragon capsule to return to Earth on Wednesday
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX Dragon capsule to return to Earth on Wednesday
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The SpaceX Drago cargo spacecraft is expected to splash down on Wednesday off the Florida coast after successfully leaving the International Space Station on Monday.
