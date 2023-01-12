Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Jan. 12, 2023 / 9:00 AM

NASA's Chandra Observatory finds once hidden supermassive black holes

By Doug Cunningham
A new survey has revealed hundreds of previously unidentified black holes using data from the Chandra Source Catalog and the Sloan Digitized Sky Survey (SDSS). Researchers compared the X-ray and optical data for a class of objects known as “XBONGs” (X-ray bright, optically normal galaxies) to reveal about 400 supermassive black holes. These graphics show these XBONGs in X-rays from Chandra and optical light from SDSS. Graphics courtesy of NASA/CXC/SAO/D. Kim et al.; Optical/IR: Legacy Surveys/D. Lang (Perimeter Institute)
A new survey has revealed hundreds of previously unidentified black holes using data from the Chandra Source Catalog and the Sloan Digitized Sky Survey (SDSS). Researchers compared the X-ray and optical data for a class of objects known as “XBONGs” (X-ray bright, optically normal galaxies) to reveal about 400 supermassive black holes. These graphics show these XBONGs in X-rays from Chandra and optical light from SDSS. Graphics courtesy of NASA/CXC/SAO/D. Kim et al.; Optical/IR: Legacy Surveys/D. Lang (Perimeter Institute)

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory has revealed hundreds of supermassive astronomical black holes that are millions or even billions of times the mass of the sun, according to a new study.

"Astronomers have already identified huge numbers of black holes, but many remain elusive," said Dong-Woo Kim of the Center for Astrophysics, who led the study. "Our research has uncovered a missing population and helped us understand how they are behaving."

Advertisement

The study combined data from the Chandra Source Catalog, a public repository with hundreds of thousands of X-ray sources, and optical data from the Sloan Digital Sky Survey. A team of astronomers was able to use the combined data to identify hundreds of black holes that were previously hidden.

According to NASA, scientists for 40 years have known about galaxies that look normal in optical light without the distinctive signature of quasars but shine brightly in X-rays. Those objects are known as XBONGS, which stands for "X-ray bright optically normal galaxies."

RELATED NASA's IXPE X-ray telescope will study neutron stars, pulsars, black holes

Using the combined data, researchers identified 817 XBONG candidates, over ten times the number previously known before Chandra came online. Roughly half of those were previously hidden black holes.

Advertisement

"These results show how powerful it is to compare X-ray and optical data mines," said study co-author Amanda Malnati, an undergrad at Smith College in Massachusetts.

A black hole is a place in space where gravity pulls so much that even light cannot get out, according to NASA. The gravity is so strong because matter has been squeezed into a tiny space. It can happen when a star is dying.

RELATED Astronomers find star recently ripped apart by black hole

This study found that the X-ray sources used are so bright that almost all of them must be from material around rapidly growing black holes.

NASA said data from the WIde-Field Infrared Survey Explorer help corroborate the evidence that about half of the XBONGS in this study are buried, growing supermassive black holes. They are between 550 million and 7.8 billion light-years from Earth.

Latest Headlines

James Webb Space Telescope confirms its first exoplanet
Science News // 15 hours ago
James Webb Space Telescope confirms its first exoplanet
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The James Webb Space Telescope has discovered its first exoplanet, which scientists say is roughly the same size as Earth.
Private U.S. space company ABL fails to launch from Alaska
Science News // 21 hours ago
Private U.S. space company ABL fails to launch from Alaska
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- An effort to put a satellite launcher into low-Earth orbit from Alaska's Kodiak Island failed after the rocket crashed back to the launchpad, destroying the facility, ABL Space Systems said.
SpaceX capsule lands safely on return from International Space Station
Science News // 22 hours ago
SpaceX capsule lands safely on return from International Space Station
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- SpaceX confirmed Wednesday its Dragon cargo spacecraft successfully splashed down off the coast of Florida after returning from the International Space Station.
Roscosmos: New Soyuz will launch in February to replace leaking ISS spacecraft
Science News // 23 hours ago
Roscosmos: New Soyuz will launch in February to replace leaking ISS spacecraft
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Russian Space Agency Roscosmos said Wednesday it will launch an unmanned spacecraft to the International Space Station in February to replace a damaged Soyuz spacecraft docked there.
Study suggests smallpox originated 2,000 years earlier than thought
Science News // 1 day ago
Study suggests smallpox originated 2,000 years earlier than thought
While the origins of smallpox has remained a mystery for centuries, researchers now believe that it dates back 2,000 years earlier than previously thought.
SpaceX postpones launch of 51 Starlink satellites
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX postpones launch of 51 Starlink satellites
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- SpaceX postponed its California launch of 51 Starlink Internet satellites Tuesday night saying it was "standing down to take a closer look at data." The launch has been rescheduled for Wednesday.
NOAA: U.S. weathered 18 billion-dollar disasters in 2022
Science News // 1 day ago
NOAA: U.S. weathered 18 billion-dollar disasters in 2022
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The United States experienced 18 billion-dollar weather-related disasters in 2022, as climate change continues to cause severe weather events, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Tuesday.
SpaceX Dragon capsule to return to Earth on Wednesday
Science News // 2 days ago
SpaceX Dragon capsule to return to Earth on Wednesday
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The SpaceX Drago cargo spacecraft is expected to splash down on Wednesday off the Florida coast after successfully leaving the International Space Station on Monday.
Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket fails to reach orbit
Science News // 3 days ago
Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket fails to reach orbit
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket failed to reach orbit after a successful launch from Britain on Monday on a modified Boeing 747. Virgin Orbit confirmed its rocket carrying nine satellites suffered "an anomaly."
Stargazers may soon catch a rare glimpse of a green comet
Science News // 2 days ago
Stargazers may soon catch a rare glimpse of a green comet
There are many exciting astronomy events to look forward to in 2023, but the buzz is growing about a rare celestial visitor that will bring a spark to the winter sky: green Comet C/2022 E3.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

James Webb Space Telescope confirms its first exoplanet
James Webb Space Telescope confirms its first exoplanet
SpaceX capsule lands safely on return from International Space Station
SpaceX capsule lands safely on return from International Space Station
Private U.S. space company ABL fails to launch from Alaska
Private U.S. space company ABL fails to launch from Alaska
SpaceX postpones launch of 51 Starlink satellites
SpaceX postpones launch of 51 Starlink satellites
Study suggests smallpox originated 2,000 years earlier than thought
Study suggests smallpox originated 2,000 years earlier than thought
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement