Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Jan. 11, 2023 / 11:35 AM

SpaceX capsule lands safely on return from International Space Station

By Simon Druker
1/4
The SpaceX Dragon cargo craft is pictured departing the vicinity of the space station following its undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port. Photo courtesy of NASA
The SpaceX Dragon cargo craft is pictured departing the vicinity of the space station following its undocking from the Harmony module’s space-facing port. Photo courtesy of NASA

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- SpaceX confirmed Wednesday its Dragon cargo spacecraft successfully splashed down off the coast of Florida after returning from the International Space Station.

The uncrewed Dragon cargo spacecraft splashed down at 5:19 a.m. EST, off the coast of Tampa, Fla., marking an end to the company's 26th contracted mission to resupply the space station for NASA.

Advertisement

"Once Dragon has been retrieved by SpaceX's recovery team, the critical science aboard the spacecraft will be transported via helicopter to [Kennedy Space Center] and provided to researchers," the company tweeted.

The spacecraft carried approximately 4,400 pounds of scientific experiments and other cargo back to Earth, including high-pressure oxygen and nitrogen gas tanks that will be refilled on the ground for a future launch.

RELATED SpaceX postpones launch of 51 Starlink satellites

Among the scientific experiments returning to Earth after months of testing, was a vest designed to protect astronauts from high doses of radiation caused by unpredictable solar particle events.

Crew members wore the Astrorad vest while performing daily tasks, giving feedback about fit, feel and range of motion while wearing it.

A number of aeroponic and hydroponic plants are returning to Earth for scientists to evaluate growing methods from seed germination through maturity. Similar techniques could be used to produce crops for future space missions.

Advertisement

The capsule arrived at the ISS about a month ago to deliver about two tons of scientific investigations and supplies. It also dropped off holiday food for astronauts living aboard, as well as eight CubeSats from teams in Brazil, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Taiwan that will be deployed later outside the space station.

Also included in the cargo now safely back on Earth's surface is a catalytic reactor for the space station's life support system, a pressure control and pump assembly for the urine processing system, multi-filtration beds for the station's water processor, a mass spectrometer and hydrogen sensor, and potable water dispenser filters.

The items will be refurbished to one day return to the International Space Station.

RELATED Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket fails to reach orbit

Read More

SpaceX Dragon capsule to return to Earth on Wednesday

Latest Headlines

Private U.S.-space company ABL fails to launch from Alaska
Science News // 11 minutes ago
Private U.S.-space company ABL fails to launch from Alaska
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- ABL said it is committed to trying again after its launchpad was destroyed.
Roscosmos: New Soyuz will launch in February to replace leaking ISS spacecraft
Science News // 1 hour ago
Roscosmos: New Soyuz will launch in February to replace leaking ISS spacecraft
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Russian Space Agency Roscosmos said Wednesday it will launch an unmanned spacecraft to the International Space Station in February to replace a damaged Soyuz spacecraft docked there.
Study suggests smallpox originated 2,000 years earlier than thought
Science News // 2 hours ago
Study suggests smallpox originated 2,000 years earlier than thought
While the origins of smallpox has remained a mystery for centuries, researchers now believe that it dates back 2,000 years earlier than previously thought.
SpaceX postpones launch of 51 Starlink satellites
Science News // 15 hours ago
SpaceX postpones launch of 51 Starlink satellites
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- SpaceX postponed its California launch of 51 Starlink Internet satellites Tuesday night saying it was "standing down to take a closer look at data." The launch has been rescheduled for Wednesday.
NOAA: U.S. weathered 18 billion-dollar disasters in 2022
Science News // 22 hours ago
NOAA: U.S. weathered 18 billion-dollar disasters in 2022
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The United States experienced 18 billion-dollar weather-related disasters in 2022, as climate change continues to cause severe weather events, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Tuesday.
SpaceX Dragon capsule to return to Earth on Wednesday
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX Dragon capsule to return to Earth on Wednesday
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The SpaceX Drago cargo spacecraft is expected to splash down on Wednesday off the Florida coast after successfully leaving the International Space Station on Monday.
Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket fails to reach orbit
Science News // 2 days ago
Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket fails to reach orbit
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket failed to reach orbit after a successful launch from Britain on Monday on a modified Boeing 747. Virgin Orbit confirmed its rocket carrying nine satellites suffered "an anomaly."
Stargazers may soon catch a rare glimpse of a green comet
Science News // 1 day ago
Stargazers may soon catch a rare glimpse of a green comet
There are many exciting astronomy events to look forward to in 2023, but the buzz is growing about a rare celestial visitor that will bring a spark to the winter sky: green Comet C/2022 E3.
U.N. panel says ozone layer will recover in about 40 years
Science News // 1 day ago
U.N. panel says ozone layer will recover in about 40 years
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Earth's ozone layer is on track to recover within four decades thanks to the 1987 Montreal Protocol, then a landmark multinational environmental agreement, a United Nations-supported panel said Monday.
Retired NASA satellite expected to fall to Earth on Sunday
Science News // 4 days ago
Retired NASA satellite expected to fall to Earth on Sunday
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A retired NASA satellite is expected to fall to Earth on Sunday after spending nearly 40 years in space, space officials said Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX postpones launch of 51 Starlink satellites
SpaceX postpones launch of 51 Starlink satellites
SpaceX Dragon capsule to return to Earth on Wednesday
SpaceX Dragon capsule to return to Earth on Wednesday
Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket fails to reach orbit
Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket fails to reach orbit
NOAA: U.S. weathered 18 billion-dollar disasters in 2022
NOAA: U.S. weathered 18 billion-dollar disasters in 2022
Stargazers may soon catch a rare glimpse of a green comet
Stargazers may soon catch a rare glimpse of a green comet
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement