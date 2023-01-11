Breaking News
Domestic flights resume after pause due to FAA tech glitch
Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Jan. 11, 2023 / 9:59 AM

Study suggests smallpox originated 2,000 years earlier than thought

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
Air Force Master Sgt. Ray Anspach immunizes a soldier against smallpox at Walter Reed Army Medical Center on January 14, 2003. Researchers now believe the disease dates back 2,000 years earlier than previously thought. File photo by Michael Dukes/U.S. Army
Air Force Master Sgt. Ray Anspach immunizes a soldier against smallpox at Walter Reed Army Medical Center on January 14, 2003. Researchers now believe the disease dates back 2,000 years earlier than previously thought. File photo by Michael Dukes/U.S. Army | License Photo

While the origins of smallpox has remained a mystery for centuries, researchers now believe that it dates back 2,000 years earlier than previously thought.

Until recently, the earliest genetic evidence of smallpox, the variola virus, was from the 1600s. And in 2020, researchers found evidence of it in the dental remains of Viking skeletons, pushing its existence 1,000 years earlier.

Advertisement

Now, Italian scientists have used a mathematical equation to pinpoint the beginnings of smallpox, and coupled with pox scarring seen on ancient Egyptian mummies, they have pushed the emergence of the virus back 3,800 years.

"Variola virus may be much, much older than we thought," said study first author Dr. Diego Forni, from the Scientific Institute IRCCS Eugenio Medea, in Italy.

RELATED CDC says Jynneos vaccine offers strong protection against mpox

"This is important because it confirms the historical hypothesis that smallpox existed in ancient societies. It is also important to consider that there are some aspects in the evolution of viruses that should be accounted for when doing this type of work," Forni said in a news release from the Microbiology Society.

Smallpox was only eradicated recently, relatively speaking, killing at least 300 million people in the 20th century.

In the new study, the researchers found that different strains of smallpox all descended from a single common ancestor. A small fraction of the genetic components found in Viking-age genomes even persisted until the 18th century.

Advertisement

To estimate the origin of the virus, the researchers then accounted for something called the "time-dependent rate phenomenon."

What this means is that the speed of evolution depends on the length of time over which it is being measured. That means viruses appear to change more quickly over a short timeframe and more slowly over a longer timeframe, something well-documented in DNA viruses, according to the study authors.

By using a mathematical equation to account for the time-dependent rate phenomenon, the research team estimated the first emergence of smallpox may harken back to Egyptian times: Ancient mummies, including the Pharaoh Ramses V, who died in 1157 BC, had suspicious scarring.

RELATED Monkeypox may trigger seizures, brain inflammation in rare cases

The findings were published online Monday in the journal Microbial Genomics.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on smallpox.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Pandoravirus: the melting Arctic is releasing ancient germs

Latest Headlines

SpaceX postpones launch of 51 Starlink satellites
Science News // 14 hours ago
SpaceX postpones launch of 51 Starlink satellites
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- SpaceX postponed its California launch of 51 Starlink Internet satellites Tuesday night saying it was "standing down to take a closer look at data." The launch has been rescheduled for Wednesday.
NOAA: U.S. weathered 18 billion-dollar disasters in 2022
Science News // 20 hours ago
NOAA: U.S. weathered 18 billion-dollar disasters in 2022
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The United States experienced 18 billion-dollar weather-related disasters in 2022, as climate change continues to cause severe weather events, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Tuesday.
SpaceX Dragon capsule to return to Earth on Wednesday
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX Dragon capsule to return to Earth on Wednesday
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The SpaceX Drago cargo spacecraft is expected to splash down on Wednesday off the Florida coast after successfully leaving the International Space Station on Monday.
Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket fails to reach orbit
Science News // 2 days ago
Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket fails to reach orbit
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket failed to reach orbit after a successful launch from Britain on Monday on a modified Boeing 747. Virgin Orbit confirmed its rocket carrying nine satellites suffered "an anomaly."
Stargazers may soon catch a rare glimpse of a green comet
Science News // 1 day ago
Stargazers may soon catch a rare glimpse of a green comet
There are many exciting astronomy events to look forward to in 2023, but the buzz is growing about a rare celestial visitor that will bring a spark to the winter sky: green Comet C/2022 E3.
U.N. panel says ozone layer will recover in about 40 years
Science News // 1 day ago
U.N. panel says ozone layer will recover in about 40 years
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Earth's ozone layer is on track to recover within four decades thanks to the 1987 Montreal Protocol, then a landmark multinational environmental agreement, a United Nations-supported panel said Monday.
Retired NASA satellite expected to fall to Earth on Sunday
Science News // 4 days ago
Retired NASA satellite expected to fall to Earth on Sunday
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A retired NASA satellite is expected to fall to Earth on Sunday after spending nearly 40 years in space, space officials said Friday.
Scientists eager to analyze International Space Station experiments soon
Science News // 4 days ago
Scientists eager to analyze International Space Station experiments soon
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- NASA is preparing for the return of multiple science experiments from the International Space Station in the hopes they might further aid mankind's future exploration of space.
Half of world's glaciers will vanish by year 2100 due to global warming, study says
Science News // 5 days ago
Half of world's glaciers will vanish by year 2100 due to global warming, study says
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Half of the world's glaciers will melt before the turn of the next century, according to new research that predicts greater fallout from global warming despite meaningful efforts to address environmental concerns.
NASA official: Artemis will make great strides, name first crew in 2023
Science News // 5 days ago
NASA official: Artemis will make great strides, name first crew in 2023
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- NASA's Amit Kshatriya details milestones to look forward to seeing in the Artemis program in 2023, including preparations for Artemis II mission and the announcement of its crew.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

SpaceX postpones launch of 51 Starlink satellites
SpaceX postpones launch of 51 Starlink satellites
Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket fails to reach orbit
Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket fails to reach orbit
SpaceX Dragon capsule to return to Earth on Wednesday
SpaceX Dragon capsule to return to Earth on Wednesday
NOAA: U.S. weathered 18 billion-dollar disasters in 2022
NOAA: U.S. weathered 18 billion-dollar disasters in 2022
Stargazers may soon catch a rare glimpse of a green comet
Stargazers may soon catch a rare glimpse of a green comet
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement