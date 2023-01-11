Trending
Jan. 11, 2023 / 12:38 PM

Private U.S.-space company ABL fails to launch from Alaska

ABL's failed effort followed a similar incident from Virgin Orbit.

By Daniel J. Graeber
Private space company ABL said its effort to put satellites into low-earth orbit failed and its launchpad in Alaska was destroyed. Photo courtesy of ABL.
Private space company ABL said its effort to put satellites into low-earth orbit failed and its launchpad in Alaska was destroyed. Photo courtesy of ABL.

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- An effort to put a satellite launcher into low-Earth orbit from Alaska's Kodiak Island fell short of expectations and failed after the rocket crashed back to the launch pad, destroying the facility completely, private U.S. company ABL Space Systems said.

The ABL RS1 lifted off from its Kodiak Island launchpad mid-afternoon Alaska time on Tuesday. The company said through its official Twitter account that it experienced an "anomaly" about 20 minutes after liftoff.

Later, ABL said that all of the first-stage engines shut down at the same time, causing the rocket to crash back down to the launch pad.

"As expected in this scenario, there is damage to the launch facility," the company said on Twitter. "All personnel are safe, and fires have subsided. We'll plan our return to flight after investigations are complete. "

ABL is joining a growing list of private companies working to get into the space race. Elon Musk's SpaceX program is sending the Starlink satellite constellation into space and delivering supplies to the International Space Station, while government-based agencies focus their attention on Mars.

SpaceX on Wednesday confirmed its unmanned Dragon cargo spacecraft splashed down off the coast of Florida after returning from the ISS intact. But Virgin Orbit's efforts to send nine satellites to orbit by hitching a ride on a modified Boeing 747-400 nicknamed "Cosmic Girl" failed to achieve success after its Monday launch attempt from Britain.

Like ABL, Virgin Orbit said an "anomaly" prevented the satellites from sustaining orbit. The U.S.-based company started preparations for its Alaska launch in September, though it's faced setbacks since.

In November, it lauded a "flawless day of operations" on an initial launch attempt, that is until a valve on a fuel system failed, causing a leak of helium and scrubbing the mission.

Founded in 2017, ABL says its expendable rocket system can carry a payload of up to 2,970 pounds into low-Earth orbit.

Roscosmos: New Soyuz will launch in February to replace leaking ISS spacecraft

SpaceX capsule lands safely on return from International Space Station
Science News // 1 hour ago
SpaceX capsule lands safely on return from International Space Station
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- SpaceX confirmed Wednesday its Dragon cargo spacecraft successfully splashed down off the coast of Florida after returning from the International Space Station.
Roscosmos: New Soyuz will launch in February to replace leaking ISS spacecraft
Science News // 1 hour ago
Roscosmos: New Soyuz will launch in February to replace leaking ISS spacecraft
Jan. 11 (UPI) -- The Russian Space Agency Roscosmos said Wednesday it will launch an unmanned spacecraft to the International Space Station in February to replace a damaged Soyuz spacecraft docked there.
Study suggests smallpox originated 2,000 years earlier than thought
Science News // 2 hours ago
Study suggests smallpox originated 2,000 years earlier than thought
While the origins of smallpox has remained a mystery for centuries, researchers now believe that it dates back 2,000 years earlier than previously thought.
SpaceX postpones launch of 51 Starlink satellites
Science News // 15 hours ago
SpaceX postpones launch of 51 Starlink satellites
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- SpaceX postponed its California launch of 51 Starlink Internet satellites Tuesday night saying it was "standing down to take a closer look at data." The launch has been rescheduled for Wednesday.
NOAA: U.S. weathered 18 billion-dollar disasters in 2022
Science News // 22 hours ago
NOAA: U.S. weathered 18 billion-dollar disasters in 2022
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The United States experienced 18 billion-dollar weather-related disasters in 2022, as climate change continues to cause severe weather events, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Tuesday.
SpaceX Dragon capsule to return to Earth on Wednesday
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX Dragon capsule to return to Earth on Wednesday
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- The SpaceX Drago cargo spacecraft is expected to splash down on Wednesday off the Florida coast after successfully leaving the International Space Station on Monday.
Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket fails to reach orbit
Science News // 2 days ago
Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket fails to reach orbit
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket failed to reach orbit after a successful launch from Britain on Monday on a modified Boeing 747. Virgin Orbit confirmed its rocket carrying nine satellites suffered "an anomaly."
Stargazers may soon catch a rare glimpse of a green comet
Science News // 1 day ago
Stargazers may soon catch a rare glimpse of a green comet
There are many exciting astronomy events to look forward to in 2023, but the buzz is growing about a rare celestial visitor that will bring a spark to the winter sky: green Comet C/2022 E3.
U.N. panel says ozone layer will recover in about 40 years
Science News // 1 day ago
U.N. panel says ozone layer will recover in about 40 years
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Earth's ozone layer is on track to recover within four decades thanks to the 1987 Montreal Protocol, then a landmark multinational environmental agreement, a United Nations-supported panel said Monday.
Retired NASA satellite expected to fall to Earth on Sunday
Science News // 4 days ago
Retired NASA satellite expected to fall to Earth on Sunday
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A retired NASA satellite is expected to fall to Earth on Sunday after spending nearly 40 years in space, space officials said Friday.
SpaceX postpones launch of 51 Starlink satellites
SpaceX postpones launch of 51 Starlink satellites
SpaceX Dragon capsule to return to Earth on Wednesday
SpaceX Dragon capsule to return to Earth on Wednesday
Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket fails to reach orbit
Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket fails to reach orbit
NOAA: U.S. weathered 18 billion-dollar disasters in 2022
NOAA: U.S. weathered 18 billion-dollar disasters in 2022
Stargazers may soon catch a rare glimpse of a green comet
Stargazers may soon catch a rare glimpse of a green comet
