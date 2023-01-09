Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Jan. 9, 2023 / 1:56 PM

U.N. panel says ozone layer will recover in about 40 years

By Clyde Hughes
Image of the largest area of Antarctic ozone thinning ever recorded in September 2000. United Nations scientists said the ozone will be healed in about 40 years because of the success from the Montreal Protocol. File Photo by NASA Earth Probe Satellite/UPI
Image of the largest area of Antarctic ozone thinning ever recorded in September 2000. United Nations scientists said the ozone will be healed in about 40 years because of the success from the Montreal Protocol. File Photo by NASA Earth Probe Satellite/UPI

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Earth's ozone layer is on track to recover within four decades thanks to the 1987 Montreal Protocol, then a landmark multinational environmental agreement, a United Nations-supported panel said on Monday.

The Montreal Protocol regulated the consumption and production of nearly 100 manmade chemicals that researchers complained created ozone depletion. The panel on Monday said that 99% of those banned substances have been phased out and the ozone continues to heal.

Advertisement

"That ozone recovery is on track according to the latest quadrennial report is fantastic news," Meg Seki, executive secretary of the United Nations Environment Program's Ozone Secretariat, said in a statement. "The impact the Montreal Protocol has had on climate change mitigation cannot be overstressed."

The ozone will take about 40 years to recover. The ozone layer which is about six to 30 miles above the Earth's surface, reduces the amount of harmful UV radiation reaching the Earth's surface.

RELATED Retired NASA satellite expected to fall to Earth on Sunday

"Over the last 35 years, the Protocol has become a true champion for the environment," Seki said in a statement. "The assessments and reviews undertaken by the Scientific Assessment Panel remain a vital component of the work of the Protocol that helps inform policy and decision-makers."

Advertisement

Three scientists from the British Antarctic Survey discovered the hole in the ozone layer for the first time in May 1985. The panels said if the current policies remain in place, the layer is expected to recover to 1980 levels by 2040.

Recovery of the layer over the Antarctic is expected to recover by around 2066, and by 2045 over the Arctic. Variations in the size of the Antarctic ozone hole, particularly between 2019 and 2021, were driven largely by meteorological conditions.

RELATED NASA, NOAA scientists: Earth's ozone hole slightly smaller

The Antarctic ozone breach has been slowly improving since 2000.

RELATED Report: Switching to zero-emission trucks could save 66,000 lives

Latest Headlines

Virgin Orbit will help launch Britain's first orbital space mission
Science News // 6 hours ago
Virgin Orbit will help launch Britain's first orbital space mission
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Britain will hold its first-ever orbital space launch on its own soil Monday evening when a private-public joint collaboration led by Virgin Orbit will deliver satellites into space.
Retired NASA satellite expected to fall to Earth on Sunday
Science News // 2 days ago
Retired NASA satellite expected to fall to Earth on Sunday
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- A retired NASA satellite is expected to fall to Earth on Sunday after spending nearly 40 years in space, space officials said Friday.
Scientists eager to analyze International Space Station experiments soon
Science News // 2 days ago
Scientists eager to analyze International Space Station experiments soon
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- NASA is preparing for the return of multiple science experiments from the International Space Station in the hopes they might further aid mankind's future exploration of space.
Half of world's glaciers will vanish by year 2100 due to global warming, study says
Science News // 3 days ago
Half of world's glaciers will vanish by year 2100 due to global warming, study says
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Half of the world's glaciers will melt before the turn of the next century, according to new research that predicts greater fallout from global warming despite meaningful efforts to address environmental concerns.
NASA official: Artemis will make great strides, name first crew in 2023
Science News // 3 days ago
NASA official: Artemis will make great strides, name first crew in 2023
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- NASA's Amit Kshatriya details milestones to look forward to seeing in the Artemis program in 2023, including preparations for Artemis II mission and the announcement of its crew.
'Micromoon' to rise next to Orion constellation
Science News // 4 days ago
'Micromoon' to rise next to Orion constellation
The first weekend of the new year will kick off with a full moon, although it will not glow quite as bright as other full moons throughout 2023.
New image reveals details of 'Serpens' constellation
Science News // 5 days ago
New image reveals details of 'Serpens' constellation
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The European Southern Observatory said Wednesday that its Chile-based telescope has given the clearest picture yet of the "Serpens" constellation.
SpaceX rocket carries 114 satellites in first launch of 2023
Science News // 6 days ago
SpaceX rocket carries 114 satellites in first launch of 2023
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX's first rocket launch of 2023 will blast off Tuesday morning, sending more than 100 satellites into space that will provide various services for agriculture, maritime monitoring and radio scrutiny.
Last SpaceX launch of 2022 carries Israeli reconnaissance satellite into orbit
Science News // 1 week ago
Last SpaceX launch of 2022 carries Israeli reconnaissance satellite into orbit
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An Israeli reconnaissance satellite was carried into orbit Thursday aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
Women score higher for empathy than men in most countries
Science News // 1 week ago
Women score higher for empathy than men in most countries
A new study confirms what many believe: Women tend to be better than men at imagining or understanding what another person is feeling or thinking.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA official: Artemis will make great strides, name first crew in 2023
NASA official: Artemis will make great strides, name first crew in 2023
Retired NASA satellite expected to fall to Earth on Sunday
Retired NASA satellite expected to fall to Earth on Sunday
Virgin Orbit will help launch Britain's first orbital space mission
Virgin Orbit will help launch Britain's first orbital space mission
'Micromoon' to rise next to Orion constellation
'Micromoon' to rise next to Orion constellation
Scientists eager to analyze International Space Station experiments soon
Scientists eager to analyze International Space Station experiments soon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement