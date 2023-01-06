Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Jan. 6, 2023 / 8:26 AM

Half of world's glaciers will vanish by year 2100 due to global warming, study says

By A.L. Lee
1/3
A view of a small glacier in the Arctic region of the Norwegian archipelago Svalbard, as photographed by NASA's Airborne Tropical Tropopause Experiment (ATTREX). It is one of the seven regions where ice loss is accelerating, causing the depletion of freshwater resources. File photo by NASA/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c49096226d6ee42f8db2ecfc274f6164/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A view of a small glacier in the Arctic region of the Norwegian archipelago Svalbard, as photographed by NASA's Airborne Tropical Tropopause Experiment (ATTREX). It is one of the seven regions where ice loss is accelerating, causing the depletion of freshwater resources. File photo by NASA/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Half of the world's glaciers will melt and disappear before the turn of the next century, according to alarming new research that predicts greater fallout from global warming despite meaningful efforts in recent years to address environmental concerns.

The study, published Thursday in the journal Science, projects that nearly 50% of the Earth's natural ice will dissolve by the year 2100, which is much quicker than scientists previously calculated if the planet warmed by only 1.5C -- a benchmark set by hundreds of nations to cut emissions and protect more land for nature and the environment.

Advertisement

At the current 2.7C rate of warming, however, the melting would become more calamitous, with 68% of the world's glaciers thawing, the study says, adding that ice would almost completely vanish from central Europe, western Canada and the United States over the next 200 years.

Advertisement

The world's oceans would rise dramatically under such a scenario and lead to flooding and other major disasters around the world, according to the study, which analyzed glacial land ice but excluded Greenland and the Antarctic ice sheets.

RELATED COP15 nations reach historic deal to protect environment

Average sea levels would rise by more than 3 inches over the next 75 years if warming levels are maintained at 1.5C; but could potentially reach almost 5 inches if warming continues at the current rate of 2.7C.

The two calculations surprised scientists because the numbers came back about 23% higher than their previous projections.

Glacier ice melt accounts for more than one-third of the rise in sea levels, scientists say. Melting occurs naturally, but the climate crisis and increased temperatures have sped up the decline.

RELATED Carbon emissions hit new high, Earth's time to contain warming 'running out'

"The rapidly increasing glacier mass losses as global temperature increases beyond 1.5C stresses the urgency of establishing more ambitious climate pledges to preserve the glaciers in these mountainous regions," researchers said in the study, which used 20 years of satellite data and other updated methods to pinpoint and track 200,000 glaciers around the globe.

"This is the first time we have isolated the number of glaciers that will be lost -- before it was the total mass loss," said the study's lead author, Dr. David Rounce, a civil and environmental engineer from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Advertisement

The most vulnerable glaciers are relatively small, but they are a vital freshwater resource for millions worldwide.

RELATED Past eight years were the hottest on record, says grim U.N. report on climate change

"When we think about the locations where most people see and visit glaciers, it's really in locations where they're accessible, like in central Europe, or in high mountain Asia. In these regions there are a lot of smaller glaciers. They're really at the core of the societies and economies of those locations," Rounce said.

The impact of melting ice in Greenland and Antarctica on the world's oceans is well documented. But the largest contributors to sea-level rise in the 20th century were melting ice caps and glaciers located in seven other regions: Alaska, the Canadian Arctic Archipelago, the Southern Andes, High Mountain Asia, the Russian Arctic, Iceland and the Norwegian archipelago Svalbard. The five Arctic regions have accounted for the greatest share of ice loss in recent years.

The latest study on Glacier melt comes amid increasing efforts to mitigate climate concerns, however, progress has been slow to take shape as no governing body has any real power to enforce the Paris Climate Agreement -- an accord that was adopted by the international community in 2015.

RELATED U.N. report: Global climate change action insufficient to curb global warming

More recently, nearly 200 countries reached a landmark agreement at the COP15 biodiversity summit last month that seeks to protect nature, endangered species and other critical resources for the next decade.

Advertisement

The newly approved Global Biodiversity Framework sets a path for each country, by 2030, to designate 30% of land that would remain undeveloped in an effort to support nature and the environment.

If fully implemented, the plan would hold major implications for farming, business supply chains and Indigenous populations around the world as countries step up efforts to safeguard the environment.

Latest Headlines

NASA official: Artemis will make great strides, name first crew in 2023
Science News // 5 hours ago
NASA official: Artemis will make great strides, name first crew in 2023
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- NASA's Amit Kshatriya details milestones to look forward to seeing in the Artemis program in 2023, including preparations for Artemis II mission and the announcement of its crew.
'Micromoon' to rise next to Orion constellation
Science News // 23 hours ago
'Micromoon' to rise next to Orion constellation
The first weekend of the new year will kick off with a full moon, although it will not glow quite as bright as other full moons throughout 2023.
New image reveals details of 'Serpens' constellation
Science News // 1 day ago
New image reveals details of 'Serpens' constellation
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The European Southern Observatory said Wednesday that its Chile-based telescope has given the clearest picture yet of the "Serpens" constellation.
SpaceX rocket carries 114 satellites in first launch of 2023
Science News // 3 days ago
SpaceX rocket carries 114 satellites in first launch of 2023
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX's first rocket launch of 2023 will blast off Tuesday morning, sending more than 100 satellites into space that will provide various services for agriculture, maritime monitoring and radio scrutiny.
Last SpaceX launch of 2022 carries Israeli reconnaissance satellite into orbit
Science News // 6 days ago
Last SpaceX launch of 2022 carries Israeli reconnaissance satellite into orbit
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An Israeli reconnaissance satellite was carried into orbit Thursday aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
Women score higher for empathy than men in most countries
Science News // 6 days ago
Women score higher for empathy than men in most countries
A new study confirms what many believe: Women tend to be better than men at imagining or understanding what another person is feeling or thinking.
NASA: New topography satellite masts unfurl successfully
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA: New topography satellite masts unfurl successfully
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- NASA said on Wednesday that the large mast and antenna panels on its new Surface Water and Ocean Topography satellites successfully unfurled last week over a four-day process.
Falcon 9 rocket launches 54 Starlink satellites
Science News // 1 week ago
Falcon 9 rocket launches 54 Starlink satellites
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 4:34 a.m. The mission was SpaceX's 60th of the year, nearly double the total from last year. One more launch is scheduled for the end of this week.
NASA, Alaska researchers to scan asteroid with radio waves
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA, Alaska researchers to scan asteroid with radio waves
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Researchers are preparing for a potentially "catastrophic" close encounter with an asteroid in 2029 by scanning an asteroid with radio waves on Tuesday.
European Space Agency releases detailed image of dense nebula
Science News // 1 week ago
European Space Agency releases detailed image of dense nebula
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency has released a detailed image of a dense nebula in the star-forming region known as NGC 2264, approximately 2,500 light-years from Earth.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Micromoon' to rise next to Orion constellation
'Micromoon' to rise next to Orion constellation
NASA official: Artemis will make great strides, name first crew in 2023
NASA official: Artemis will make great strides, name first crew in 2023
SpaceX rocket carries 114 satellites in first launch of 2023
SpaceX rocket carries 114 satellites in first launch of 2023
New image reveals details of 'Serpens' constellation
New image reveals details of 'Serpens' constellation
Last SpaceX launch of 2022 carries Israeli reconnaissance satellite into orbit
Last SpaceX launch of 2022 carries Israeli reconnaissance satellite into orbit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement