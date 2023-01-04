Trending
Science News
Jan. 4, 2023 / 12:30 PM

New image reveals details of 'Serpens' constellation

By Clyde Hughes
Image of the Serpens constellation taken by the European Southern Observatory was released on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of the European Southern Observatory
Image of the Serpens constellation taken by the European Southern Observatory was released on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of the European Southern Observatory

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The European Southern Observatory said Wednesday that its Chile-based telescope has given the clearest picture yet of the "Serpens" constellation.

The constellation, named by ancient Greek sky watchers because the pattern resembled a snake, has numerous other astronomical objects unseen by the naked eye, ESO researchers said. Formally called the Sh2-54 nebulae, the constellation was cataloged along with 300 others by U.S. astronomer Stewart Sharpless in the 1950s.

The new details were captured by the Visible and Infrared Survey Telescope for Astronomy, or VISTA, based at the Paranal Observatory in Chile.

"Nebulae are vast clouds of gas and dust from which stars are born," the ESO said in a statement. "Telescopes have allowed astronomers to identify and analyze these rather faint objects in exquisite detail.

"Just as the snake, the namesake of this nebula, evolved the ability to sense infrared light to better understand its environment, so too have we developed infrared instruments to learn more about the universe."

Researchers said the use of infrared light has allowed them to look past the thick layers of dust almost unimpeded. The new images reveal stars long hidden from mankind by veils of dust.

"This is particularly useful as it allows scientists to study what happens in stellar nurseries in much greater detail, and thus learn more about how stars form," ESO said. "This is a multiyear project that has repeatedly observed a large portion of the Milky Way at infrared wavelengths, providing key data to understand stellar evolution."

Read More

European Space Agency releases detailed image of dense nebula NASA begins construction on asteroid-detecting space telescope Discoveries in the universe await astronomers, NASA scientists in 2023

Latest Headlines

SpaceX rocket carries 114 satellites in first launch of 2023
Science News // 1 day ago
SpaceX rocket carries 114 satellites in first launch of 2023
Jan. 3 (UPI) -- SpaceX's first rocket launch of 2023 will blast off Tuesday morning, sending more than 100 satellites into space that will provide various services for agriculture, maritime monitoring and radio scrutiny.
Last SpaceX launch of 2022 carries Israeli reconnaissance satellite into orbit
Science News // 5 days ago
Last SpaceX launch of 2022 carries Israeli reconnaissance satellite into orbit
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An Israeli reconnaissance satellite was carried into orbit Thursday aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
Women score higher for empathy than men in most countries
Science News // 5 days ago
Women score higher for empathy than men in most countries
A new study confirms what many believe: Women tend to be better than men at imagining or understanding what another person is feeling or thinking.
NASA: New topography satellite masts unfurl successfully
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA: New topography satellite masts unfurl successfully
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- NASA said on Wednesday that the large mast and antenna panels on its new Surface Water and Ocean Topography satellites successfully unfurled last week over a four-day process.
Falcon 9 rocket launches 54 Starlink satellites
Science News // 1 week ago
Falcon 9 rocket launches 54 Starlink satellites
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 4:34 a.m. The mission was SpaceX's 60th of the year, nearly double the total from last year. One more launch is scheduled for the end of this week.
NASA, Alaska researchers to scan asteroid with radio waves
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA, Alaska researchers to scan asteroid with radio waves
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Researchers are preparing for a potentially "catastrophic" close encounter with an asteroid in 2029 by scanning an asteroid with radio waves on Tuesday.
European Space Agency releases detailed image of dense nebula
Science News // 1 week ago
European Space Agency releases detailed image of dense nebula
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency has released a detailed image of a dense nebula in the star-forming region known as NGC 2264, approximately 2,500 light-years from Earth.
Mystery of glass frog transparency solved, researchers say
Science News // 1 week ago
Mystery of glass frog transparency solved, researchers say
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Researchers say the have solved the mystery of how glass frogs become transparent while sleeping.
NASA begins construction on asteroid-detecting space telescope
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA begins construction on asteroid-detecting space telescope
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- NASA has begun construction on the Near-Earth Object Surveyor, which will detect asteroids and comets in the area near Earth.
More than half of Antarctica's plants, animals could disappear due to climate change
Science News // 1 week ago
More than half of Antarctica's plants, animals could disappear due to climate change
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- More than half of Antarctica's native species will likely disappear by the end of the century if global warming continues at its current pace, according to new research published Thursday.
