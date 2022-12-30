Trending
Advertisement
Science News
Dec. 30, 2022 / 11:09 AM

Women score higher for empathy than men in most countries

By Cara Murez, HealthDay News
A recent study measuring empathy found that females scored significantly higher than males, on average, in 36 countries. Females scored similarly to males in 21 countries. Photo by <a href="https://pixabay.com/users/sasint-3639875/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=1807617" target="_blank">Sasin Tipchai</a>/<a href="https://pixabay.com//?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=1807617" target="_blank">Pixabay</a>
A recent study measuring empathy found that females scored significantly higher than males, on average, in 36 countries. Females scored similarly to males in 21 countries. Photo by Sasin Tipchai/Pixabay

A new study confirms what many believe: Women tend to be better than men at imagining or understanding what another person is feeling or thinking.

Using a test that measures empathy, researchers evaluated more than 300,000 people in 57 countries around the world to come to that conclusion.

Advertisement

"Our results provide some of the first evidence that the well-known phenomenon -- that females are, on average, more empathic than males -- is present in a wide range of countries across the globe. It's only by using very large data sets that we can say this with confidence," said study author David Greenberg, from Bar-Ilan University in Israel.

The study was led by Cambridge University in England and included collaborators from Bar-Ilan and Haifa universities in Israel, as well as Harvard and Washington universities in the United States, and IMT School for Advanced Studies in Lucca, Italy.

RELATED If doctor says 'X', patients often hear 'Y', study suggests

The test used in the study is one of the most widely used for measuring empathy. It asks participants to choose a word best describing what a person in a photo is thinking or feeling just by viewing photos of the eye region of the face.

Advertisement

This new study found that females scored significantly higher than males, on average, in 36 countries. Females scored similarly to males in 21 countries.

In no country did males score significantly higher than females. This was true across the lifespan, from age 16 to age 70, in three independent datasets and in many different languages.

RELATED More U.S. women prefer working from home, survey finds

The test "reveals that many individuals struggle to read facial expressions, for a variety of reasons. Support should be available for those who seek it," said senior study author Simon Baron-Cohen, director of the Autism Research Centre at Cambridge University.

Another finding was that what are known as "D-scores" -- the difference between a person's drive to systemize and their drive to empathize -- are a significant negative predictor of scores on this test. D-scores appear to play a more important role than sex in aspects of human cognition, according to the study.

"This study clearly demonstrates a largely consistent sex difference across countries, languages and ages. This raises new questions for future research about the social and biological factors that may contribute to the observed on-average sex difference in cognitive empathy," Dr. Carrie Allison, director of applied research at the Autism Research Centre at Cambridge, said in a university news release.

Advertisement

The findings were published recently in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

More information

The Greater Good Science Center has more on types of empathy.

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Read More

Surgeon's gender has no effect on rates of death or complications, study finds

Latest Headlines

Last SpaceX launch of 2022 carries Israeli reconnoissance satellite into orbit
Science News // 12 minutes ago
Last SpaceX launch of 2022 carries Israeli reconnoissance satellite into orbit
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- An Israeli reconnaissance satellite was carried into orbit Thursday aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
NASA: New topography satellite masts unfurl successfully
Science News // 1 day ago
NASA: New topography satellite masts unfurl successfully
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- NASA said on Wednesday that the large mast and antenna panels on its new Surface Water and Ocean Topography satellites successfully unfurled last week over a four-day process.
Falcon 9 rocket launches 54 Starlink satellites
Science News // 2 days ago
Falcon 9 rocket launches 54 Starlink satellites
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 4:34 a.m. The mission was SpaceX's 60th of the year, nearly double the total from last year. One more launch is scheduled for the end of this week.
NASA, Alaska researchers to scan asteroid with radio waves
Science News // 2 days ago
NASA, Alaska researchers to scan asteroid with radio waves
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Researchers are preparing for a potentially "catastrophic" close encounter with an asteroid in 2029 by scanning an asteroid with radio waves on Tuesday.
European Space Agency releases detailed image of dense nebula
Science News // 2 days ago
European Space Agency releases detailed image of dense nebula
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The European Space Agency has released a detailed image of a dense nebula in the star-forming region known as NGC 2264, approximately 2,500 light-years from Earth.
Mystery of glass frog transparency solved, researchers say
Science News // 6 days ago
Mystery of glass frog transparency solved, researchers say
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Researchers say the have solved the mystery of how glass frogs become transparent while sleeping.
NASA begins construction on asteroid-detecting space telescope
Science News // 6 days ago
NASA begins construction on asteroid-detecting space telescope
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- NASA has begun construction on the Near-Earth Object Surveyor, which will detect asteroids and comets in the area near Earth.
More than half of Antarctica's plants, animals could disappear due to climate change
Science News // 1 week ago
More than half of Antarctica's plants, animals could disappear due to climate change
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- More than half of Antarctica's native species will likely disappear by the end of the century if global warming continues at its current pace, according to new research published Thursday.
NASA performs spacewalk to install solar array on space station
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA performs spacewalk to install solar array on space station
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- NASA astronauts on Thursday morning successfully attached a solar array on the International Space Station after a piece of space junk was determined to be flying dangerously close to the orbiting laboratory.
NASA, Russian space agency evaluate need for space station rescue mission
Science News // 1 week ago
NASA, Russian space agency evaluate need for space station rescue mission
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- NASA and the Russian space agency Roscosmos are evaluating the need for a rescue mission to the International Space Station after discovering a coolant leak from the Soyuz spacecraft currently docked at the station.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA: New topography satellite masts unfurl successfully
NASA: New topography satellite masts unfurl successfully
European Space Agency releases detailed image of dense nebula
European Space Agency releases detailed image of dense nebula
NASA, Alaska researchers to scan asteroid with radio waves
NASA, Alaska researchers to scan asteroid with radio waves
Falcon 9 rocket launches 54 Starlink satellites
Falcon 9 rocket launches 54 Starlink satellites
Samsung develops breakthrough semiconductor chip
Samsung develops breakthrough semiconductor chip
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement